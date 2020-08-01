Closed End Funds

BSTZ: Exploding Higher And Still At A Deep Discount

|
About: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ), Includes: BST, QQQ, SHOP, TSLA, TWLO
by: Nick Ackerman
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Summary

We have recently bought this fund in our more aggressive model portfolio at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.

The fund is at an extreme discount; this is as the fund's NAV has been rocketing higher.

As a CEF, it is a bit of a lower yielding fund than average - however, this does leave room for potential year-end specials or increased distributions.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Recently, we took a position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ). This was in our Tactical Income-100 Portfolio. This portfolio is designed to