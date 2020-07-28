Hotel, Airline And Oil Stocks To Consider When The Pandemic Fades And Vaccine Arrives

The resulting recovery in oil prices bodes well for a small but profitable exploration and drilling company that has survived the downturn in oil prices (Penn-Virginia Corp.).

The next two years (2021-22) could likely become the biggest 2 years on record for the hospitality sector (Park Hotels & Resorts, Ryman Hospitality Properties). Americans are eager to vacation again.

There is always darkness before the dawn. It is a literary metaphor, but also a mathematical one: at the highest point of a parabola, the curve plateaus and then begins to recede. Nothing goes up forever.

The COVID-19 worldwide pandemic is on the verge of running its course in the USA.

This chart (above) quickly reveals some important information. Five states (New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Illinois) experienced a massive 4-week surge in COVID-19 cases from March 14th to April 14th, along with the rest of the United States. But in their case, they responded aggressively and the curve receded dramatically. It has remained flat since June.

These 5 states contain large urban areas (Chicago, Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Detroit), so big cities were not used as an excuse for being unable to reduce their infections.

Most of the other 45 states are now taking similar, aggressive actions to reduce their infection numbers. Once that mindset is firmly established, results can come quickly. In the 5 states mentioned above, new infections were reduced by 50% within a month (May 14th) and by 90% in June (from their peak).

The Wall Street Journal published updated news this afternoon on the virus: "U.S. Coronavirus Cases Rise at Slowest Pace in Weeks: New infections rise by 55,000, the lowest daily figure since July 7," by Allison Prang, July 27, 2020.

New daily infections are now down by 11,000 from the most recent 7-day average on Friday. It appears the parabola of infections in the USA is breaking and people are finally being more careful.

There was also good news on the vaccine front last week: "Over a million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine possible by September - researcher," by Alistair Smout, Reuters Health News, July 20, 2020. The article predicts that at least a million vaccines will be available in the states by September/October 2020. This Monday news on the vaccine (July 20) quickly caused a 10% jump in travel stocks.

AstraZeneca (AZN) said in June that it is committed to bringing 400,000 vaccines to the US and UK by December 31, 2020. That is enough for all citizens in both countries. The company is currently ramping up worldwide vaccine distribution with numerous partners, all targeting Q4'2020 for the beginning of production.

These two events - a reduction in new infections and the imminent approach of an effective vaccine (10 weeks?) - have great implications for the recovery of economically sensitive travel stocks. The time to invest in them is when analysts have soured on them (like now), not when their future looks bright. As Louise Yamada, the former head of technical research at Smith Barney, once opined, "By the time it looks good, you're too late."

Capitulation in high-quality names is universally regarded by technical analysts as a buying opportunity.

On Friday morning, Patrick Scholes, the well-regarded hospitality and leisure analyst from Sun Trust, capitulated on the hotel stocks he covers, cutting the sector to sell. They continue to fall today, with some stocks dropping as much as 10% in response.

Analyst Patrick Scholes at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey has thrown in the towel Friday on six hotel stocks ahead of earnings, saying he expects the companies to miss expectations that have already been set low, citing indications that the expected recovery will take longer than previously anticipated given the surge in new COVID-19 cases in sunshine states.



(Source: SunTrust analyst throws in the towel on 6 hotel stocks, says sell ahead of earnings, by Tomi Kilgore, Market Watch July 24, 2020.)

Mr. Scholes wrote to clients:

Three months ago, we had optimistically believed and modeled that business travel would begin to show green shoots in July; however, we are increasingly concerned that such optimism was far too hopeful, especially for business and group-centric hotels... We are now nearly in August and have seen scant evidence that such a recovery has begun to take hold, both from our statistically significant 'big data' research, anecdotal conversations with privately held hotel companies, and from corporate travel departments.

I think Mr. Scholes has been swept away by the sheer volume of bad news in the media concerning the pandemic. Everywhere he looks, contemporaneously, the news is bad. This has created a negative recency bias. Recency bias occurs when dire conditions in the present cause a person to extrapolate the same into the future. But the future of travel and hospitality is not in the present. It's in the future, especially after a once-in-a-100-year event!

