Given Ralph Lauren's strong financial position, the firm is likely in a position to resume its dividend program once the storm begins to pass.

In May 2020, the company suspended its quarterly dividend to conserve cash in the face of the ongoing coronavirus ('COVID-19') pandemic.

Image Shown: Ralph Lauren Corporation’s long-term goals. Image Source: Ralph Lauren Corporation – Fiscal 2020 Annual Report

By Callum Turcan

The apparel, fragrance, and accessory company Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) suspended its dividend in late-May 2020 after reporting its fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings (period ended March 28, 2020) in the face of the coronavirus (‘COVID-19’) pandemic. Given Ralph Lauren’s net cash position and quality cash flow profile (relatively low capital expenditure requirements to maintain its revenue generating abilities), this move came somewhat as a surprise. COVID-19 has been wreaking havoc on Ralph Lauren’s normal sales channels as physical retail outlets that sell its products have been forced to shut down for extended periods of time to contain the pandemic. Once the pandemic starts to come under control, a process that would become much easier if a COVID-19 vaccine is discovered, Ralph Lauren would likely be in a position to resume its quarterly dividend payouts.

Through our rigorous discounted free cash flow analysis process, we give RL a fair value estimate of $92 per share. This analysis involves forecasting Ralph Lauren’s future free cash flows into perpetuity, discounting those forecasted free cash flows by the appropriate rate, then taking net cash/debt considerations into account (and probable future liabilities, such as pension obligations or potential legal settlements). In the upcoming graphic down below, we highlight the key valuation assumptions used to arrive at our fair value estimate of $92 per share. Please note that at the low end of our fair value estimate range (assuming Ralph Lauren significantly underperforms our key valuation assumptions laid out down below), we give RL a fair value estimate of $74 per share, still modestly above where shares are trading at as of this writing.

Image Shown: We give shares of Ralph Lauren a fair value estimate of $92 per share. Image Source: Valuentum

Prepared for the Storm

In the fiscal fourth quarter, Ralph Lauren reported that its North American, European, Asian, and other geographical segments reported an 11%, 19%, 22%, and 9% year-over-year decline in revenues, respectively. Overall, Ralph Lauren’s GAAP revenues moved lower by over 15% year-over-year in the final quarter of fiscal 2020. That played a role in dragging down Ralph Lauren’s GAAP gross margin by over 1,300 basis points during this period, though a very large part of this drop was due to inventory valuation adjustments (on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, Ralph Lauren’s gross margin fell by just ~100 basis points during this period according to management).

Ralph Lauren’s GAAP operating income turned negative in the fiscal fourth quarter. Its SG&A expenses rose year-over-year as the firm dealt with the pandemic, more than consuming all of its gross profit. In summary, Ralph Lauren’s financial and operational performance took a beating in the fiscal fourth quarter due to COVID-19.

At the end of Ralph Lauren’s fiscal 2020, the company had $1.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand plus an additional $0.5 billion in short-term investments. Stacked up against $0.5 billion in short-term debt and $0.4 billion in long-term debt, Ralph Lauren retained a pristine balance sheet with a net cash position just north of $1.2 billion. We strongly prefer companies with net cash positions as that puts those firms in much better positions to ride out the pandemic.

Dividend May Return

Ralph Lauren suspended its dividend in May 2020 (announced in its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings press release) after paying out its quarterly dividend in April 2020. Given the headwinds from the pandemic, Ralph Lauren viewed it as prudent to conserve cash as best it could. In fiscal 2020, Ralph Lauren generated $0.5 billion in free cash flow (net operating cash flow less capital expenditures) and spent $0.2 billion covering its dividend obligations. Ralph Lauren is being cautious here and, in our view, the firm should be in a position to resume its dividend program once the storm passes.

In the upcoming graphic down below, we highlight our forecast for Ralph Lauren’s future free cash flows over the coming years, derived through our enterprise cash flow models. The green dots represent our bear case scenario, the grey line represents our base case scenario, and the blue dots represent our bull case scenario. We forecast that after taking a tumble in fiscal 2021, Ralph Lauren’s financial performance will improve materially over the preceding few fiscal years, keeping in mind the volatility that will likely be created by the pandemic.

Image Shown: We expect Ralph Lauren’s free cash flows will bounce back after taking a beating this fiscal year. Image Source: Valuentum

Management had this to say on Ralph Lauren’s financial position during the firm’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings call:

"We are currently evaluating what the right operating cost structure and distribution footprint should be across retail and wholesale as we enter a new normal. Second, a reduction in planned capital expenditures to approximately $175 million to $200 million in fiscal 2021. Third, in order to maximize our liquidity, we have temporarily suspended share buybacks. We will also temporarily suspend our dividend following the April payment that was declared in early March. This is a proactive measure to preserve cash, and our Board will revisit this quarterly as we move through the pandemic. And lastly, we drew down $475 million from our revolver in the quarter and are considering additional capital measures to bolster our cash balance."

Reduced capital expenditure expectations will improve Ralph Lauren’s ability to generate free cash flows this fiscal year, keeping COVID-19-related headwinds in mind. Pivoting to Ralph Lauren’s dividend program, the company noted it would review its dividend policy on a quarter-by-quarter basis. Ralph Lauren announced it would report its first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings before the market open on August 4, and management will likely provide more information on the company’s strategy during the quarterly conference call.

Given Ralph Lauren’s relatively strong financial position and the easing of pandemic containment efforts worldwide, there is a chance the company may have greater clarity on when it could resume dividend payouts. That being said, rising COVID-19 infections in various US states, including California, Arizona, Georgia, Texas, and Florida, may delay any big decisions for now.

Inventory Considerations

Here is some additional commentary from Ralph Lauren’s management during the firm's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call:

"Net inventory at the end of fiscal 2020 was down 10% to last year. The decline largely reflected a significant increase in inventory reserves of about $160 million to keep our inventories aligned with demand and continue our brand elevation as we move forward."

For reference, Ralph Lauren’s inventory balance fell from $818 million at the end of fiscal 2019 (period ended March 30, 2019) to $736 million at the end of fiscal 2020. Please note that this drop was largely due to a build in Ralph Lauren’s inventory reserves. This is an asset contra account (similar to accumulated depreciation in an accounting sense) that is used to write down the value of inventory, apparently in this case due to management expecting the pandemic to negatively impact demand for Ralph Lauren’s products and likely the firm’s pricing power.

According to Ralph Lauren’s fiscal 2020 Annual Report, the company’s inventories “are stated at the lower of cost or estimated realizable value” and that “the estimated net realizable value of inventory is determined based on an analysis of historical sales trends of our individual product lines, the impact of market trends and economic conditions, and a forecast of future demand.”

Furthermore, Ralph Lauren reports that “unforeseen adverse future economic and market conditions, such as those resulting from disease pandemics and other catastrophic events, could result in our actual results differing materially from our estimates” and in light of COVID-19 coming into the picture, management had to take those unforeseen events in account at the end of fiscal 2020. The company sees “a hypothetical 1% increase in the level of our inventory reserves as of March 28, 2020 would have decreased our fiscal 2020 gross profit by approximately $3 million.” This dynamic is what dragged down Ralph Lauren’s GAAP gross margin during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Concluding Thoughts

Investors seeking income and capital appreciation upside should keep Ralph Lauren on their radar as the company gets ready to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings in early-August. We will have more to say on the company after it provides an update on how its financials fared during the early stages of the pandemic in North America and whether any parts of its business are recovering (with an eye towards Asia). There is a chance management will bring up Ralph Lauren's thoughts on resuming its dividend program during the call.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.