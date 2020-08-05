The argument is made that shareholders would benefit if the company were to simply liquidate its portfolio of properties at prevailing market cap rates.

G&A for Global Self Storage is discussed both in comparison with other self-storage REITs and in terms of its own growth rates.

Shares of Global Self Storage are valued at a deep discount to the NAV that would be realized if the properties were liquidated.

Finding an Appropriate Cap Rate

Within a reasonable range, the aggregate cap rate for the 12 properties owned by Global Self Storage (SELF) can be estimated. Examining the most current corporate presentation of SELF renders considerable insight into the quality of the portfolio:

Good economic demographics. Good visibility and effective signage. Situated close to a metropolitan area. Relatively recently constructed. Typical size between 70,000 and 80,000 square feet. Decent hurdles for new competitors. Supervisory professional management and highly trained on-site personnel with emphasis on customer service. High-tech security with automated gates and camera monitoring. Product diversity in unit size offerings and mixture of climate-controlled and traditional. Internet and technology to facilitate rental, and such devices as self-service kiosks situated on site. Directed strategic marketing programs with strong media presence. Sophisticated monitoring of local markets and dynamic adjustment of prices. 24/7 call service centers.

Most certainly, SELF'S properties demonstrate the highest and best REIT characteristics.

Although assigning a definitive cap rate to any single property will depend upon a number of local factors, we can construct a reasonable range of portfolio estimates in three ways:

Access what relevant cap rate survey information might be available from established public sources. View listings of similar properties on realtor websites. Perform computations of embedded cap rates implied by the market pricing of other publicly traded REITs.

The information that can be derived from public sources (1 and 2 above) suggests a range of between 5% and 6%. However, the most reliable approach is to produce analysis that is contained in Exhibits 1, 2 and 3 below using specific data for three other self-storage REITs: Extra Space Storage (EXR), CubeSmart (CUBE) and Life Storage (LSI).

Exhibit 1

Exhibit 2

Exhibit 3

In examining each of the above, please note that the 2019 property revenues for EXR, LSI and CUBE were taken from their respective Annual Reports (10-K) for 2019. All other information was derived from the respective first-quarter reports (10-Q) of 2020 for EXR, LSI and CUBE. The trailing 4 quarters column adds the first quarter's increment to both property revenues and operations costs cited for 2019 to derive a trailing 4 quarter's value. Total liabilities include current liabilities. Minority interests are also added, with cash and liquid assets subtracted out. For LSI, property taxes were included in operations costs, even though they were reported separately from operations cost in the 10-Q. Management and other fees were excluded from property revenues, since they are assumed unattached to any owned facility. Tenant reassurance was included both with the revenues and with the operations costs when stated separately. NOI (net operating income) is calculated as the difference between Property Revenues and Operating Costs. The stock prices are taken from the close on 7/24. The implied cap rate represents the simple division of NOI by the total capitalization.

From both the empirical survey information, as well as the formal derivation, we can safely conclude a reasonable range of cap rates for the SELF portfolio as somewhere between 5% and 6%.

The Embedded Cap Rate for SELF

The below Exhibit 4 produces exactly the same calculations for SELF as taken from the 2019 Annual Report (10-K) and the first-quarter 10-Q.

Exhibit 4

An analytical explanation for this apparent anomaly is contained in the four sequential articles: "How Do Embedded Cap Rates Affect The Values of Your Self-Storage REIT Holdings? Part I," "How Do Embedded Cap Rates Affect the Value of Your Self-Storage Portfolio? Part II," "How Do Embedded Cap Rates Affect The Values of Your Self-Storage REIT Holdings? Part III" and "How Do Embedded Cap Rates Affect The Values of Your Self-Storage REIT Holdings? Part IV."

Fundamentally, the analysis argues that the much proportionately higher G&A expenses for SELF force the appropriate market discounting of the property portfolio NOI, as reflected in the prevailing market price of the stock.

Approximating the Market Value of the SELF Property Portfolio

If we assume the high end of what is arguably a good range and use the cap rate of 6%, the total market value would become $5.19 million/0.06 = $86.5 million. Deducting the value of liabilities, $25.71 million, and adding back the cash and liquid assets of $4.64 million, we have $65.43 million attributable to equityholders. This comes out to NAV of $6.99 per share, or about 1.86X the market price of $3.76 on 7/24.

Indeed, this estimate for NAV may well be on the low side. Along with the high value for the cap rate, the assessment does not include the results of the current lease-up for the Henrietta and the Millbrook facilities. It also does not include the new units being constructed at the Fishers location.

If even these conservative assumptions represent reality, the computations imply that the SELF shareholder should be able to expect at least an 86% return when the properties are sold, unencumbered from the proportionately exorbitant G&A.

Growth in G&A at SELF

The reader of the four sequential articles cited above will realize that a high G&A proportion is largely ascribable to the lack of economies of scale and is not necessarily a bad thing for the holders of the stock. In fact, as argued, it can be a very good thing. This is true if the higher G&A is properly discounted initially and (as a quasi-fixed cost) diminishes in relative amount as the company experiences growth. However, this is not what has been happening at SELF. Indeed, quite the reverse has occurred, as shown in Exhibit 5. In addition to the 2020 Q1 10-Q, I refer to information taken from the 2018 Q1 10-Q for SELF in Exhibit 5 below. Then, Exhibit 6 contains similar data for EXR, CUBE and LSI for the first quarter of 2020 in reports previously linked.

