High Yield With Deep Downside Market Protection From 3 Recession-Resistant Picks

Income Investors (and most others) should avoid market uncertainty, getting protected yield, and downside market protection. This is especially true in today's virus clouded economic outlook.

High Yield With Deep Downside Protection: Ideas For Navigating The Virus Economy.

This is an 1828 sketch of one of the world's greatest natural harbors, Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro. Since the discovery on January 1, 1502, this bay has been providing a safe harbor from the storms that ravage the world.

Each day, as news of existing and potential new financial headwinds blow across the news feeds, I am reminded of this grand harbor just 60 miles from my home here in Brazil. I have developed Engineered Income Investing as a toolbox of strategies to serve as a safe harbor in the turbulent seas investors sail. High yield with deep downside market protection is just one such tool in our kit. Today, I provide 3 actual current market-priced examples using this strategy to engineer an 18% annualized yield rate with 11% downside protection, 21% yield rate with 8% downside protection, and 19% yield rate with 11% downside protection.

Great uncertainty continues to cast a dark shadow over markets even as they near full recovery from the recent deep and steep virus bear market. In an effort to help readers find and enter attractive positions quickly, I am starting a new periodic HYDP (High Yield - Deep Protection) series theme. These are ideas where I present a list of very solid, recession-resistant (or already with recession pricing built-in) companies that are long-time favorite targets of mine for high yield income generation at lowered market risk. All such targets in these presentations are already covered in full-featured analysis reports archived my body of public work and Engineered Income Investing, available to subscribers and all Seeking Alpha Premium users. As such, I will leave it to readers to review those earlier, more in-depth reports for a greater understanding of the companies. Here, in the HYDP series, I will focus on a brief summary of reasons I like the target tickers and present current covered opportunities for them.

Formento Economico Mexicano ADR (FMX)

Formento Economico Mexicano ADR is not a typical EII target, but its high volatility and long-term pattern of trading in a broad range cycling about a horizontal sideways drifting price axis make it an excellent momentum vehicle for generating strong yields, writing puts when below the cyclic price oscillator level and using covered calls on presented shares as it rises above the oscillator axis. It has also served as my favorite Coca-Cola (KO) substitute for years, being the largest Latin American Coke bottling and distribution company, along with its pharmacy and food stores.

As you can see, the prior price cyclic oscillator was at about $90.00 pre-virus bear market. Strong upside resistance currently exists at $75.00 and a near-term price oscillator may be forming in the $60 or $65 level.

For those not currently with a position in FMX, consider writing 53-day cash secured puts for 9/18/20 $55.00 @ $1.45 premium. This provides an 18.65% annualized yield rate along with downside protection of $6.58 (10.94%) below the current market of $60.13 and even below the $55.40 bear market lows tested by a double bottom.

Those currently holding FMX should consider writing covered calls at above their cost basis for the shortest term that will provide an acceptable yield rate.

American Tower Corporation (AMT)

Another target always of interest is American Tower Corporation. The company is the owner of a vast network of cell and other communications towers both in N. America and worldwide. 5G rollout is creating even greater growth at this time than the already solid growth momentum from ever-increasing wireless internet access demand both in volume and geographic development. Again, this is true both domestically and globally. The long-term contracts with built-in annual price escalation make this a recession-resistant target of AAA quality. Shares are currently trading just above YDP fair value (conservative valuation given the current 5G stimulated growth factor that is present now and for several years to come).

Those not in an AMT position currently should consider writing the cash secured puts for the 26-day 8/2120 $240.00 @ $3.55 premium, giving a 21.08% annualized yield rate. Downside protection for this very short-term exposure to market risk is $20.88 (8.15%) and the $236.45 potential entry point if presented is well below the $251.42 YDP fair value.

Alternatively, for a blend of income and growth, consider a buy/write at the $256.33 market/share and covered calls using the 173-day 1/15/21 $270.00 @ $15.60 premium for a net debit price of $240.73. This provides a 13.675 annualized yield rate, with $15.60 (6.1%) downside protection. In the event of call away, an added $13.67 (5.68%) intrinsic gain will be realized.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN)

Global Payments Inc. is yet another target that is one of my favorites, being a global leader in the fast-growing e-payment sector. Fair value is at least $160.00 (very conservative) and expected to rise quickly as rapid company growth continues.

Those without a current position might consider writing the cash secured puts for the 26-day 8/21/20 $155.00 @ $2.07 premium, for a 19.05% annualized yield rate. Downside protection is $19.66 (11.34%) and the potential entry point if presented is a bargain effective basis of $152.97, (4.39%) below fair value.

Alternatively, consider a buy-write using the market leg of $172.63 share buy and concurrent covered call write for the 208-day 2/19/21 $190.00 @ $12.65 premium, for a net debit of $159.98. Annualized yield rate is 13.88%. When combined with the 0.45% dividend yield, the total yearly rate is then 14.33%. If called away, an additional $17.37 (10.86%) intrinsic gain will be realized.

Closing Thoughts

Numbers like these in a hostile market with deep downside protection and room to participate in the intrinsic rebound, all coupled with excellent locked in double-digit annualized yield rates, are a rare find indeed, but easy to engineer.

Thank you for taking the time to read my work. If you are interested in dividends, retirement income, option boosting yields, and fundamental value analysis and appraisal, consider becoming a follower by clicking the orange follow button. I invite you to join in the comment section below to join a discussion of the ideas presented in this article.

Stay safe and well.

I am not a licensed securities dealer or advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.

Stop Chasing Yield. Get Help Engineering high yield from high quality safe dividend stocks while reducing downside market risk. Your subscription includes: Exclusive access to E.I.I. Strategy, developed to boost cash income & yield from quality dividends while reducing (but never fully eliminating) market risk.

5+ monthly opportunities using specific strategies and trade pricing to enter/hold/exit according to value, including covered option writing + dozens of quick look ideas.

Personal access to the winner of Seeking Alpha's prestigious Outstanding Performance Award.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMX, AMT, GPN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.