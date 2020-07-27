As a result, I currently consider Intel a "Buy." There may be pressure in the short/medium term, but I see things returning to a premium in the longer term.

This has turned into an interesting prospect, and what I consider a long-term potential discount - the company is close to as cheap as when I bought it years ago.

The latest earnings report for Intel, while positive in some respects, highlighted fundamental issues in the company's 7nm fabrication. As a result, the company's share price tumbled.

I don't often write specifically on Intel (INTC), despite buying the company from time to time when I see it as fairly valued or slightly undervalued. When the company suffered yesterday as though its business was in serious danger, however, it warrants a closer look to see just what we have to consider going forward in the long term.

Exposure-wise, my Intel position is comparatively modest. Broadcom (AVGO) is my largest position in the semiconductor industry, coming in at nearly 3.5% of my portfolio - Intel is well below 1% at this time.

However, after reviewing the numbers and forecasts, I decided to essentially double down on my position, with the potential for adding more if it drops further.

Let me show you why I did so, and why I think you should as well.

Intel - How has the company been doing?

Let's quickly recap the company here, as news like these has a tendency to make investors - including myself - focus entirely on the quarterly-specific trends as opposed to what the company is and does.

Intel Corporation is the world's largest and highly-valued semiconductor manufacturer in terms of revenue (though perhaps this may be subject to change going forward), incorporated in Delaware. Its main business is the researching/developing and supplying of microprocessor chips to Apple (AAPL), Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), Dell (DELL) and HP (HPE), among others. It also manufactures critical components such as controllers, chipsets, integrated circuits, flash memory, graphics chips, and embedded processors.

53% of Intel's 2018 sales continued to be focused on desktop and notebook computer components, but this has steadily been declining (including in 2019) in favor of tablet and smartphone chips. The remaining 47% of sales originate in flash memory chips for storage, IoT applications and data center processing products.

(Source: Intel 2019 Investor's Meeting)

While some investors may expect Intel to primarily be in the business of desktop and notebook processors, over 50% of the company's operating profits originate in its data center business segment. Intel's strategy is for the data center business to account for over 70% of company profits going forward.

As a semiconductor company, we can expect and see incredible amounts of CapEx, with a single plant costing $5B and upward, set only to increase as we move forward. This means that for new entrants to even consider challenging Intel or any of the companies with fab plants requires an insane amount of funding/capital. Operating this business also requires a ridiculous amount of continual R&D, with around 20% per year of sales being spent on R&D. Since 2005, Intel has spent nearly $200B on this.

Traditionally, this has meant that Intel has been able to introduce the next generation of microprocessor chips every 2-4 years - and this has enabled them to stay ahead of competitors which due to lacking funds or capital have no chance to keep up with the company's pace. The latest data center chips, for instance, have a performance that means 25% lower operating costs for server chips, and 65% lower operating costs for storage chips.

So while graphs like these may seem ominous...

(Source: CPUmark.net)

...it's important to remember that this is part of a conscious strategy on the part of Intel, where the company will be, and is, focusing on other things such as Laptops...

(Source: CPUmark.net)

..and most importantly of all, servers.

(Source: CPUmark.net)

The degree to which AMD cannot touch Intel when it comes to Server chips reaches, as you can see, is of nearly ridiculous proportions. Intel has chosen to address the slowdown in the PC market by focusing on servers, and given the company's trends in operating profit, this has actually worked out well.

However, all of these positive things don't mean that there aren't risks out there for Intel, and these are the things I want to address here. While 2Q20 came in a beat in terms of revenue and EPS, and data center performance (which is the company's forward-looking focus) was superb, there is the potential for a much worse repetition of what has already happened to Intel once before.

(Source: Intel 2Q20 Presentation)

Back in 2018 Intel struggled to deliver 14 nm chips, which allowed AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) to take market share from the company. This also came with a delay in the 10 nm production to late 2019, which further worsened the issue. The impact of such delays is massive, as this specific one allowed AMD to move to a 65% CPU market share during late 2018 (Source: Mindfactory). The problem here wasn't price or performance, or that AMD's products were better. It was a simple fact that Intel was unable to supply product (or "widgets") - and this is a serious and fundamental issue.

I think investors in Intel need to be realistic about the following things.

1.) Intel has benefitted for a long time from the swift adoption of computers and computing technology around the world. But as the way computers are being adopted changes, Intel can no longer rely on the traditional growth drivers which allowed a 20-year average 21% dividend growth. Intel has to rely on different growth drivers, which may not allow for the same type of EPS growth.

2.) Intel's desktop-based computing products will continue to face secular decline - both because this is what the company plans to transition to more data-center driven earnings, but also because competitors can likely offer cheaper products.

3.) Competitors with financial muscles may indeed work to design their own chips, such as Amazon (AMZN). While the required capital investments for such a venture would be nigh-unthinkable, Amazon and similar-style tech companies are one of the few players likely able to make such a move.

However, at the same time, I want to give a few messages to the bears on Intel, which likely currently abound. These are my points.

1.) Intel is the biggest player on the market by far. Its chips are in over 80% of the global servers, in a $16B+ and growing server market that powers almost every piece of commercial software out there, and most legacy applications out there. When new computers or products are developed, there is little incentive to switch from Intel, if the new generation is better than the former. To say that Intel as a company is in fundamental danger because of this in the short-to-medium term is nothing short of laughable, as I see it.

