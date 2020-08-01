BSTZ: Exploding Higher And Still At A Deep Discount
Summary
We have recently bought this fund in our more aggressive model portfolio at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.
The fund is at an extreme discount; this is as the fund's NAV has been rocketing higher.
As a CEF, it is a bit of a lower yielding fund than average - however, this does leave room for potential year-end specials or increased distributions.
Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist
Recently, we took a position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ). This was in our Tactical Income-100 Portfolio. This portfolio is designed to