For those with a near-term outlook, time always presents a danger, but for the long-term investor, it presents entry points of extreme viability. The way to trade recovery stocks is by following their price action carefully. The repeating patterns in their price ranges reveal how traders have valued them in the past.

Mr. Scholes (above) may have given up on hospitality stocks for 2020, but what comes next? And how relevant are next week's abysmal one-off earnings, which do not represent the true enterprise value of the companies? At -45% off recent highs, I think most of the bad news is already included in the Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) share price. And someone else agrees. There have been numerous insider buys in Q2 by the CEO, VP, and directors at prices far above where the stock stands now.

Park Hotels & Resorts, July 24, 2020

The last 5 months have been a roller-coaster ride for Park Hotels. By March 18, 2020, shares had dropped (-82%), falling from $22.50 to $4 in just 3 weeks.

There have been 3 remarkable recoveries since that time:

Park Hotels rallied to $12 (200%) in March, before retreating -49% in April;

Rallied back to $11 in April, before retreating -41% in May to $7 (again)

Rallied to $15 in June, before retreating -43% to $8.53 on July 24, 2020.

Today, it closed at $8.31 (-45%).

The repeatable price action pattern here is turning points occur at approximately 45% below recent highs.

And each one of the previous rallies was based on news about the economic recovery, or about the states re-opening their economies, or TSA passenger numbers climbing, or most importantly, news about a vaccine for COVID-19.

The stock appreciation has occurred in brief spurts. But as the market has progressed into the summer, the sell-offs after each rally are taking longer for traders to "let go of," or sell, shares in Park Hotels. The most recent selling stampede has lasted 34 days, which is long in the tooth for this stock.

And for good reason. This REIT owns billions of dollars in legacy real estate and top-flight hotels in some of the most tourist-centric destinations in the USA (Hawaii, San Francisco, Orlando). Its 60 properties are entirely domestic. In 2019, Park Hotels earned one of the highest RevPAR rates in the industry.

After its bond issuance on May 29, 2020, Park now has approximately $1.8 billion in liquidity ($7.62/share), a price-to-book value of 0.37 and no major maturities due until late 2021. It is well-positioned to weather the current operating environment. Since March 3, 2020, insiders have bought 166,400 shares in a price range of $9.22-18.31 apiece.

This is not the time to be throwing in the towel on a quality hospitality company like Park Hotels, but to look to the future to see what its operating environment will be like when its domestic hotels and resorts overflow with vacationers - after a vaccine or remedy has been secured.

By AstraZeneca's estimation, the domestic appearance of a vaccine is now only 10 weeks away, but this potential breaking news is not "in" Park Hotels stock price (yet). Investors would need to own it ahead of time to fully benefit from what is to come.

During its 5 months of range-bound behavior, the primary interest (volume) for buying and/or selling Park Hotels has been between $8 and $11. During these 5 months, 1.5 billion shares have exchanged hands. At today's $8.31, investors would be buying Park Hotels near the very bottom of the consensus lows for the last 5 months. The risk/reward is compelling.

Airlines

In spite of being amidst the worst period (yet) for the pandemic outbreak in the USA, this summer's TSA daily passenger numbers have plateaued at 25% of 2019, but have not receded (see July 27, 2020, below).

Which leads me to my top two picks in the sector: Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and Southwest airlines (LUV).

In its most recent earnings announcement (July 23, 2020), Spirit Airlines made the compelling statement that its daily cash burn in June was only $1,500,000/day. With liquidity of $1.2 billion, Spirit Airlines now has enough cash to weather over a year under current conditions. The US government has also offered an additional $700+ million to the airline if it requests this. (See: "Spirit Airlines: The First To Break Even," by Bears of Wall Street, July 24, 2020.)

Several interesting details emerge from Spirit's price-by-volume chart (above). First of all, the waterfall drop that began in mid-February - when Spirit fell from $45 down to $25 in twelve days - caught investors completely off-guard. A 50% drop with little or no volume reaction to price.

Between $22.50 and $20, however, large volume began to pour into the stock, with the greatest part involving the $17.50-20.00 range, and all of that after June 3, 2020. Notice how little volume is involved in the $17.50-15 range? And there is a final large pocket of volume down in the $11-14 range.

