Its management has become more pessimistic about the revival of the international energy market, although some geographies are still economically viable.

Baker Hughes continues to expect a 50% fall in drilling and completion activity in North America in 2020 following the pandemic, which will adversely affect its short-term performance.

Baker Hughes Stays Put For A Medium-Term Revival

In the medium-to-long-term, Baker Hughes (BKR) looks to establish itself as a leading service provider in the natural gas and NGL-related business and clean energy industry. But, it has to overcome a few hurdles to reach there. As of now, the international offshore recovery has turned out to be elusive in the short term, although some still offer green shoots in the near term. The U.S. completions activity will stay muted in the next few quarters, as earlier expected. So, the company will look to add to its higher-margin products in the Digital Solutions segment. The $700 million cost reduction target is afoot, but its bottom-line will shrink from the remaining restructuring-related expenses in 2020.

In Q2, the company's oilfield equipment backlog increased substantially, which can mitigate an otherwise falling revenue and margin potential in the next couple of quarters. I think BKR's stock price will stay depressed in the short term. However, the opportunities in the natural gas business, a robust balance sheet, and improved cash flows should provide upside in the medium-to-long-term.

The Market Outlook

As an air of uncertainty weighs on the oil and gas markets, BKR's management sticks to its earlier forecasts of at least a 50% drop in the drilling and completion spending in the U.S. in 2020. So, it bets on structurally reducing the cost base and implementing various strategic initiatives to keep its household clean and protect the margin. It has recently sold the rod lift business and realigned the portfolio to gain a higher mix of industrial and chemical end markets. As part of its journey to servicing the clean energy market, it sees opportunities in the Turbomachinery & Process Solutions business, including efficient power generation, a compression technology that minimizes carbon emissions, and LNG equipment. Currently, the company has a global installed base of over 400 MTPA (metric tonnes per annum) of liquefaction equipment. Recently, the company has delivered upgrades related to gas turbines for hydrogen blends, introducing new technology to reduce potential methane leakages. In the medium term, the LNG production is expected to remain steady. BKR estimates that by 2030, LNG demand is expected to be approximately 550 MTPA.

The other potential growth area that can become essential to BKR's Digital Solutions segment would be the electronics markets and some other industrial end markets, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. Catering to the emerging industries will be critical since the company sees strong headwinds in its Inspection, Measurement & Sensing businesses due to the debacle in the energy sectors and a crash in demand in the Aerospace industry - both of which are significant contributors to its top-line.

In the subsea market, the outlook remains muted, with the possible exception of potential awards in the subsea tree market in 2021. However, it remains subject to the capital allocation priorities of the national oil companies in the international markets. Of course, there was some respite in offshore Brazil, and Saudi Arabia as the FPS (floating production systems) market showed signs of renewed life. But this will not offset the weaknesses in North America offshore. The company's service activity in the subsea drilling systems business and intervention work remains minimal and a cause of worry in the near term.

Cost Reduction Initiatives

In FY2020, BKR expects to save $700 million through various restructuring plans, including headcount, manufacturing footprint, and overhead cost reduction. Within this, the company expects the oilfield services segment to account for 25-30% of the cost reduction target. It plans to direct much of its cost restructure benefits in North America as the segment margin suffered sharply in Q2. In the international market, the effect of this process may take longer because of regulations. Over the medium term, as volumes start picking up, the incremental impact on the margin will become more prominent due to a lower cost structure. Plus, as earlier disclosed, it expects to reduce the 2020 capex by 20% (i.e., by $250 million).

Oilfield Services: An Analysis

The company continues to expect a 50% fall in drilling and completion activity in North America in 2020. In a welcome change, it expects production-related businesses to recover in June and July, which can benefit its Q3 results. It, however, remains uncertain over the medium-term outlook on the segment as the pandemic adversely affects activities in Latin America and Sub-Sahara and Africa. It also expects further activity declines in the Middle East. All of these can culminate into a 15-20% reduction in international drilling and completion spending, which is more severe than its previous estimate.

In Q2, revenues in this segment decreased the most (by 23%) among its segments compared to a quarter ago, while the operating profit also registered the sharpest fall. Lower demand for oilfield services in Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East resulted in the deterioration in performance in Q2. However, lower fixed costs partially resisted the margin decline.

What's The Outlook In The Oilfield Equipment (or OFE) Segment?

In Q3, higher backlog SPS (Subsea Production Systems) will keep revenues steady, while Surface Pressure Control and Subsea Services can underperform. Overall, with higher revenue and incremental cost savings, I expect a mild improvement in operating income in this segment compared to Q2.

Sequentially, although revenues remained steady in this segment, the operating income saw a steep fall during this period. The company continues to record operating loss in this segment for the past couple of quarters. Higher subsea production systems, subsea drilling systems, and flexible pipe businesses kept its top-line resilient. However, lower productivity and unfavorable mix dampened its operating margin. In Q2, backlog in the OFE segment increased by 42% compared to Q1 and indicated a relatively improved top-line visibility in the coming quarters.