2.) People are underestimating Intel's foray into IoT and FPGAs, a flexible type of processor used in newer-type data centers - where Intel gained expertise through the M&A of Altera in 2015. Furthermore, Intel acquired Mobileye for $15.3B in 2017 and investors seem prone to underestimating the company's foray into autonomous vehicles as well. Simply put, Intel has worked over the last decade to increase its addressable market significantly.

(Source: Intel Investor presentation 2019)

3. Combine all of these things with cost-cutting efforts from management, and Intel is, despite these things, likely to remain an excellent company worthy of investment going forward.

So, the message the market wants to send to Intel following the earnings report is that EPS and revenue beats aren't enough when the company is in danger of revisiting a fundamental issue from 2018. This message, I agree with. What I don't necessarily agree with (but am very pleased about) is the degree of reaction to this news.

The market is ignoring Intel's fundamental strengths -

(Source: Intel 2Q20 Presentation)

the fact that the company continues to lower debt, invest in CapEx and dividends/buybacks

(Source: Intel 2Q20 Presentation)

as well as ignoring excellent performance in data centers, nearly doubling operating income, as well as ignoring FY20 outlooks of 4% YoY revenue growth, stable margins, and EPS, and focusing perhaps to a detrimental level on the one thing that's currently not working.

Let's see how that has impacted company valuation.

Intel - What is the valuation?

I've previously been careful about Intel, as valuations outside of corona have offered meager potential returns of either below or close to 10% annually. However, things have changed, and the company's valuation is closer to the levels where I bought the lion's share of my original position in the company. This changes the potential upside.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

While the challenges faced due to 7nm delay are in no way insignificant or small, the market is, as I see it, completely and utterly discounting Intel's areas of strength and the already-existing market penetration in areas where competitors have little potential to compete in the short-to-medium term. This is also currently expressed through the company's EPS expectations - the company's valuation has disconnected further from these expectations for that one reason alone.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

That means even if we only expect return in the longer term to normal valuations of ~12 times earnings, this would now yield a market-beating near 10-11% annual rate of return - which is a great deal better than the 5-6% it was only a few days ago. If we consider Intel's historical discount (The company typically trades at a 13 P/E ratio based on a 10-year period), the potential upside for such a return is closer to 16% annually.

A word or two on fundamental quality, for those not aware of it. Intel is A+ rated, now a 28.4% undervalued (based on a $65/share long-term price target, which equates to around the historical discount for the company) business with a "Very Safe" dividend. It has a "Wide" moat, a 16% 5-year dividend growth ratio, and a payout ratio of only 27% of LTM EPS. While we can't expect much growth over the next few years as Intel's performance seems to be headed for troughing margins and multiples in some ways, we can expect for the company to maintain its performance (somewhat flat). At an improved yield of ~2.6%, that isn't just good - it's excellent. Intel is the highest-rated IT/semi-stock I follow, coming in at a 3.3/4.3, with only Oracle (ORCL) being close to the same quality score.

While FactSet analysts cannot be considered accurate when it comes to Intel, their lack of accuracy usually comes as a positive surprise, as they tend to fundamentally underestimate Intel.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

In some respects, Intel isn't exactly "cheap." Sales multiples aren't all that favorable when considered to the broader market, but we must remember that in the technology sector, we suffer from an excess of inflated valuation multiples across the board. A company that, like Intel, is only what I see as "slightly" inflated must still in today's market be seen from a positive light.

Many tech stocks, including its peers, are currently priced for such a degree of operational perfection that I believe they will not ultimately attain. Intel, at a 10-12 P/E ratio is priced for "normal" growth - or even below it.

They are integrated in things that many investors do not even realize, and the comparison to AMD is one that needs to be made with a consciousness of the scale of the operations - closer to $100B in revenues for Intel, with closer to $10B in revenue for AMD.

When it comes to valuations in the tech/IT sector, I'm typically extremely leery of what I invest in - everything seems, and is indeed, fundamentally overvalued. Intel was sort of an exception before this. It was a definite exception when I bought my initial shares in 2018/before.

And it has become an exception once again.

This forms the basis of my current Intel thesis.

Thesis

The thesis is this.

While the company's failure to step up 7nm production/planning has resulted in headwinds and potential issues that should not be underestimated, it is a critical mistake to underestimate Intel's entire business stream and profitability based on this singular fact.

The last time the market did this and the last time the potential for Intel's margins was as poor as some suggest was back in -09. Had you invested in Intel coming out of the dot-com bubble at a then-15X P/E, your money, even with the drop yesterday, would have been more than doubled at a 289.9% total rate of return. Before the drop, which I believe we are likely to rebound from to some degree, that rate of return was 367%, from investing in the largest chip manufacturer in the world.

Intel as an investment is one that should be considered in the long term. It can provide long-term capital appreciation and competitive dividends if done correctly, and I see this as an opportunity to do just that - to invest more.

Therefore, I consider Intel Corporation a "Buy" with a 28% undervaluation as of Friday's close. While there are risks, I believe for the bears to overestimate the impact that this will have long term, and I believe investors should consider more carefully where Intel is actually working - because most, if not all, of that is working.

Stance

Intel is a "Buy" with a 28% undervaluation as of the market drop due to the company's failure in 7nm delivery.

