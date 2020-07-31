Investment thesis

Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) (OTCQX:GPDNF) is a very mature and stable company that currently trades at a fair price. As people have stockpiled products of big consumer packaged goods companies during the current coronavirus pandemic crisis, Danone was poised to benefit from this exceptional consumer behavior. This supposed tailwind was supposed to temporarily boost sales and revenues, which would help the company throughout its deleveraging process. H1 results proved that was not the case, although the results were not bad after all. The company currently pays a ~3.50% dividend yield, which is very high compared to the past. Still, the company has ample resources to continue paying it. From this point on, buyers should expect a 3.50% yield, which should grow along with inflation and a slight organic growth over time. For this reason, now is a good time for dividend growth investors to consider adding a small position, while waiting for a possible further drop in share price in case lockdown measures come back to the lives of consumers in the short term.

A brief overview of the company

Danone is a French agri-food multinational founded in 1919. It is the largest French consumer packaged goods company and its main specialty is dairy products. This century-old company was founded in Barcelona. Back then, the entire Danone's universe that we know today was still formed by just a small yogurt factory located in the Raval neighborhood. Today, Danone employs over 100,000 people around the world, and operates in more than 120 countries.

Their main brand is Danone, a yogurt-based brand that sells yogurts and drinking yogurt of all kinds of flavors, including strawberry, banana, blueberries, and kéfir, but their portfolio of brands include an immense range of products, including probiotics, smoothies, purees, custards, protein-based beverages, and a big, etc. Their brands generally include gluten-free, lactose-free, and fat-free versions, and have been constantly adapting to new generations' demands along with its history.

Since Dean Foods (DF) announced it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February 2020, the world of investing lost faith in dairy stocks, and it does not want to hear from them again, if possible. For this reason, I would like to clarify that Danone is not only a dairy company, but is rather a widely diversified business, operating in other sectors, especially water, infant nutrition, and medical nutrition, and is in a much more advantageous position than Dean Foods was in every sense: international presence, diversification, profit margins, and low payout ratios.

An investment in Danone 10 years ago would have returned a total 29.68% yield plus dividends by now. Although it may seem a very small return, we must bear in mind that this is the result of the abrupt drop in price that the stock has experienced in recent months, especially aggravated by the current coronavirus crisis. If we go back to September 2019, the return would have been a generous ~65%, doubling our principal in ~9 years since we have to add dividends to the equation. Personally, I consider this performance more than acceptable when we talk about companies with a high degree of stability.

The stock currently trades at $13.50. This represents a 34.81% discount from $18.20 on September 05, 2019. In this article, I am going to figure out whether the added risk from the coronavirus crisis is giving investors a good opportunity to add Danone to a dividend growth portfolio. For this purpose, I will review the latest movements in relation to the most important acquisitions and divestments that have taken place in recent years, as well as sales, operating margins, the safety of the dividend and, finally, I will analyze the results of the first half of this year to get to the idea of the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has produced.

A global leader in bottled water

Danone is a global leader in the bottled water business. Its most influential brand is Evian, a worldwide mineral bottled water leader crafted in French Alps that sells in more than 140 countries. But Evian is just a brand surrounded by many more that belong to the Danone's universe, including Volvic water, which is a leader bottled water brand in Indonesia; Mizone, a Chinese flavored bottled water brand rich in vitamins; Bonafont, the most consumed water brand in Mexico; Font Vella, a Spanish leader water brand that includes a wide range of flavored water products, including tea water, and Żywiec Zdrój, a Polish bottled water company founded in 1992.

This diversified portfolio of bottled water brands makes Danone a world leader in the bottled water market, one as demanded as stable. The most important aspect of this fundamental pillar of the company is the high operating margins of the bottled water industry, which will help Danone in maintaining a healthy operating margin in the future.

Danone's healthy operating margin

When compared with its peers, Danone has constantly managed to maintain very healthy and stable operating margins. Operating margins are a determining factor since it essentially determines the profit the company makes for every dollar from sales. Operating margins are similar to Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) and General Mills (GIS), indicating that their products have a high degree of differentiation. On the other hand, it is far above more conventional dairy companies such as Dairy Farm International Holdings (OTCPK:DFIHY) (OTCPK:DFILF).

Finally, I think the most significant comparison is Danone and Dean Foods. Dean Foods is an example of everything we should avoid as investors: companies that specialize in a single sector (not diversified) although without any competitive advantage (with no moats), with brands so little differentiated that they have very little pricing power, and little effort to operate internationally. This left Dean Foods with margins so low that they could not escape their fate. Danone is, conversely, a company widely diversified in four pillars: dairy, water, medical nutrition, and infant nutrition. It has a very high presence internationally, successfully penetrating emerging markets like China, with brands that represent moats everywhere, and with a high degree of profitability, reflected in its operating margins.