Analyzing The Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (or TPS) Segment

In Q3 2020, the segment can see significant top-line pressure due to upstream operators delaying service activity and upgrades to conserve cash. However, it will be partially offset by steady equipment related to revenue growth in LNG and onshore & offshore production-related operations. So, I think in Q3, the top-line can decline, while in FY2020, the segment can maintain steady revenues and operating profit.

The TPS segment revenue recorded quite a turnaround (7% up) in Q1 2020 compared to a quarter ago after a poor performance (33% down) in the previous quarter. The segment operating income, too, inflated by 11% due to improved productivity and its effect in lowering costs.

Digital Solutions Segment Outlook

In Q3, the company expects to see revenue and operating income remain flat or to move modestly higher, although the current weaknesses in the energy and aerospace end markets will continue. The condition is likely to deteriorate in 2H 2020, and so, the company expects double-digit revenue decline in FY2020 compared to FY2019.

Revenues in the company's Digital Solutions segment decreased moderately (4% down) while operating income gained significantly (by 41%) from Q1 to Q2. Despite the COVID-19 related disruption, an increased share of higher-margin products kept the operating income steady during the quarter.

Natural Gas And LNG: Demand, Supply, And Price

The natural gas export price has decreased by 4.5% in the past year until April. During the same period, the LNG export price has been more resilient, dropping by only 0.6%. In 2020, the EIA expects natural gas production to decrease by 3% compared to 2019 due to production curtailments and a decline in drilling activity. It may fall further, by 6%, in 2021. The natural gas spot prices can average $1.93/MMBtu in 2020 and increase to $3.10/MMBtu in 2021 following the production decline, estimates the EIA.

In the LNG equipment business, the near-term outlook remains challenging because many large project FIDs (final investment decision) have gone uncertain, with only a few brownfield projects still offering some economic viability. However, the company remains optimistic over the energy transition towards natural gas and LNG business in the long term, as I discussed in my previous article.

Linear Regression Based Revenue Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship between the crude oil price, the U.S. rig count, and BKR's reported revenues for the past 16 quarters. Based on that, I see that the short-term trend suggests a gradual decline, while the medium-term multi-variable study suggests a moderately growing revenue. Now, I think that the short trend factor will initially have a significant role but will gradually decline. So, I expect its revenues to continue to remain steady in the next couple of quarters but also expect the rate to accelerate by Q2 2021.

I have also developed a Monte Carlo simulation for the revenue based on the equation from the multi regression formula after 10,000 iterations. I find that the maximum frequency ranges between $4.0 billion and $6.2 billion. The current revenue falls within this range. However, investors should note that this is an academic exercise and is not part of any investment advice.

Dividend

BKR pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share, which amounts to a 4.37% forward dividend yield. Halliburton's (HAL) forward dividend yield (1.27%) is lower than Baker Hughes's.

Cash Flows And Debt

BKR's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $709 million in 1H 2020, which was a sharp improvement compared to a year ago. Although year-over-year revenues decreased, substantial growth in the working capital in the past year led to the surge in CFO. Much higher CFO led to positive free cash flow (or FCF) in 1H 2020 compared to a negative FCF a year ago. However, in the second half of 2020, the company's restructuring and separation cash outlay (of $800 million) is likely to increase compared to the first half. On the working capital front, we may see improvement in cash collections in the TPS and OFE segments, which can affect CFO positively. Overall, working capital can moderate and can eventually have a positive impact on cash flows in FY2020.

Baker Hughes' liquidity (cash plus revolving credit facility) amounted to ~$4 billion as of June 30, 2020. Its debt-to-equity (0.44x) is significantly lower than the peers' average, which indicates the balance sheet strength. Halliburton's leverage (1.9x) is higher than the average, as I discussed in my article here.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Baker Hughes is, currently, trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.9x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 10.5x. The current multiple is lower than its average EV/EBITDA multiple of 13x between FY2017 and now.

BKR's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers because the company's EBITDA is expected to decrease more sharply than its peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally higher than its peers' (HAL, SLB, and FTI) average of 6.7x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 23 sell-side analysts rated BKR a "buy" in July (includes "very bullish"), while six of them rated it a "hold." None of the sell-side analysts rated a "sell." The consensus target price is $19.8, which at the current price, yields 20% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, BKR, currently, receives a "Neutral" rating. While the ratings are high on revisions and momentum criteria, they are moderate-to-low on profitability, growth, and value.

What's The Take On BKR?

The impediment to Baker Hughes's quick recovery from here is the downtrend in the international business volume. While the fact that the U.S. onshore and offshore business is going to stay muted for some times to come has already been discounted in many of the energy services companies' business model, BKR's management was earlier banking on several offshore projects in the Asia-Pacific, the North Sea, the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America. Although some of them are still economically viable, many offshore greenfield project FIDs have been deferred. In this environment, BKR's immediate drivers are confined to scattered pockets, including an increased share of higher-margin products in the Digital Solutions segment. In the long-term, however, it has not deviated from its course of natural gas and NGL-related transformation and clean energy initiatives.

There is enough uncertainty in the environment to keep BKR's stock price depressed in the short term. The company's debt-to-equity is lower than many of its peers while the cash flows have improved - both of which are significant advantages when the investors look at the financial risks carefully in the current scenario.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.