So, there are two layers of concentrated buyers here: between $7.50 and $14 (March 18 - June 3, 2020), and between $17.50 and $22.50 (June 4 - July 27, 2020).

Most of the improvement in the TSA passenger numbers (previous chart, above) occurred after June 1, 2020, so I think it is safe to assume that the second layer of buying ($17.50-22.50) is the best expression of consensus buy points for the stock. At today's $16.15, we are $1.35 below that, making Spirit Airlines a buy, not a sell, at these prices.

There was recently a dilutive 34.8 million secondary share offering at $10.40/share, which, if adjusted for the recent February high of $45, would still leave $30/share as a target price.

Like Park Hotels (and another pick, Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)), both Spirit Airlines and Southwest Airlines are primarily domestic and do not involve international considerations. A reduction in domestic infection numbers and the presence of a vaccine for 100% for our citizens should quickly return these largely domestic airlines to 80-90% of former passenger traffic.

One final note. The bottom of the TSA passenger data chart (above) gives the date (April 1, 2020) when Berkshire Hathaway sold its airline investments, a week before the bottom in the daily passenger numbers. Just a portion of that sale, Delta Air Lines (DAL), was for $314,180,095! The Southwest Airlines share was $74,344,596.

The sales cast a pall over the entire sector. Yet, here we are today, four months later - and at almost the same share prices in Delta and Southwest - when passenger data has increased by a factor of 4, and the companies look closer than ever to emerging from the pandemic. Even great investors can be early, or impulsive, to sell rather than let the story unfold.

Oil

A recovery is brewing in the oil sector, and it appears that $40/bbl is now a plateau - or bottom - for oil prices going forward. The important news here is that oil demand is predicted to increase during the second half of 2020 and into August 2021.

"The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) July Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) forecasts that U.S. consumption of total petroleum and other liquid fuels will continue increasing in the second half of 2020 as economic activity increases, but levels will remain lower than the 2019 average until August 2021."



(Source: EIA forecasts U.S. petroleum demand will remain below 2019 levels for several more months, by Matt French, July 22, 2020).

As can be seen from the historical oil chart below, $40/bbl oil (excluding extraordinary circumstances) has been near the bottom of oil prices for the last 5 years, with the average being closer to $50/bbl.

This bodes well for Penn-Virginia Corp. (PVAC), an oil company drilling in the Eagle Ford district of West Texas. On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, the company gave an update on its financial condition: it expects to be free cash flow (FCF) in its 2nd quarter earnings report (to be announced August 6, 2020). The company is paying down debt and is strengthening its liquidity.

I called the company about a month ago, and IR did a very good job of explaining PVAC's complex hedging strategy to me. The important takeaway for me was that at $45/bbl, the company is solidly profitable, and at $50/bbl, it is extremely profitable.

In Q2, PVAC realized a price of $50.73 on its oil output and made the smart decision of placing its April/May production in storage so the company could sell it at June prices. Because of the put hedges and collars set in place at the worst time of the downturn, all its 2020 production (and the first half of 2021) are profitable when sold.

At a time when many drillers and service companies are declaring bankruptcy, this small oil company is profitable and sitting on a billion dollars in proven oil reserves (up 8% from 2018). The value of PVAC's total proved developed (“PD”) reserves, utilizing the SEC price guidelines, was $1,012.0 million of December 31, 2019.

Consensus earnings estimates for 2020 are $6.34/share. In 2019, the company made $8.93/share. A 2020 P/E (or 5x consensus earnings) would place Penn-Virginia Corp. at $31.70, equal to its January, 2020 highs, which, if it happened, would make Penn-Virginia one of the great recovery stories of 2020 and a triple from here. Last quarter (Q1), it reported $1.89/share, beating estimates by $0.58, or 44%. The company has all but predicted - or pre-announced - another earnings beat for Q2.

These three companies are currently at low points in what had been once an uptrend. The news around them is infected with recency bias. But underneath the surface, these companies have made great strides to increase liquidity and guarantee profitability when their normal business conditions prevail.

At the first sign of a turn in our domestic pandemic conditions (and I think we may "be there," after this morning), these stocks will rally and eventually settle into long-term uptrends again. Now is the time to buy them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE, PVAC, PK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.