Sales keep increasing over time

A steady and stable increase in sales is a fundamental requirement for the prosperity of a company. To determine whether Danone's efforts to differentiate itself through innovation, acquisitions, and diversification have been paying off over the past several years, I will now calculate each year's sales and compare them to last year's to determine if the efforts are paying off. This will give investors an idea of what they should expect in the future.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Sales €21,144M €22,412M €21,944 €24,812M €24,651M €25,287M Change (Year over year) -0.72% +6% -2.09% +13.07% -0.65% +2.58%

Source: FY results

As we can see in the table above, sales have been constantly growing, over the years, with small deviations that do not break the positive trend in sales at all. As a shareholder, I would be happy with this evolution, and given new acquisitions and strong investments in the Chinese market, I don't see any sign of slowing sales in the short to medium term. What's more, Danone was believed to be positioned to be one of the stockpiling winners due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, but the first semester of this year has shown the opposite, giving investors a good opportunity to add at a fair price.

Source: H1 results presentation

Still, the company has had quite good results, so they will likely raise cash from sales, and this will give them plenty of room to maneuver in search of growth through innovation, expansion of manufacturing capacity, or a new acquisition. The decline in sales was the result of people stockpiling products from big consumer packages goods apart from Danone, along with a change in consumer behavior towards eating home more often. From here, I expect the company will take a conservative approach, investing in emerging markets while deleveraging its balance sheet. To achieve this, it should maintain a fairly moderate dividend growth. What I do not expect to happen is a reduction in shares outstanding via buybacks, since it is a practice that is not part of the management's tradition.

Recent acquisitions & divestments

In February 2018, Danone announced it would acquire a stake in Harmless Harvest under the Danone's Manifesto Ventures arm, a leader US premium organic coconut water and beverages company, which also specializes in organic yogurts and protein smoothies. During the same month, the company announced its intention to divest part of its 21.29% stake in Yakult Honsha (OTC:YKLTF) (OTCPK:YKLTY), maintaining its position as the largest shareholder by maintaining ownership of 7% of the shares outstanding. Yakult Honsha is a company that produces fermented milk with probiotic bacteria that reach the intestine alive and improve the health of the intestinal flora. In April 2019, the company sold Earthbound Farm to Taylor Farms. Earthbound Farm is a leading US organic fruits and vegetable company with sales of $400m in 2018. They manufacture, package, and sell organic fruits, salads and vegetables under the Earthbound Farm brand.

Currently, Danone is investing heavily to expand its business in China. In July 2020, it launched an open-science research center in Shanghai while expanding local manufacturing capabilities in efforts to become a leader in the Asian market for specialized nutrition and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP). These expansions include the acquisition of Murray Goulburn Dairy (owned by Saputo Dairy Australia), which enables Danone to expand their portfolio of baby instant-milk from 3 to 6 products, which had only achieved the introduction of three products on the market until today: Aptamil Profutura, and Nutrilon, to six, thanks to the Maiqile brand, owned by Murray Goulburn Dairy. The total investment fund dedicated to Chinese market growth was €100M. These movements show Danone is going through a process of operation restructuring towards faster-growing markets that maintain healthy margins.

The dividend remains safe

Data by YCharts

Danone has been rewarding shareholders through an ever-increasing dividend. Dividend yields have usually been in the ~2-3% range but currently stand at a peak of 3.50% given the recent 34.81% price decline, which suggests it could be a good opportunity to buy. But before jumping in, investors should always be cautious when seeing a dividend yield spike, since it is usually followed by increased risks. Below, I am going to figure out whether the safety of this 3.50% yield on cost remains intact.

Data by YCharts

Free cash flow to equity (FCFE) is a key number to calculate the dividend safety of a company, since it is essentially the amount of cash from operating activities that is left for shareholders after all expenses have been deducted, including capital expenditures and interest expenses.

Currently, Danone spends $1.41B a year in dividends, while the company has a free cash flow to equity of $3.74B, so is basically using 37.70% of its free cash flow to equity to pay dividends, which is very conservative. We should never forget that Danone pays an annual dividend, so the company always has a whole year to prepare for the dividend payment and postpone it if needed, as they did earlier this year.

Debt is high but manageable

Data by YCharts

Danone currently has 17.77B in long term debt, generating an interest expense of 412.64M. That interest expense is widely assumable by the company, but definitely represents a burden the company should lighten up a bit in order to improve the company's long term prospects. Debt reduction should be the priority objective of the company at this stage.

Data by YCharts

When compared with its closest peers, Danone maintains a relatively good position regarding debt exposure, although this debt has been increasing in recent years, so I think it is time for Danone to start deleveraging before that debt becomes more difficult to manage. It is true that net debt has increased 5.25% during the first half-year, but if compared with the same half-year results from the past year, net debt actually decreased by 3.06% year over year, so I would not be overly concerned about it unless the company is not able to reduce debt throughout the second half.

