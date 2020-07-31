Zuora reported a strong Q1 in early June, though the stock has pulled back and is now down over 5% from pre-earnings levels.

Zuora (ZUO) reported in Q1 a good start to the year with revenue growth coming in ahead of expectations. With Q2 earnings right around the quarter, billings momentum could push revenue above expectations and the lack of travel expenses could help operating margins.

The uncertain economic environment has caused companies to re-look at their revenue streams and start to consider subscription-based models in order to improve revenue visibility. Given the complexity in the subscription model, companies will turn to Zuora to help better manage their billings and better understand growth trajectory. This broader shift to subscription-based revenue models could propel Zuora higher over time.

Q2 could be the first sign of a longer-term shift, as traditional companies who sell licenses have been under pressure. The current environment has caused enterprises to re-evaluate the larger license transaction and many have moved to subscription-based models. These models are easier for customers because it is a lower monthly expense and the provider typically provides maintenance.

Data by YCharts

Since reporting earnings in early June, Zuora initially saw their stock pop nearly 10%. However, in recent weeks the stock has pulled back and was recently down over 5% from the pre-earnings level. Investors should continue to look at valuation and with the stock recently trading at only ~3.7x FY22 revenue, the stock seems to be in a good position to buy ahead of earnings.

Q2 revenue could have some upside as the company previously noted some billings in Q1 were pushed into Q2. The economic environment, while still somewhat uncertain, has stabilized to a level where enterprises are more comfortable moving forward with capital expenditure projects. In fact, the transition to a subscription-based model may be an earlier investment made, thus pulling forward some demand into the next few quarters, which is all upside to Zuora.

For now, with the stock trading under $12, I believe valuation has pulled back enough where investors should comfortably start building a position in the name. While profitability may take a few quarters to come through, Zuora will continue to focus on driving revenue growth in order to gain scale.

Zuora focuses on billings management for subscription companies, and with software companies increasingly developing this type of business model, there is a lot of room for growth in this industry. One of the bigger tailwinds for the company over the next several years is the transition of "legacy" companies moving to subscription-based models. This transition will continue for many years as companies realize the benefits of having subscription revenue models and as more companies adapt to this, Zuora's addressable market will continue to expand.

Potential Q2 Strength

In Q1, Zuora reported revenue growth of 15% to $73.9 million, which was well above expectations for ~$70.5 million. The company continues to achieve success with their recurring subscription revenue, which now represents nearly 80% of the company's revenue. Zuora also mentioned that some billings that were originally anticipated in Q1 were pushed into Q2, which could mean some upside to revenue estimates in the upcoming quarter.

The uncertain environment has also caused many companies to start looking at how they generate revenue. The traditional model of selling licenses appears to be moving further from the past as enterprises embrace the visibility and highly recurring nature of subscription revenue.

In addition, while many companies have seen their revenue come under pressure in the past few months, Zuora may be a benefactor. Given their client base largely earns their revenue from subscriptions, their client base may be better insulated than the majority of companies in the market. Being the billings software provider for companies with subscription revenue makes Zuora a stronger-than- average company, even during more turbulent economic conditions.

Margins are also an area of potential growth. Given the lack of hardware product expenses in the business, gross margins should continue to trend upwards and above 60%. As the company continues to scale, they will be able to better leverage their operating expense base and expand operating margins. For example, last quarter non-GAAP operating margin loss was -10%, which was an improvement from -20% in the year-ago period.

While there is still a long runway left for margin expansion, the company will have to find the right balance of revenue growth and profitability. Investors will surely look for operating margins to expand in the coming quarters as there will be lower operating expenses from travel and entertainment.

Source: Company Presentation

For Q2, the company is expecting revenue of $72.5-75.0 million, of which $58.0-59.0 million is expected to be subscription revenue. In addition, management is expecting non-GAAP operating loss of $7-8 million, which represents a loss of ~10%, which is similar to Q1. I believe that if revenue is able to grow at a faster pace, then margins will be much better, as strong software subscription margins from new revenue drive margin expansion.

Valuation

Since reporting earnings in the beginning of June, Zuora has seen their stock go up and then back down. At one point, the stock was trading nearly 10% higher, though the stock had recently lost over 5% since their earnings report.

Investors continue to focus on companies with consistent revenue growth even during these challenging economic conditions. In addition, it appears investors have started to like companies with more consistent earnings as well. While Zuora matches the description of consistent revenue growth, their profitability levels are still in the red.

Considering Zuora just reported revenue growth that accelerated from last quarter despite the more challenging economic environment, I think it's safe to say their revenue is essential to their customers and has become even more visible with subscription revenue representing nearly 80% of total revenue. Given the company's software subscription model, gross margins will continue to remain high for the long term, as there are fewer costs associated with software products compared to hardware products.

Data by YCharts

The chart above does a good job demonstrating companies with similar financial metrics as Zuora. Historically, Zuora has traded closer to ~6x forward revenue, but given some recent execution challenges, the company now trades at only 4.0x forward revenue. Revenue growth was previously above 20%; however, growth decelerated slightly while margins have started to improve.

With a current market cap of $1.40 billion, cash/investments of ~$170 million, and debt of ~$10 million, this results in a current enterprise value of ~$1.25 billion. Expectations for FY21 revenue are currently around $300 million, which implies only ~8% revenue growth. Considering the company just grew Q1 revenue 15% and Q2 revenue could have upside given some delayed billings into Q2, full-year revenue may be higher than expectations.

Consensus is also expecting FY22 revenue of ~$335 million, which implies a FY22 revenue multiple of only ~3.7x, well below the company's historical levels and near the low-end of the above peer group.

Companies continue to focus on their billings management and with more companies shifting to a work-from-home model, this could benefit Zuora in two main ways. First, the company's software subscription model helps smooth the work-from-home transition and is a cost-effective way to manage enterprises billings. And second, with less travel expenses occurring, Zuora can re-invest more into R&D and S&M in order to better scale their operations.

With the stock trading around $12 and valuation only ~3.7x FY22 revenue, investors should be compelled to build a position in this name. Revenue growth is below their more historical level of 20%; however, the challenging economic environment will cause the true industry winners to emerge.

Risks to the company include increased competition from larger competitors who have more scale and may already have relationships with clients. In addition, if revenue and/or billings growth decelerates, investors may be quick to pull their money out of the name and give up on the longer-term investment. In addition, investors could continue to focus on companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability in the past. Given that Zuora has yet to achieve non-GAAP operating profit, this could hinder some investors from building a position in the name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ZUO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.