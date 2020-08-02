Even With COVID-19, I'm Bullish On These Renewable Energy ETFs

Renewable energy holds the promise of blue skies along with prosperity. Here are some ETFs to consider.

Since the April lows, renewable equities have bounced back strongly while oil and gas are still way down. Did we reach peak oil demand in 2019?

When COVID-19 first hit in March of this year people stayed home, gasoline consumption plummeted, and blue skies appeared over formerly polluted cities.

Something unusual happened in late April. In many large cities around the world people looked up and saw deep blue skies during the day and a multitude of stars at night. It was a worldwide phenomena, happening in China, the U.S., India, and elsewhere.

COVID-19 cut transportation emissions drastically and air pollution fell dramatically. Unfortunately, one of the more insidious results of living in a polluted world is you start to think polluted skies are normal.

The Los Angeles skyline on April 6, 2020. Source SFGate

So, is prosperity inexorably tied to pollution? The current U.S. administration apparently thinks so. It's weakening air pollution controls in order to boost economic growth. I believe there is a better way.

Perhaps those blue skies were telling us something, something which we may not have realized -- namely, we can have blue skies along with prosperity. That's the message renewable proponents have been asserting for a long time.

Many complain of clean energy subsidies yet oil and gas is subsidized on a continuing basis -- every time they pull the stuff out of the ground. A one time subsidy to home owners, say on a solar array, is good for 20 years. So think about it, which makes more sense?

Renewable energy, even without subsidies is now, in many markets, less costly than fossil fuel so and costly capital expenditures on coal, oil, and gas only add to the earth's CO2 burden -- something which is already killing us.

Did we reach peak global oil demand in 2019?

The COVID-19 black swan devastated almost all equity sectors but perhaps none as much as oil and gas. In one of the fastest sell offs in history the S&P 500 Index tumbled 34% in less than a month, reaching its low in mid-April. Now, with few exceptions, markets have regained almost all their losses. One of those exceptions is oil and gas. As I write, WTI Crude is just above $40/bbl and natural gas (Henry Hub) is at $1.80, both well off the pre-pandemic highs at the start of the year.

So severe was the demand fall-off for crude that some say peak global oil demand, once thought once not to happen till 2030, may actually have occurred in 2019 and the world will never again pump as much oil as it did in 2019. With the COVID-19 epidemic still raging and and costs for renewables falling it's certainly possible. We will see.

The chart below uses ETFs to show the huge performance disparity between oil and gas (NYSEARCA:XLE) and the renewable ETFs over the last year. Clearly something major is going on here.

Data by YCharts

A Biden win this fall is bullish for renewable energy

All the more surprising is this renewable out-performance is happening during the fossil-fuel friendly Trump administration. If the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who is renewable friendly, wins in November renewable out-performance may be even more dramatic.

Biden has a $2 trillion jobs plan to combat climate change. If that happens, the U.S. will be in sync with the EU in combating global warming.

Renewable ETFs are a conservative way to invest in our renewable future.

Picking individual stocks to invest is often hit or miss -- especially in the volatile renewable sector. While SolarEdge (SEDG), Enphase Energy (ENPH), and Tesla (TSLA) have done extremely well but many others in the sector have floundered. So, what to do? Renewable energy ETFs are one answer. With an ETF's multiple holdings, the investor gains the advantage of diversity. And, as the chart above shows, renewable ETFs have done very well over the past year. Of course, as always, past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Renewable ETFs to consider

I have covered the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) in the past. (See here and here.) and, though TAN has done very well, here are three other renewable ETFs for investors to consider:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN)

ICLN, with net assets of $720 million, holds 30 international clean energy stocks in its portfolio. The ETF is up 32% since last year and 57% from 3 years ago.

ICLN's top holdings are SolarEdge at 6.3%, SunRun (RUN) at 5.9%, and Xinyi Solar (0968.HK) at 5.8%. The top 15 holdings can be seen here.

SEDG, ICLN's top holding, is a fast growing, debt free, Israeli company that makes power optimizers, inverters, and monitoring systems for solar systems - adding the smart elements to the system. SolarEdge also has recently introduced an EV charging system. (Yes, you can run your EV solely on sunshine if you wish.)

The number 2 holding is SunRun, the U.S.'s top solar system installer. SunRun is currently merging with Vivint Solar (VSLR), also a U.S. solar system installer. Combined the two companies will dominate the U.S. residential and commercial solar installation sector. Competition for SunRun includes Tesla and SunPower (SPWR).

Holding the number 3 position is Xinyi Solar, a Chinese company which makes solar glass. Here is their website if you wish further information on Xinyi.

ICLN's expense ratio is 0.46% and the yield is 1.08%.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES)

ACES is a relatively new ETF -- the inception date was June 29, 2018. It has net assets of $210 million and its portfolio includes approximately 20 U.S. clean-energy equities. The ETF is up 47% over the last year and 78% since inception date.

Top holdings are Tesla at 6.9%, SunRun at 5.3%, and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) at 5.1%. The top 15 holdings can be seen here.

Tesla, ACE's top holding, has been one of the market's most controversial stocks over the last few years. Bears have repeatedly forecast bankruptcy -- and been consistently wrong. Tesla now has the largest market cap of any automaker. So extraordinary has been Tesla's rise that Volkswagen's CEO recently joked that Tesla (or Volkswagen, of course) could become the most valuable company in the world soon. In addition to its EVs the company is now just starting to ramp up its energy storage business.

As noted under the ICLN write-up above, ACES's number 2 holding, SunRun, is in the process of merging with Vivint Solar, and will likely then dominate the U.S. solar system installation market.

Number 3, NextEra, is a highly regarded utility which in recent years has strongly invested in renewable energy.

ACES's expense ratio is 0.65% and the yield is 1.44%.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) has net assets of $362 million and its portfolio includes 49 companies. The ETF is up 58% over the last year and 110% from 3 years ago.

PBW's top holdings are Vivint Solar at 4.1%, Workhorse Group (WKHS) at 3.8%, and SunRun at 3.8%. The top 15 holdings can be seen here.

With number #1 Vivint and # 3 SunRun merging, this ETF, unless it reallocates, will have a large position in U.S. solar system installations.

An interesting note on Workhorse Group is that it's in the running for a $6 billion contract to supply the U.S. postal service with electric mail delivery vehicles.

PBW's expense ratio is 0.70% and it yields 1.23%.

Conclusion

It is my conviction that renewables can indeed bring "blue skies" and prosperity to the world as fossil fuels slowly fade out. However, at this point COVID-19 is still not under control, especially in the U.S., so the future is very uncertain. Once a vaccine comes into play and things assume a semblance of normality I expect renewable equities to do very well.

Renewable ETFs such as those mentioned above have had stellar results over the last 3 years. Since the renewable energy revolution is just getting started it is likely the out-performance will continue.

Though things may be dim now, here's to a prosperous and clean future -- with blue skies and starry nights.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICLN, TSLA, SPWR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.