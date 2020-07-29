In addition to the current tailwind, Calix is also likely to benefit from service providers' attempt to gain a bigger share of the subscriber data pie.

The current pandemic caught the service providers off guard and the scamper to enhance network capacity and quality, has benefitted Calix.

The company had been written off due to the hardware-oriented nature of its business.

Calix (CALX) had been seeing some green shoots since the fiscal end of the last year. The current pandemic has led to a full-blown mid to high teens growth for a company that had been struggling to grow revenue for the previous few years. Coupled with the momentum in the current environment, the needs of service providers to understand better subscribers is likely to keep Calix relevant over the coming quarters. Not only is the revenue growth expected to be driven by a product mix shift towards software but also the consequent multiple expansion could lead to 20%+ gains.

Business

Calix is in the business of providing solutions to communication service providers or CSPs to enhance the monetization of CSPs' platforms. Calix's platforms help CSPs monitor, analyze and act on insights from subscriber behaviour.

2Q20 saw a consensus beat across revenue and margins owing to a pull-forward effect due to COVID-19 induced loads on the CSPs.

Source: 2Q20 Letter To Stockholders

The management noted that majority of the beat was due to the change in environment and some of the outperformance could also be attributed to more structural reasons such as the increasing software component in Calix's sales due to customers wanting to accelerate their transformation.

Source: 2Q20 Letter To Stockholders

The considerable momentum in the company's sales is evident from the comparison vs the track record of the last few years.

Source: 10K – 2019

The downward trajectory of the last few years appears to have reversed course, leading to the company giving out rather strong guidance for 3Q20.

Source: 2Q20 Letter To Stockholders

Another interesting aspect of Calix's business was the expansion of the company's cash conversion cycle.

Source: 2Q20 Letter To Stockholders

Despite a fall in the days sales outstanding (+10 days y/y), the management attributed an increase in the cash conversion cycle to a more significant fall in the days payables outstanding (-47 days y/y). Also, worth considering is the inventory that the company has been building up to support revenue growth.

Competition

In addition to competing with other CSP focussed players, Calix also competes with web-scale players (Amazon, Google, Microsoft, etc.). The webscale players are extending their existing platforms to command a more significant share of the subscriber home environment. The ease of use and scale have allowed for their growth, much to the dismay of the CSPs.

Calix's USP is its ability to arm the CSPs with analytical capabilities to help CSPs compete with the webscale players, and in turn, help generate average revenue per user, or ARPU, while reducing subscriber churn. In short, Calix's platform is the CSPs' defence against webscale players continuing to gain ground.

The investment case for Calix

While the pandemic has catalyzed the move towards the cloud, budgets continue to tighten.

In the backdrop of Microsoft reporting the first-ever sub-50% growth quarter for Azure and telcos firmly focussing on accelerating capex to meet the sudden spike in usage, Calix's proposition as an analytics specialist becomes an interesting one.

Despite the challenges, telcos around the globe and more specifically in the US are gearing up to dive in headfirst in the 5G race. In addition to the political mileage associated with 'winning the 5G race', we think for companies investing billions in 5G infrastructure, economic viability is one of the critical agendas.

During the last 3-4 Gs, telecom operators were busy milking the users for voice and data services. The telcos have overlooked the potential of making money on top of the platform that they were creating, leaving the ground wide open to application companies. Application companies have made merry at the cost of telcos, with telco stocks struggling while application companies' stocks having become multi-baggers.

The practices of large consumer internet application companies (some of them also known as big tech) have invited scrutiny from across the globe. The bone of contention has been unfair treatment of third-party offerings versus their own. For example, Amazon had been accused of destroying 'US retail' and EU had fined Google $5 billion for abusing Android's market dominance.

Whether these acts have been inspirational for the telcos is hard to say, however, they certainly seem to be drawing a parallel here. If large tech platform companies (whose products have become as much of a utility as that of a telecom carrier's services) can choose to take sides, why shouldn't the underlying platform (i.e. the telcos) be in the thick of things? And in all fairness, the telcos have tried. The debate around net neutrality was a result of one of the earlier attempts by the telcos to ration (and thus monetize) differential speeds of access to applications.

Since in 5G, many of the network functions will be virtualized, the network will not only be transporting information but also be abstracting information. In crude terms, in the 5G paradigm, much of the infrastructure could just be software.

Calix sits right in the middle of this shift towards the telco stack becoming software heavy, to own a bigger slice of the consumer spend on applications and the ensuing interest in Calix had started becoming evident towards the end of 2019.

Financials

While the pull forward in revenues have indeed been quite strong, Calix's revenue had been seeing growth since Dec 2019.

Source: Company filings, Author analysis

The mid-point of the management's 3Q20 guidance implies another 12-13% growth y/y. Assuming another 10% growth in the Dec quarter, the company would end up at around 14% for the year with annual revenues of $480 million-plus, which the consensus also agrees with

Source: Seeking Alpha

We note that the company also has an element of seasonality in its revenues.

Source: 2Q20 Letter To Stockholders

Larger telco contribution, coupled with the broader transition to a software-first stack could lead to 3Q20 revenues coming in higher than the guidance, which could lead to a revisiting of the annual revenue estimates of $480 million-plus.

Valuation

The current expectation of $480 million has accorded the company a P/S of 2.5x

Data by YCharts

In the most likely scenario of revenues coming in higher (say around $500 million), the P/S multiple could also see an expansion.

Source: Author analysis

We consider the scenarios with 2020E revenue coming in at $480, $500 and $520 million along with the market giving Calix's stock a P/S multiple of 2.5-3.5x to the company. Our range of expected market cap is $1.2-1.8 billion with the mid-point of the valuation as $1.5 billion or a 25% upside to the company's current valuation.

Risks to the thesis

Competition from CSPs' in-house capabilities: Should the telecom companies focus on using analytics capabilities within their networks, Calix could see a slowdown in growth. However, given the coherence in the trajectory of growth and management commentary, it is unlikely that Calix could see a slowdown in demand for analytics capabilities.

Transition to software: One of the critical drivers of growth for Calix is the increase of software in its systems business. Inability to execute on this strategy could result in softer revenue growth.

M&A: Calix is a sub $2 billion asset, with relationships with a multitude of operators. In case one of the webscale players develops an interest in furthering their territory on the CSP turf, Calix could present an excellent acquisition opportunity. A bid from one of the large guys could make all our estimates of Calix's valuation look pale. However, it may be a little early for such bids given Calix still has a significant hardware component in its revenue mix.

Conclusion

The run-up in the company's stock price over the last few months has been justified by Calix through its 15%+ revenue growth over the period. While the company also acknowledges much of the growth outperformance to have been driven by pull forward by CSPs, the advent of 5G is likely to present possibly the last opportunity for CSPs to get a seat on the 'subscriber analytics' table. To this end, Calix appears to be a tactical play, with a meaningful upside versus the current valuation.

Ideas similar to the ones discussed in this article take a lot of time to develop. We run the Absolute Return Ideas on Seeking Alpha that discusses more frequent, shorter-term trading bets based on back-tested strategies. Join us for a free trial now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.