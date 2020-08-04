MyoKardia reports initiating trial for invasive septal reduction therapy

MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) announced that it has dosed the first person for the Phase 3 VALOR-HCM clinical trial. The study aims to provide direct clinical evidence of mavacamten’s capability to alleviate the requirement for invasive SRT procedures. The company plans to carry out several studies to evaluate the potential of mavacamten as a backbone therapy for HCM.

VALOR-HCM is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter Phase 3 study. It involves patients with symptomatic, obstructive HCM, who meet guideline criteria for septal reduction therapy and have been referred for an invasive procedure. Jay Edelberg, MyoKardia’s Chief Medical Officer said, “VALOR has the potential to demonstrate improved outcomes in a more severe segment of the HCM population and reflects a broader range of anticipated real-world practices.” The study will use individualized dosing based on non-invasive echocardiographic measures.

The study expects to enroll nearly 100 participants who will be randomized on a 1:1 basis to receive mavacamten or placebo. The trial incorporates three treatment periods over 128 weeks. These three periods are a 16-week placebo-controlled period, a 16-week active treatment period and a 96-week long-term extension period. In the active treatment period, the patients will be administered Mavacamten while during the long-term extension period, the administration of the drug candidate will continue.

Initially, the patients will be given a 5mg dosage which will later be adjusted based on echocardiographic assessments. If the gradient in a patient is above 30mmHg and left ventricular ejection fraction is at or above 50 percent, then the dose will be up-titrated. The doses will be adjusted in a blinded manner and may be down-titrated at any point of time.

The primary endpoint of the trial is a composite of a) the number of subjects who decide to proceed with SRT prior to or at Week 16 and b) the number of subjects who remain SRT-guideline eligible at Week 16 in the mavacamten group in comparison to the placebo group. The company plans to carry out an interim analysis once 50 subjects have completed their treatment through week 16 for assessing efficacy.

The secondary endpoints for the trial include evaluation of the outcomes at Week 32 compared with Week 16. The trial also seeks to measure changes in the LVOT gradient and in biomarkers such as NT-proBNP and cardiac troponin.

MyoKardia had earlier reported positive data from the pivotal Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM clinical trial of mavacamten. The study involved patients suffering symptomatic, obstructive HCM. The company is looking to submit its New Drug Application to the FDA in the first quarter of 2021. However, it will not include the data from the VALOR-HCM study for its initial registration package.

Mavacamten is the first agent aiming to enhance the underlying pathophysiology of HCM. In the past clinical studies, the drug candidate has shown the potential to decrease the obstruction of the left ventricle to below the threshold for guideline-recommended SRT interventions. Mavacamten intends to work by addressing the biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contractility underlying HCM.

Currently, septal reduction therapy is the only method of decreasing the obstruction of the left ventricle in people with HCM who are refractory to current therapies. This therapy can be delivered either as surgical myectomy or as alcohol ablation. However, this therapy is not widely available.

Aileron completes enrollment in chemotherapeutic agent trial

Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) announced that it has completed enrollment for its dose optimization expansion cohort of the Phase 1b trial. The study seeks to assess the potential of ALRN-6924 for preventing chemotherapy-induced bone marrow toxicities, in patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer who are being treated with topotecan.

The protocol of the study will have a Phase 1b and a controlled, randomized Phase 2. The Phase 1b will further have two parts which are dose optimization and schedule optimization. The dose optimization cohort has 8 patients enrolled. They will be given a 0.3 mg/kg dose level of ALRN-6924 before each dose of topotecan. Topotiecan will be given days 1 through 5 every 21 days.

The company had earlier reported positive interim data showing that 0.3 mg/kg dose of ALRN-6924 provided the most robust chemoprotective effects. Aileron expects to have data readouts from the trial in the fourth quarter of 2020.

ALRN-6924 is an investigational first-in-class MDM2/MDMX dual inhibitor. It is administered to cancer patients before their chemotherapy session. It works by selectively activating normal p53 protein in patients’ healthy cells. This inhibitor causes reversible and temporary pause in cell cycling, so as to protect healthy cells from chemotherapy. However, cancer-ridden cells are not affected since these do not have functioning p53 in them.

Aileron is mainly focused on providing a more comprehensive chemotherapy experience to cancer patients. The main aim behind developing ALRN-6924 is to provide a single medicine to protect multiple healthy cell types throughout the body from chemotherapy. The drug candidate also aims to reduce or eliminate various side effects.

Merck announces completion of VECOXAN from Elanco

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) announced that it has completed the acquisition of the global rights to Vecoxan from Elanco Animal Health (ELAN). Vecoxan is an anticoccidial of the benzeneacetonitrile group without antimicrobial activity. It also incorporates anticoccidial activity against Eimeria species.

Merck recently announced receiving the FDA approval for BRAVECTO, further boosting its parasiticide portfolio. This line consists of broad-spectrum and comprehensive parasite protection for canines. Apart from these organic developments, the company is also boosting its portfolio through acquisitions. Merck recently announced the acquisition of the US rights for SENTINEL® FLAVOR TABS® and SENTINEL® SPECTRUM® Chews in the Companion Animal category.

Merck Animal Health offers digital and diagnostic solutions for managing various animal health issues. Rick DeLuca, president, Merck Animal Health said, “This complementary product for youngstock will add to our existing portfolio of veterinary medicines, including parasiticides, vaccines and services, which provides a full range of complementary solutions for our customers, and underscores our commitment to The Science of Healthier Animals®.”

Elanco Animal Health had signed an agreement with Merck in February 2020. The agreement involved divestment of worldwide rights for Vecoxan® for $55 million in an all-cash deal. Elanco plans to use its proceeds from divestitures for paying down its debts. Prior to this transaction, Elanco carried out divestitures of Osurnia® and Capstar® as well as of European Economic Area and U.K. rights for Drontal® and Profender® from the Bayer portfolio.

Merck Animal Health is a division of Merck Inc. It offers a wide range of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services. The unit also offers a robust portfolio of digitally connected identification, traceability and monitoring products. Merck Animal Health has a presence in more than 50 countries around the globe. Its products are also available in nearly 150 markets.

