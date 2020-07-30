Thesis Summary

TheFidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is launched by Fidelity Covington Trust. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) tracks a market-cap weighted index of stocks in the US utility sector.

This ETF has an expense ratio of 0.08%. The stock invests at least 80% of its assets in the fund underlying index and the securities included. This index is called the MSCI USA Investable Market Index (IMI). It gives us the performance of the utility sector in the US market. Although, like any other investment platform, investing in this fund also attracts some risks.

FUTY offers stability in its investment. This makes it one of the reasons why I would always advise investors to invest in it.

ETF Overview

FUTY has an MSCI ESG Fund Rating of 7.13 out of 10. The MSCI ESG Fund Rating tracks the resiliency of portfolios to long-term opportunities and risks that arise from governance, social, and environmental factors. FUTY is a fund that always seeks to match its performance with that of the MSCI USA IMI Utilities Index before fees and expenses.

The fund is sponsored by Fidelity and has since its inception in 2013, amassed over $812.90million worth of assets. This makes it one of the largest ETFs that attempt to match its performance with standard Utilities.

Funds like this, which are properly managed to reduce risks, must have a regulated portfolio.

Let's consider the FUTY holdings in the chart below:

Source: Ycharts

This chart shows the list of FUTY holdings. FUTY provides diversified exposure to the fund. The diversification of stock reduces the single stock risk to its minimal. NextEra accounts for 14.42% of the total asset which is the highest percentage any of the funds single holding accounts for. The percentage of asset Dominion accounts for is 7.14%, this put dominion in the second place to NextEra. FUTY diversified its holding; this gives it an advantage in managing the risks of each investment.

With controlled risk which is diversified amongst various holding, we can expect good performance from the FUTY fund. However, I will like a quick review of how well it performed amongst peers. Wouldn't you?

Let's see the chart below for its performance amongst its peers:

Sources: Ycharts

A glance at the chart, and we can see how the FUTY has performed side-by-side with its peers and the general market. Admirably, the FUTY and the iShares US Utilities ETF have outperformed the markets. This can only dictate that these two funds are distinct, and have well-managed assets. However, we can also see that there is no distinctive performance between the two funds.

The top funds have greatly outperformed the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI) due to the exposure the latter has to European and Asian stocks which have underperformed U.S. equities.

What I like about this FUTY

The security and stability which comes with these traded funds make it a likable investment. Ideally, not many funds can boast of a good performance against a wide-ranged market competition. All its holdings are highly valued and are sure to always strive. These are stock that everyone wants in their portfolio, especially when there are macroeconomic threats.

When scouting for the appropriate ETF, one of the factors I consider is cost. Cost is very important. I have seen cheaper funds significantly outperform its alternatives under certain conditions. This is another reason why I like this ETF. It is a cheap fund. The annual operating expense ratio of FUTY is 0.08%, which makes it the cheapest product in this space. Additionally, it has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.36%. This would not just make it affordable but also profitable.

The FUTY provides a diversified portfolio of income paying defensive stocks. Perfect for investors preparing for the worst.

Risks

Stock markets are very volatile and can decline significantly in response to market upset. Economic or political issues could play a vital role in the market upset. Utilities can also be widely affected by governmental policies, changes in interest rates, financial difficulties, and a decline in supply and demand. ETF which focuses on sectors e.g. security bears the risk that comes with the volatility and uncertainty of that sector.

Investing in FUTY comes with its own risk and uncertainties. Although, what makes FUTY safer is that it has a high degree of managed risks in its sector. However, some of the governmental decree which can cause market distress cannot be always avoided. As an investor, you have to always ensure your risk is confined within the borders of what you are ready to lose. So choose wisely!

Takeaway

The FUTY provides high-value investment using high diversification holding. Within the fund, the risk is well managed. FUTY outperforms many of its other peers but shares a close margin with the iShare US utilities.