Share dilution keeps decreasing shareholder's stake in the company

Data by YCharts

In recent years, Danone has been diluting its shares to raise money to successfully achieve growth. While increasing sales often justify share dilution, especially when share prices are high, a slighter dividend growth rate could avoid the company to dilute its outstanding shares, which produce a reduction in the stake of the company stockholders own for every share of the stock. At this point, I would not like to see another increase in shares outstanding shares accompanied by an excessive increase in the dividend, since it would be a laugh now, and a cry later.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Outstanding shares (In millions) 595.54 610.16 616.70 627.12 643.45 649.11 Change +1.20% +2.45% +1.07% +1.69% +2.60% +0.88%

Source: FY results

As we can see, the number of shares outstanding has been steadily growing, and that means the company has been raising cash from issuing new shares, shrinking thus the stake of the company every share of the stock represents. This habit does not have to be bad per se, but in the case of a company that pays a growing dividend, I think it would benefit long-term shareholders if the company opted to moderate the growth of the dividend, since this growth together with the existence of more shares, considerably increase the company's dividend spending each year. In short, share dilution should be a pending issue the company should address soon.

H1 2020 Results

The results of the first semester of the year include the damages resulting from the global lockdown measures throughout the current coronavirus crisis. The management has already recognized that from here it will be difficult to predict the results in the near future, but believe the worst is over.

While it remains difficult to predict exactly how consumer habits and macroeconomic conditions will evolve for the balance of this year, in particular given the uncertainty around the easing of lockdown measures, we're confident that Q2 was the most challenging quarter of the year and the back half of the year will show a sequential improvement in growth. Emmanuel Faber: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer statement.

On a like-for-like basis, sales decreased 1.1% to €12.2 billion, while reported sales have shown a 3.6% decline resulting from the Earthbound Farm's divestment. This decrease in sales is particularly because of a 19% reduction in sales from the water segment, partly because people have gone from buying brand-name bottled water at convenience supermarkets or in restaurants, to buying water to be stored and consumed at home, and that's where private labels come into play. As soon as people's lives return to normality, I think this trend should break with relative ease.

Overall, I don't consider the results were that bad. In fact, the dairy segment grew solidly, indicating this is more of a water problem and, more importantly, a temporary one. So I think we are facing an opportunity that will vanish as soon as people go back out to the streets and eat out, as they have been doing until the coronavirus crisis came to our lives.

Risks worth considering

Although I believe Danone is currently for sale at a fair price, the possibility of a new second wave of Coronavirus increases the risk that we will see very high volatility that could drop the price again, possibly even more than the great fall that took place in March 2020. Therefore, I consider that if you are interested in acquiring Danone's shares, you could do it in two tranches. Buying Danone today seems appealing, but patient investors determined to turn this risk into an opportunity could keep cash for a potential future drop, in which the yield could approach ~4%, a peak only seen before in 2008-2009.

Bottled water, which is a high margin business division, could see a prolonged high sales decline due to people staying at home for longer than expected. Bottled water store brands will likely gain market share as people will buy water from the supermarket more often, instead of buying them in convenience supermarkets or restaurants, where private labels have a noticeably more limited presence. The smaller formats, which on the other hand have a higher margin than the larger ones, will also see their sales decline in benefit of larger formats, with people aiming at accumulating bottled water at home, as a consequence of the change of habits in the consumers for staying longer at home and avoiding crowded places and too far from home. This could not only limit the benefits that the coronavirus may have in sales, but also the profit margin in the short to medium term.

Share dilution, increasing debt, and increasing dividends is a very risky recipe. These are the most determinant risks for Danone's today, and represent the price investors will pay for a 34.81% discount from all-time highs. Investors adding Danone in their portfolio should track closely these parameters, although I believe the company has a good track record of overcoming situations much worse than this one.

Conclusions

Danone is a very stable company that has been operating for 100 years. The current coronavirus crisis has plunged the stock price a 34.81%, which leaves us with a generous ~3.50% dividend yield in a buy for the long run company used to paying ~2-3%.

The time has come for the company to address its dependence on debt and share issuance in order to achieve growth. If the company wants to improve the health of its balance sheet, it must first attack one of these two problems. Given the management's tradition, they will most likely reduce debt, a feat they have already shown in the past to be more than capable of. The company has the ability to reduce its debt fairly quickly, but to do so it must reduce the speed at which its dividend increases each year.

As far as the company is concerned, it seems that the price does not have too much potential for falling further, which makes its price attractive. On the other hand, macroeconomic factors (particularly a potential second lockdown) mean that there is a high risk of volatility that could leave us with an even better opportunity than the current one. For this reason, I think that the current price represents a good time to buy, but it would be a good idea not to do it at once since we do not want to miss the opportunity to average down if panic returns to the investing world during the second half of 2020.

