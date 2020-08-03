MorphoSys receives FDA approval for Monjuvi

MorphoSys AG (MOR) announced that the FDA has approved the use of Monjuvi in conjunction with lenalidomide, for treating adult patients suffering from relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, including DLBCL concerning low grade lymphoma, and who do not qualify for autologous stem cell transplant. The company is collaborating with Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) for developing this drug candidate.

Monjuvi is the first FDA approval for a second-line treatment for adult patients with the condition. Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, MorphoSys said “This approval marks an important step in MorphoSys’ transformation into a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company. We remain committed to developing innovative treatments to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases.” Monjuvi is a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 and it works by targeting monoclonal antibody.

The approval granted by the FDA is based on the data collated from the MorphoSys-sponsored Phase 2 L-MIND study. It was an open label, multicenter, single arm study. The data from the trial demonstrated the overall response rate at 55 percent, thus meeting the primary endpoint of the trial. The complete response rate was recorded at 37 percent while a partial response rate of 18 percent. further, the median duration of response mDOR was found at 21.7 months, forming a key secondary endpoint.

The L-MIND trial involved patients suffering from relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who have had at least one, but no more than three prior lines of therapy, including an anti-CD20 targeting therapy. The primary endpoint of the trial was overall response rate while secondary endpoints included progression-free survival, overall survival and duration of response.

The drug candidate was given Fast Track, Priority Review and Breakthrough Therapy tags by the FDA. The Breakthrough Therapy designation provides for expedited development and review of the drug candidate. The Biologics License Application for Monjuvi was approved by the FDA under its Accelerated Approval program.

Monjuvi was out-licensed by Xencor to MorphoSys in 2010. The license included exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab, which incorporates an XmAb® engineered Fc domain. It works by mediating B-cell lysis through apoptosis. Further, it also modulates immune effector mechanism including antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP).

MorphoSys initiated a collaboration with Incyte in January 2020. The collaboration involved a licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of the drug candidate globally. While for the United States, both the companies have co-commercialization rights, Incyte will have exclusive rights for the markets outside the United States.

The marketing authorization application for the drug candidate has been validated by the European Medicines Agency. The application pertains to the use of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide in the European Union. Currently, the application is under review for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, who are not candidates for ASCT. Tafasitamab is also undergoing clinically investigation as a therapeutic option in B-cell malignancies in several ongoing combination trials.

MorphoSys is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is mainly engaged in developing therapies for cancer. The company, in collaboration with its partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates. 27 of these drug candidates are in clinical development stage.

Brigham president tenders resignation from Moderna board after conflict of interest

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) announced the resignation of Elizabeth (Betsy) Nabel, M.D., from its Board of Directors. The resignation became effective on July 30, 2020. Dr. Nabel is President of Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The hospital is one of 89 clinical trial sites in the Phase 3 trial of Moderna’s mRNA-1273, Moderna’s vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

Lately, there had been questions about Dr. Nabel’s position at the Cambridge biotech company and her hospital’s role in Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine trial. Apart from being part of Moderna’s board, Dr. Nabel also owns Moderna stock, which has seen significant upside in the recent past, mainly on account of its COVID-19 vaccine development activities.

Moderna is expected to engage nearly 30,000 healthy volunteers in its Phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine. Moderna is collaborating with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for this purpose. In a statement, Dr. Nabel said, “It is critically important that the public trust the conduct and outcome of the vaccine trials, so in the best interest of the greater good, I have made the difficult decision to resign from the Moderna Board.”

Dr. Nabel’s move has been welcomed by industry experts. While many specialists have stated that there is no prima facie evidence of Dr. Nabel reaping any special favors, her decision to step down has been praised by them.

The trial is expected to begin at Brigham hospital in a week. The results of the trial will be communicated to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority as well as to Moderna.

Sangamo ties up with Novartis for brain disorder

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) inked a global licensing collaboration agreement with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) for gene regulation therapies. The collaboration period is currently pegged at three years and the agreement bestows exclusive rights to Novartis. The company will also have the option to license Sangamo’s proprietary AAVs. Novartis will have the responsibility for additional research activities and investigational new drug-enabling studies.

The collaboration mainly targets three neurodevelopmental conditions including intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder. Sandy Macrae, CEO of Sangamo said, “Partnering Sangamo’s proprietary technology with Novartis’ deep experience in neuroscience drug development is a powerful combination which expands Sangamo’s pipeline and allows us to tackle challenging neurodevelopmental conditions.”

Sangamo’s ZFP-TF genome regulation technology works at the DNA level and selectively suppresses or activates the manifestation of specific genes for bringing about desired therapeutic impact. The technology is currently delivered with adeno-associated viruses. The new deal will use ZFP-TFs for upregulating or activating the expression of genes which are generally under-activated in people suffering from some specific neurodevelopmental disorders.

The deal provides for a $75 million upfront license fee to be paid by Novartis to Sangamo. This fee is payable within 30 days. Additionally, Sangamo also stands to receive up to $720 million in various development and commercial milestone payments. The company is also entitled to high single-digit to sub-teen double-digit royalties on potential net commercial sales of products resulting from the collaboration.

Sangamo Therapeutics is mainly engaged in the development of genomic medicines. It aims to develop treatments using ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy, in vivo genome editing, gene regulation and gene therapy. The company plans to use its zinc finger platform for addressing different genomic target.

