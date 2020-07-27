In the long term, Unilever should increase its exposure to Home Care and Beauty & Personal Care. These markets have higher growth prospects and stronger margins.

Introduction

In this article, I will discuss why I believe a potential spin-off of Unilever's (UL) food division can create value for shareholders, and I will elaborate why there is a serious possibility that it will occur in the following years.

Valuation

Over the last few years, Unilever's valuation has been relatively cheap compared to its competitors. Currently, its price-to-sales ratio is significantly lower than its peers, and its EV-to-EBITDA ratio at 14.71 is also the lowest amongst those same contestants. Yet, Unilever's operating margin is quite powerful. When looking at the underlying organic growth of each company, investors can conclude that Unilever's relatively low organic sales growth results in the discount.

Organic Sales Growth in Q1 2020 GAAP Operating Margin Unilever 0.2% 18.2% Procter & Gamble (PG) 6% 20.1% Nestlé (NSRGY) 4.3% 17.6% (underlying operating margin) Colgate-Palmolive (CL) 7.5% 23.2%

Unilever needs to spin off its slow-growing divisions and concentrate its efforts in markets where it can obtain high margins and adequate organic sales growth. This can enhance the company's return on invested capital, which has stagnated for the last decades.

Food

I will showcase that Unilever's food division lack of growth is partially the reason for its lower valuation. Organic sales growth of the foods & refreshment division has been lacklustre for years, and when accounting for inflation, the division practically did not grow in 2019. Home Care is currently the company's growth engine - in 2019, organic sales grew by 6%.

(Visualized in Excel, data from Unilever IR)

The Beauty & Personal Care division has also experienced a relatively low organic sales growth. However, its operating margins are considerably broader, and have been expanding for years. The Food & Refreshment division has not been able to expand its operating margins significantly. Home Care's massive organic sales growth also fueled a massive gross margin expansion, showcasing that the division is driving the most growth at Unilever for the time being.

(Visualized in Excel, data from Unilever IR)

Investors can conclude from these data that indeed the food & refreshment division is partially responsible for Unilever's low valuation. Both its declining growth rate, which I expect to continue, and its declining operating margin bode for a lower valuation. That's why I believe Unilever should sell off the underperforming parts of its food & refreshment division, or even the entire division. The company should thereupon use its freed-up capital to expand the divisions with better prospects by doing acquisitions, and to return money directly to shareholders with buybacks.

Adequate semi-annual results

I will now analyze Unilever's recent semi-annual results. The company's semi-annual results showcase a mixed picture of both positive and negative impact. The COVID-19 crisis turned its portfolio upside down. In the United States, Unilever's entire portfolio experienced nearly a 10% underlying volume growth in just one quarter due to a surge in demand for home care products, while in Europe, underlying volume fell by 4.5% due to the massive negative impact in Out of Home Ice Cream and Food Service. In total, semi-annual organic sales growth at Unilever was -0.1%, however, again, that does not showcase the underlying roller-coaster for each product segment. In its Home Care division, the company was struggling to meet demand, while in Food Service, it was struggling to find demand.

However, even in these uncertain times, investors can conclude that Unilever's food division is the worst-performing.

Foods & Refreshment experienced a -1.7% underlying sales growth in the first half of 2020. Its operating margin declined by 20 basis points, yet a decline in brand & marketing investments partially offset its declining gross margin. Home Care's underlying sales growth was 3.2%, while its operating margin expanded by 130 basis points, partially thanks to its expanding gross margin due to the surge in sales. Last but not least, Beauty & Personal Care was also hit by the COVID-19 crisis - people were stuck at home, and so, it experienced a -0.3% underlying sales growth. However, Unilever expanded its operating margin in this division either way by 50 basis points, due to lowering its investments in brand & marketing.

Management is taking the right steps

Clearly, selling off the underperforming parts of the Foods & Refreshment division, or even the entire division, can be lucrative to shareholders. I believe the capital should be used for higher returning investments.

Now I will elaborate on why a spin-off of the food division seems like a realistic future event. Unilever's management has announced its plans for the unification of its dual structure. Unilever was a company formed by the Dutch Margarine Unie and British soapmaker Lever Brothers. This merger created a complicated fiscal structure that meant the company had headquarters in both the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Another consequence was that Unilever had a stock listing on both the Dutch and the British stock exchange. Over time, this dual structure created more complications than advantages for management and shareholders, which is why it is has been proposed multiple times to unify the company under a single entity company.

The unification of its complicated dual structure has multiple structural advantages for shareholders:

Shareholders of the Dutch NV no longer have to pay Dutch dividend taxes, since they will now be shareholders of a British PLC. Unilever will finally be able to do equity-based acquisitions. This is a very normal thing to do in finance, but the complicated dual structure has made it close to impossible, which is why the company always does cash-based acquisitions. Unilever can be split up into multiple companies. Shareholders and analysts believe that breaking up the company can create value for shareholders. Currently, Unilever is selling at a conglomerate discount, since breaking up the company is surprisingly difficult due to the complicated dual structure. Unilever's dual structure makes it a very difficult takeover candidate. If its financial structure is simplified, it will be much easier for other companies to try and buy up Unilever, which might be to the benefit of shareholders.

Here's why I believe this is good for shareholders. Unilever can spin-off its underperforming food division into an entirely new company, whereas previously this was practically impossible. According to Unilever, the headquarters of the food division remains in the Netherlands, while the rest of the company is headquartered in London. This, obviously, feeds speculation for a spin-off.

Remember, Food & Refreshment accounts for 37% of turnover and only 32% of its operating income, with barely any organic growth. A sell-off could benefit shareholders in the long run by allocating the freed-up capital towards better investments. Additionally, according to Reuters, management is currently planning to sell the underperforming parts of the Lipton tea division.

Management seems to be taking the right steps for improving the company's long-term growth prospects. Currently, a spin-off of the food division seems far away. However, after the unification, it could happen in no time. Investors want more exposure to its growing, successful divisions and less exposure to its mature food division.

Sustainable dividend

Unilever is currently paying a 3% dividend with a payout ratio of 75%, and this makes the dividend highly sustainable, recognising that the COVID-19 impact is controllable. In comparison to its peers, Unilever is returning a much higher dividend yield, currently for a good reason. The other companies are experiencing more organic growth, and in the future, their dividend payout could be raised significantly more. However, if Unilever cleans up the company and concentrates on its best divisions, it can grow its dividend yield just as fast, maybe even faster.

Takeaway

Unilever's food division has had a lacklustre performance over the last years. Consequently, the market has not given the company a premium valuation. However, its Home Care and Beauty & Personal Care divisions do deserve a premium valuation. After the unification, I believe management will be ready to clean up the company by getting rid of underperforming segments, after which it can use the freed-up capital to improve its ROIC. A higher ROIC and more favourable growth prospects should be more than enough motivation for the market to give Unilever a premium valuation.

If the unification goes on as planned, I believe current stock prices offer an attractive entering point for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.