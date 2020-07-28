By Federico D'Anna

At the Q1 conference call, CEO Alan Jope took a very cautious tone about Unilever (UL)(UN) for Q2. Indeed, markets were wary too after the call, with Unilever melting down over the course of the day. Unilever has a highly diversified portfolio of products, and the caution was strange given how many significant product categories were likely to see resilience from the shock that the pandemic had caused. What Q2 has shown is that the tone was merely conservative, as Unilever delivered superb results, with sales staying flat with a momentous rise in FCF. The key takeaway here is that FCF grew because of working capital improvements, not CAPEX deferrals, and with the picture of flat sales, Unilever demonstrates its quality. With a 3.7% dividend yield upheld by UL's strong economics and positioning, we would definitely consider it as a high-reliability income pick.

Q2 Results

Q2 results were strong from a turnover point of view. Product categories, such as hygiene and in-home saw substantial growth which offset weaker categories like out of home which was not resilient for very obvious reasons. Laundry as expected didn't vary too much, with people's clothing habits staying more or less the same, but there were declines in personal care as people opted for fewer cosmetics in a time where they'd be interacting with far fewer people.

Taking away more transitory and punctuated effects like acquisitions and currency, the revenue picture is one of stability. Even taking into account currency effects, which were not irrelevant due to UL's substantial emerging market exposure, the decline was rather marginal of only 1.6%.

Nonetheless, these currency effects are likely to wane, as the state of the pandemic in these countries is in the worst state possible right now, with improvement on the horizon.

Implications

The revenue picture was flat, but why has this made an impression on us and the markets? The reason is contextual, which is that FCF grew concurrently by almost a factor of two. Critically, this FCF growth was driven by improvements in working capital. Working capital, as opposed to CAPEX, is a much more meaningful part of the FCF calculation, as it is discretionary but has immediate consequences in the business. WC improvements can either be caused by implementing more stringent credit terms with customers thus lowering receivables, which usually has an immediate impact on the level of sales, or they can be driven by acquiring more flexible credit terms with suppliers, increasing payables. Although we do not have disclosure of the sources of WC improvements, it still indicates UL's quality and its superb positioning within the supply chain. Either customer quality is high enough where they can sustain UL's turnover despite worse financing terms, or the suppliers are also sufficiently safe where they can take a cash flow hit. Given that UL customers are supermarkets, which had huge upfront inflows at the beginning of the crisis, we would guess the former is more the case, and indeed management confirms that in their remarks.

What can this mean going forward? In the short term, the ability to structurally lower working capital requirements while maintaining turnover is a key indicator of strong underlying demand. According to management, this demand has shown no signs of stopping. In North America, demand is at particularly high rates, with YoY sales growth having achieved record-level growth this quarter. The North American market is very relevant with over a 15% geographic revenue contribution, and in addition to strong rates at the moment, the more severe coronavirus situation may create intermittent tailwinds in the form of more pantry-loading impacts. With this demand persisting for another few quarters, we can expect continued FCF growth to both cover the dividend and shore up the business' cash balances.

In the medium term, we should expect a down-trading environment. Although a down-trading environment is not great for UL, which has about 35% of its portfolio in premium brands, it's not a disaster either. The plurality of their products is mid-tier, and a relevant 20% is in the value segment. With very high FCF rates due to low WC requirements, there is a high margin for reducing credit standards for customers in order to maintain shelf-share in UL's many markets. Shelf-presence is critical for being able to maintain brand equity, and receivables management offers a long lever to pull. This latitude to maintain cash flow at normalized levels in what will eventually become a more challenged environment for consumer products is critical to sustaining the dividend for income investors.

Conclusions

There is good reason for UL's price to have risen by almost 10% upon its Q2 announcement. Indeed, the short term looks very solid for UL, with FCF generation likely to remain at expanded levels for a while longer. Moreover, even in a down-trading environment UL has a good amount of lower price-point brands to keep turnover strong, further aided by margin to loosen credit standards and grow receivables. Although there are certainly risks, especially on a macro-level where the global economy could certainly take a more substantial hit than markets expect, especially given the waning level of government stimulus, there is still a high degree of certainty surrounding UL's ability to generate cash flow. With a knockout quarter in one of the most challenged market environments in years, the 3.7% dividend yield will be a safe income stream to add to an all-weather, well risk-managed portfolio. Always remaining vigilant, we see UL as a good buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.