Exhibit 5

Exhibit 6

First, for SELF it is clear that G&A as a proportion of total revenue has been steadily increasing over these last two years: from 23.70% in 2018 to 30.50% presently. Secondly, take notice of the ratios for EXR, LSI and CUBE at significantly less than 10%. As explained in the series of four articles cited above, their lower embedded cap rates (and associated higher stock prices) are directly linked to the correspondingly lower ratios of G&A to revenue. Again, this is not surprising. It is a simple economic result that the market incorporates when it computes the company's stock price.

Implications for the Investor in SELF

There are three convictions that I hold as a shareholder of Global Self Storage:

Management has done, and continues doing, a splendid job of creating value for its shareholders in the operational sense. For example, please see my article "Self Storage Performance Scoreboard For 2018: How Did Your REIT Measure Up, And Who Came Out On Top?" Over the course of these last several quarters, SELF has experienced industry-leading outcomes from several dimensions of analysis. Based upon the market value of the twelve owned properties, the stock is selling at an unprecedented discount, simply due to the overarching excessive G&A cost that arises from an economy-of-scale issue. If the properties were sold in the open market (outside the encumbrance of the exorbitant G&A burden), the SELF shareholder would realize a bountiful return. Rational economic reasoning eventually prevails; and reckoning with real value will ultimately be realized.

I continue buying shares of SELF, as there appears little fundamental downside. In addition to having a market price of at 54% of what would be realized if the properties were liquidated (while other members of the self-storage industry trade close to their respective NAV values), SELF offers the investor the following attributes:

Participation in an industry with highly predictable cash flows. A dividend yield of close to 7%. A rock-solid balance sheet. Management that has proven itself over and over again by demonstrating industry-leading performance. Projects in process (Millbrook, Henrietta and Fishers) that will significantly boost FFO.

Risks/Challenges to the Wisdom Portrayed by the Liquidation Proposal

Objection 1: The purported market cap rate of 6% used in the analysis may not be accurate for REIT-quality properties.

Response: While no one can know with precision exactly what best-efforts marketing of the properties will realize, this parameter represents the top-end of a range empirically observable in both published surveys and information easily obtained by viewing current property listings. The range is also derivable, as above (4.90%-5.90%), theoretically by computing the embedded cap rates for three other publicly traded industry participants (EXR, LSI and CUBE), none of which suffer from the disproportionate G&A burden borne by the shareholders of SELF. Consistency between empirical data and theoretical derivation renders great confidence. Moreover, the reader may increment the proposed cap rate and perform his own sensitivity computations. In so doing, it becomes obvious that liquidation is extremely advantageous for the shareholder at higher cap rates.

Objection 2: SELF's properties may not be of sufficient quality to merit having a cap rate between 5% and 6%.

Response: Simply review the several pages of property description information that is present on the company website and linked above.

Objection 3: Selling out the portfolio of properties and distributing the proceeds to shareholders precludes the shareholder from participating in the future growth of the company's revenues, NOI and FFO.

Response: Yes, this is true, but it also frees the shareholder from participating in the associated inordinate growth in G&A. That having been said, even if G&A were to remain fixed at current levels, the shareholder doing rational economic analysis must ask the question: "How many years would be required to accrue NOI and FFO (and correspondingly share price) by 86%, the best estimate of which would be realized in the case of immediate liquidation?"

Objection 4: SELF's NOI might decline between now and the date of liquidation. In that event, the resulting NAV will decline commensurately, along with the proceeds from liquidation.

Response: Yes, the NAV would decline accordingly. However, in such a case, the market price of the stock will experience a directly proportionate decline, and the arguments underlying liquidation remain valid. In fact, the implied decrease in market price of the stock would most likely be more severe than that associated with the NAV. This is true because the fixed (or increasing G&A) would equate to a more than proportionate simultaneous reduction in FFO. However, in view of the in-process lease-ups at Millbrook, Henrietta and Fishers, the NOI will likely experience buoyancy over these next few quarters.

Objection 5: Due to overall market conditions, the market cap rate might increase before the 12 properties could be liquidated, resulting in less net proceeds for the shareholder.

Response: Yes, this is true. These types of properties are in high demand, with cap rates at or close to historic lows. So, SELF should move quickly to liquidate. On the contrary, the prevailing low market cap rates inhibit SELF from growing NOI and FFO by acquiring new self-storage facilities. In fact, the purchase of new acquisitions can have the adverse effect of diluting both NAV and FFO in current markets. Under such circumstances, how many years would be required to achieve the purported 86% return, particularly in light of the runaway G&A growth rates?

Objection 6: There would be both transaction costs and internal organizational costs associated with liquidation and going out of business.

Response: Yes, this is true, but these sums are small relative to the huge gains to be made by selling and the benefits of evading the escalating G&A.

Objection 7: Convinced of the huge economic advantages in liquidation, a shareholder who purchases SELF in anticipation of the Board of Directors' acting rationally may be disappointed that the Board has priorities other than the maximization of shareholder wealth.

Response: I do not believe this.

Petition/Solicitation

As maximizing shareholder wealth is axiomatic for the SELF Board of Directors, I respectfully ask the Board to consider these arguments for liquidation. If the Board does disagree, then I would request someone from the Board to kindly inform me regarding any perceived misconceptions presented above. As a human, I am prone to error and misjudgment. I have demonstrated my peccability on other occasions and always appreciate correction. If the Board is reticent, I would interpret such a response as tacit concurrence.

I also invite any other shareholders who agree with me to join in this petition to the Board and/or convey to me your objections to this reasoning.

Given the material nature of the economics contained herein, I challenge the Board of Directors to conduct an appropriate shareholder referendum.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SELF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.