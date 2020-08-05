It has been a terrible year for American International Group (AIG) shareholders with the stock losing over 40% of its value. Indeed, in the low $30s, shares are trading at levels seen in 2012. The stock offers a steady dividend, which due to the share price decline, now yields nearly 4%. It also trades at a substantial discount to book value, but earnings power continues to be poor, leaving investors with a quandary: stay and hope for a turnaround or cut losses. I recommend holding for now while using rallies to sell.

Q2 Results Were Mixed

In the company’s second quarter (financials available here), AIG earned $0.66, $0.13 ahead of consensus. On a GAAP basis, it was very messy, and the company lost $9.15 as it took a loss on its sale of Fortitude Re.

AIG sold its 76.6% stake in Fortitude for $2.2 billion. By disposing of this entity, AIG’s balance sheet has less risk to “long-tail runoff liabilities.” The company took a $6.7 billion after-tax loss from this sale, which led to a $4.3 billion reduction in AIG’s shareholders' equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI largely arises from when assets that are being held to maturity trade above par). Fortitude reinsures the majority of AIG’s legacy portfolio. So while AIG held onto 76% of Fortitude, it was essentially reinsuring itself. By selling out to Carlyle, AIG has reduced its exposure to its legacy insurance portfolio, though at a steep cost.

Since taking over as CEO in 2017, Brian Duperreault has focused relentlessly on trying to improve the quality of underwriting, which has plagued the general insurance unit ever since the financial crisis. This sale of Fortitude is an effort to close the chapter on that era. However, transitioning into the next era is proving to be anything but smooth. After all, the company’s adjusted pre-tax income of $803 million was down over 50% from last year’s $1.677 billion.

General insurance pre-tax income fell to $175 million from $980 million last year. Now in fairness, the company faced $674 million in pretax catastrophe losses, about three-quarters of which were related to COVID-19. The combined ratio, which measures the profitability of the insurance underwriting, worsened to 106 from 97.8 last year; adjusting for catastrophe, it did improve to 94.9 from 96.1. Still, some catastrophes are inevitable in property and casualty insurance, but it seems consistently, that the “one-off” item AIG faces runs against it often pushing the combined ratio over 10, whether it be investment losses in one quarter or extraordinary cat losses, or an increase to reserves because of unanticipated losses in its legacy portfolio. This is one reason why AIG trades at a substantial discount to book value; fear of further items that will erode book equity, like the $4-billion hit from Fortitude.

Now, perhaps we are turning the corner, and this history of negative one-offs is coming to an end. Still, COVID will likely drive excess losses at least for the next quarter, and the hurricane season is always an unknown. In other words, we are unlikely to see a “clean quarter” in three months. One positive was that general insurance operating expenses were down 9% to $766 million. The company has realized $140 million of savings in the three-year $1 billion savings program, so that at least provides some bottom-line relief, holding underwriting results constant.

Top-level general insurance results were weak, driven by a surge in catastrophe losses, but adjusted numbers did show some improvement. However, even if general insurance is beginning to turn, which I am not convinced of, the life & retirement business appears to be weakening.

Retirement Results Will Be a Headwind

In Q2, life and retirement pretax adjusted income was down from $1.05 billion to $881 million. This unit generated a return on common equity of 13.2%, down from over 17% last year. The first issue the unit faces is outflows. There were negative net flows of $1.5 billion in individual retirement and -$204 million in group retirement. Net flows reduce the asset base on which AIG can earn a spread, thereby impairing its long-run earnings potential. Ensuring negative flows do not become a trend is paramount.

The second issue is more structural, in that lower interest rates will reduce the company’s net interest capacity. While this impacts the whole business, it is more pronounced on the life side of the business where long-term products, like annuities, are priced assuming a certain investment yield. In the quarter, net investment income of $3.2 billion was down from $3.74 billion last year. This was primarily due to private equity where earnings were $514 million worse at a $276 million loss. This PE return hopefully proves to be a one-time hit, and often PE returns lag public market returns by a quarter.

However, as you can see below, it was not just private equity losses. AIG’s balance sheet primarily is comprised of fixed income instruments including nearly $160 billion of corporate bonds. With interest rates so low, the company saw a significant reduction in the yields of its portfolio, which will reduce its go-forward income generation.

Indeed, the spread earned on its fixed annuities was down 34bp to 1.55% and variable annuities were down 52bp to 2.56%. The company also took $1.8 billion of realized capital losses from its variable annuity business, which contributed to the $9 GAAP loss. With low interest rates, the $3.2-$3.5 billion in pretax income this unit drove in past years may prove to be closer to $3 billion, offsetting a substantial portion of improvement in general insurance, should any materialize.

What to do with the stock

AIG has been an underwhelming story for years given troubles improving underwriting. It’s now exited the worst of its legacy business, but underwriting results on an unadjusted basis aren’t great, and low yields may start to hurt its life business. On the bright side, the company does have $10.7 billion in liquidity and a $4.5 billion undrawn credit facility, which give the company significant financial flexibility. And it does pay a 4% dividend.

At $32, shares are trading at a nearly 40% discount to adjusted book value of $55.9. This was down from $56.89 last year. Headline book value was $71.68 (down from $73.63), but this includes items like AOCI that get amortized away over time. This quarter’s core adjusted ROE was only 3.5% from 11.6% last year. Investors in the equity market (assuming they seek an average return of 8-10%) won’t pay book value for a business unless it can consistently generate an 8-10% ROE.

AIG still appears to be several years away from doing that. Assuming a normalized private equity return (the company won’t lose over $200 million every quarter), ROE would have been more like 5.5%. With some further cost savings, this is essentially a 6% return on adjusted equity business. Assuming a cost of equity in the 9% area, AIG should trade at about a 33% discount to book value or $37. So at $32, I am holding my shares as they seem a bit too beaten up, but should they return to the upper $30s, I recommend selling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.