Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is a major Russian high-tech company. Its core product is a search engine that is one of the four most popular search engines in the world by requests. Yandex also offers taxi, food delivery, media, carsharing services, etc. Yandex accounts for 58.1% of the Russian online search market.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a statement on June 23, suggesting the introduction of tax concessions for Russian IT companies. The government is looking to reduce social insurance payments of accredited Russian IT companies that generate more than 90% of their income from the computer or database-related business etc. from 14% to 7.6%. The income tax of such companies may decline from 20% to 3%. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Digital Development would like to scrap a VAT tax concession that covers software sales stipulated by Article 149.2.26 of Russia's tax code to compensate for lower budget revenues. In addition, the project implies subsidies for IT companies, whose products are included in the register of Russian-made software.

The project is aimed at improving the Russian business climate for IT companies and supposedly stopping the outflow of IT entrepreneurs from the country. However, the government may cancel the 'zero' VAT rate to keep budget revenues intact, and this will hit financial entities (the main software consumers) hard and slow down the introduction of IT technologies in other industries due to considerably higher prices.

Following a meeting of officials and business representatives (Yandex, Mail, Telegram, etc.) in Kazan on July 9-10, Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that IT companies will be able to continue to benefit from the zero VAT rate during software sales, if this software is included in the Russian software register. This could mean the government is set to hold discussions with the business.

Yandex and Mail 1Q20 earnings structure

Yandex earnings structure:

advertisement - 80% with the use of the companies' own facilities

taxi - Yandex.Taxi, Yandex.Food, Yandex.Lavka

media - KinoPoisk and other services

thematic services - Auto.ru, Yandex.Realty, Yandex.Jobs

other sources - Yandex.Cloud, Yandex.Drive etc.

Sources: company data

Mail (OTC:MLRUY) main business segments:

Earnings segments:

advertisement - on the internet portal and through related services

MMO games, for instance, Warface, or mobile games

user fees for social services, notably, in such social networks as VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, ICQ

other segments - Geekbrains and Skillbox platforms

Sources: company data

Yandex and Mail cannot be currently included in the list of companies that could benefit from lower social insurance payments and income tax. However, if the companies create a stand-alone company that will be in charge of their software development business, they will take advantage of the maneuver. On the other hand, companies that generate more than 90% of income from software used to benefit from lower social insurance payments (14% instead of 30%), but Yandex and Mail did not carry out any optimization to cut the rate.

The break-up of partnership with Sberbank

Yandex announced the reorganization of the joint venture with Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) on June 23. As a result, Yandex purchased Sberbank's stake in Yandex.Market and sold its stake in Yandex.Money. The companies used to have a disagreement over the ecosystem development. Also, such contradictory transactions as Sberbank's purchase of a stake in a joint venture with Mail Group (Yandex's rival in certain areas) cast a shadow on the business relations. There is no more disagreement due to the split, and the company will continue to develop its ecosystem with no obstacles.

Yandex.Market reorganization plan

Source: company data

Additional share issue

Yandex announced an additional share issue in the amount of 5% of its equity. The company said it was planning to raise USD 800 mln. According to the announcement, VTB was expected to buy one-fourth of the amount, two-fourths were to be purchased by investment companies owned by Roman Abramovich, Alexander Abramov, and Alexander Frolov. The remaining shares were offered to the public. That said, more shares had been sold by the moment the transaction was over on June 29. The company attracted USD 1.06 bln as demand for its stock was high. An additional share issue tends to lead to capital dilution and a fall in share price, but in this case, it drove up the company's value. These positive developments may have resulted from the fact that Yandex said it would spend the attracted funds to finance further development of Yandex.Market or, perhaps, the purchase of Uber's (NYSE:UBER) stake in Yandex.Taxi.

Yandex's additional share issue

Source: company data

Active service development

Yandex has recently registered a number of trademarks related to finance and insurance: YaExchange (YaBIrzha), YaBroker, YaCapital, YaInsurance (YaStrakhovka), YaAccount (YaSchyot), etc. This may signal the company may be willing to explore the segment of investment and finance, the only sector that its ecosystem lacks.

Yandex used to own a stake in Yandex.Money payment service, but Sberbank got hold of it after the breakup of their partnership. That said, earlier, Yandex added the function of finance management to its Yandex.Plus service that functions on the basis of VTB's platform. This means the companies have established partnerships, while the fact that VTB has purchased Yandex stock may be the final confirmation of these relations that open up a new development course for both the companies.

The number of taxi orders declined 50-80% in major cities during the coronavirus pandemics and quarantine, meanwhile, Yandex.Taxi's earnings went up compared to 1Q20. The company has managed to build a strong food delivery service that is also part of Yandex.Taxi.

The number of individuals trading on Moscow Exchange

Source: Moscow Exchange data

Moscow Exchange saw a considerable increase in the number of accounts opened by individuals - up by almost 50%, from 6 mln to 9 mln. This was triggered by higher market volatility, active advertisement of brokerage services, self-isolation during the coronavirus quarantine, and a recent reduction of bank deposit rates. Yandex is a well-known brand, and many people use its services. It is probably for this reason that its stock enjoys demand from individuals, especially novice investors, and this boosts the company's value.

Conclusion

There were no obvious signals that could push Yandex stock up, but the company has become associated with positive trends, which caused an increase in its market capitalization. Russia's IT tax maneuver will not impact major players, such as Yandex or Mail, directly as they have a large share of advertisement income in their earnings, but this maneuver signals the Russian IT sector will develop, while its attractiveness will rise. Companies will be able to partly benefit from lower income tax and social insurance payments through restructuring. The end of the partnership with Sberbank and cooperation with VTB will allow Yandex to continue to develop its ecosystem without the need to settle the disagreement, as before. In addition, as more individuals open brokerage accounts and buy Yandex stock, its market capitalization will increase. That said, the company is currently considerably overvalued, with its P/E totaling 62.9 and EV/EBITDA totaling 27.2, twice as much as these indicators of similar companies. Even if the company's EBITDA supposedly grows 45% due to the service development in 2020, the fundamental price of its stock is RUB 3,450, or USD 48.5.

