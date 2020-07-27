Here in the Midwest, where I live and work, there's an old rhyme about field corn being "knee-high by the fourth of July." It is not really true, at least in the modern era - corn stalks in a typical year would be 4 of 5 feet tall by early July. As I drive past the farm fields on my daily commute, I'd peg this year's corn in my area to be around 6 feet or taller here at the end of July. After 2019's rains really messed up plantings around the region and delayed harvesting, it is good to see healthy-looking crops on schedule. My local economy may not be as tied to agriculture as it used to be, but it is still a point of pride (there is a small controversy in my town brewing because the county 4-H fair was just cancelled due to the virus). Economically, hefty or not, we should never take the food we eat for granted, and this is where a company like Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) can come into consideration for an investor's portfolio.

Archer-Daniels-Midland is a titan in the agri-business world, transforming American farmers' crops, and really crops from almost every continent, into the products that food manufacturers use every day - whether crushing corn and beans for oil or dry products like cornmeal or sweeteners that may go into your breads or breakfast cereals. The graham cracker I am snacking on as I write paragraph may well have ingredients that wound their way through an ADM facility on their way to my kitchen cupboard. It is massive operation worldwide, regularly doing $60 billion or more in annual revenue, with a hand in agriculture, energy, and animal and human nutrition. It was an addition to my portfolio in 2019, and it has done well for me so far in 2020. Three months ago, I was recommending it, but with more than half the year over, it is worth considering whether or not to add more.

Catching Up with ADM

In late April, with the world economy fresh in the throes of pandemic upheaval, what I liked about ADM was a combination of value, growth potential, and dividend yield and growth. On the other hand, the ethanol business was known to be a drag on overall results, operating at an operating loss of $31 million in Q1, the only business segment to operate at a loss. While I had started my position before April, the thesis could need some tweaking since the grip of the virus has so far only moderately loosened from an economic activity standpoint and, sadly, continues to take a health toll on people's lives.

In the time since I last delved in, ADM has outperformed the S&P 500 index (SPY) as well as its nearest correlated publicly-traded peer Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG). I suspect there are a couple of factors behind this trend:

A couple days after my last article, ADM did curtail ethanol production, temporarily shuttering two plants for an expected duration of four months. The less ethanol, the better for the moment. The entire oil market is only slowly coming back, and the ethanol business was already under a lot of pressure without the additional strain of an oil bust.

China is picking back up in agricultural imports; the website Statista.com, for example, reports soybean imports recovering from $1.71 billion in March 2020 and steadily rising monthly, reporting June 2020 figures at $4.21 billion. Whether or not China is fully implementing the Phase I trade agreement with the United States, clearly, conditions are improving off their lows. A healthy appetite in China for agricultural imports bodes better for ADM. On the most recent earnings call for Q1 2020, CFO Ray Young pointed specifically to China's purchases as key, and so far, so good. Specifically, Mr. Young said:

we think as we kind of move through the year that the China will be increasing the amount of purchases of U.S. agricultural products. So you are already seeing that significantly in terms of animal proteins, pork, meat, chicken. I mean, the year-over-year purchases by China are an area of like 300% higher in terms of pork and big numbers in terms of poultry and beef as well. But in terms of soybeans, we are still thinking that for the year it could be 30 million metric tons to 35 million metric tons of purchases from United States as we move through the year. And that's going to be very supportive in terms of the Ag Services business, particularly in the back half of the year.

When Q2 earnings come out this week, I imagine all eyes will be heavily on any comments and guidance on these figures looking forward.

Peeking Ahead and Assessing Valuation

With second quarter earnings set to be announced within a couple days, the stock could see some volatility this week. Starting with the top-line figures, I expect revenue to be the range of $15 billion-plus, mostly driven by improving volume in ag services and oilseeds, somewhat offset by declines in revenue from ethanol; total revenue at $15 billion would be flat relative to Q1 2020, which came in at $14.97 billion. Towards the end of the quarter, some additional capacity went offline in England due to an explosion at an oilseed facility there, but I would suspect minimal impact to Q2 results. Consensus EPS is for Q2 to be at $0.51, a drop-off from Q1 figure of $0.64, but my expectation is for a slight beat on EPS due to an improved mix - primarily from less ethanol for all of May and June and the uptick in Chinese ag imports specifically. Management provided directional guidance for Q2 on the last call, stating that:

Ag Services and Oilseeds we expect segment results to be lower than Q1 ... in Carbohydrate Solutions [this includes the ethanol business] we expect the second quarter to be slightly better than Q1 of this year...for nutrition, we feel confident that the business will continue to advance to another calendar year of 20% plus growth.

In spite of the lower EPS expectations for the current quarter, the share price has increased fairly steadily on economic improvements and hopes of the COVID-19 pandemic getting under control. Full-year estimates for 2020 range from $2.60 to $3.00, with 2021 EPS forecasts moving up to the consensus of $3.30. On forward earnings, Archer-Daniels-Midland is trading for a P/E of 12.7 after this gains over the last quarter but not a drastic difference from late April's 12.1 P/E and still well within a value range.

Other than the economic impacts of this virus lingering on longer and with greater uncertainty looking forward as a result (which is a significant constraint, to be sure), the outlook is not significantly different now than it was three months ago. Ethanol is still a drag, but the other business lines that are more directly tied to food industry-uses continue to churn out value.

The major change is on the balance sheet, as ADM did take on more debt to strengthen its cash position during Q1, $1.5 billion, split between maturities due in 2025 and 2030. As a result, the cash on hand at the end of Q1 was sitting at $4.7 billion, considerably higher than its "normal" balance. There is no intent for this to become a "new normal," and Ray Young, the CFO, made clear that de-leveraging was the top priority for capital allocation in the short term, back to a debt to EBITDA ratio in the 2s.

Conclusion

With Phase I efforts at least quasi-working as evidenced by China's increasing agricultural imports and a favorable weather year so far in North America for crops, ADM is positioned to remain busy. The ethanol business was already hurting results before the pandemic, but ADM has taken its lumps here and made the decision to restrain its production for much of Q2 and into Q3. I am sure ADM will continue to monitor what is in the best interest of the company's shareholders regarding its options with the ethanol business.

ADM's dividends were a significant part of the thesis previously and remain on solid ground as is. However, the combination of additional debt and tighter free cash flow in 2020 could conceivably be a bump in the road for ADM's long history of raising dividends annually. Even if there is no increase announced for 2021, the current dividend has been maintained and there appears no obvious risk that it would be cut. For DGI investors, any potential of no increase might make ADM a non-starter, but for any other investor simply looking for value and reliable income, currently, yielding 3.4%, ADM can continue to be a nice component in that portfolio. Although I continue to like ADM, I have not been adding recently but will be looking to possibly add on any volatility around earnings or general slight pullback.

