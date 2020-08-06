Despite competition from Facebook and Amazon, the company is still projected to display decent ad revenue growth even when losing market share.

We calculated the relationship between internet usage growth and the digital ad market, and derived a projected growth of 18.8% in the digital ad market.

Source: Google

Alphabet, Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG), known simply as "Google", is the provider of the world's largest search engine. The technology giant also provides a range of other offerings including digital content, hardware, and other services. Google dominates the Internet by consistently gaining and retaining users through its many products and services which redirects users back to Google Search.

At the heart of it, Google is a Media & Entertainment company that derives majority of its revenue through advertisements. As seen below, 70% of its revenue is generated through Search and Youtube Ads.

Source: Google

Google's revenue has grown at an impressive average annual growth rate of 21.05% over the past 10 years. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's revenue only declined 1.7% Y/Y in the latest quarter. While many point out that Google's non-ad segments would drive the company forward, we believe that Google's ad revenue still has legs to stand on.

To accurately determine how much upside Google's stock price has, we had to accurately project its revenue growth. However, doing so is indicate, as we not only need to project its expected market share change, but also the growth of the digital ad market. Hence, in order to determine digital ad market growth, we had to first establish the relationship between Internet usage and the digital ad market.

The Transition to the Internet

The transition to the online world has been attributed to growing connectivity globally, especially in emerging markets where government policies and capital access lead to improvements in communication networks. As of June 2020, there are an estimated 4.83 bln internet users worldwide based on Internet World Stats, or in other words, 62% of the population is on the internet.

Furthermore, the recent COVID pandemic has only expedited this transition. In the past, many may have referred to the online environment as a convenience, but the lockdowns this year proved without a doubt that online integration is an absolute necessity for most (if not all) businesses and humans.

Source: Our World in Data, Internet World Stats, Cybercrime Ventures, Worldometers, Khaveen Investments

Internet Users ('Mln') 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F Users ('LHS') 3,345 3,701 3,924 4,390 4,830 5,384 6,000 6,600 Growth % 9.3% 10.6% 6.0% 11.9% 10.0% 11.5% 11.5% 10.0% World Population 7,464 7,548 7,631 7,713 7,795 7,880 7,950 8,030 Percentage of world population ('RHS') 44.8% 49.0% 51.4% 56.9% 62.0% 68.3% 75.5% 82.2%

Global population is expected to reach 8.03 bln people in the year 2023. According to Cybersecurity Ventures research, the number of internet users will grow by 11.5% annually till the year 2022, driven by the reducing internet gap between the lagging emerging markets and developed nations. The two largest Asian (China and India) economies will continue adding users, with Cisco stating that India could add 300 mln users by 2023 due to rapid digitalization of its economy. Our expectations are in line with this, as we believe new technologies such as 5G, IoT and autonomous driving will further boost user growth globally. We do however expect growth to moderate in the year 2023 with a 10% growth, in line with moderation of population growth. Thus, we forecast internet user growth to grow at an average rate of 10.7% through to 2023, reaching 6.6 bln people (82.2% of the global population).

The transition is not just apparent in terms of increasing % of population using the internet. Data shows that the average amount of hours spent online per day by people is also increasing significantly. In 2019, the average time spent online was 6.7 hours versus just 2.7 hours in 2009.

Source: BOND Internet Trends, Our World in Data, Khaveen Investments

The main driver behind this is mobile growth, increasing 7% on average in the past 5 years. In 2014, smartphones overtook desktops/laptops as the most used device to connect to the internet. More features on smartphones explain shifting preference of consumers from traditional media like TVs. Research firm Zenith forecast yearly mobile internet hours spent to grow further by 8%. Meanwhile, we expect laptop/desktop hours to remain flat moving forward as these devices are necessary for work or study purposes.

With the advent of IoT, consumer wearables and smart TVs has risen in popularity as evidenced by solid growth in recent years. Based on this, we also expect connected devices hours to grow at 14% per year given emerging technologies such as autonomous vehicles will also add time connected to the internet. Overall, we forecast the daily combined mobile, laptop and other devices hours spent online to increase by 7.1% per year.

With both the number of internet users and daily hours spent on the internet increasing, the total internet usage increases at an even higher rate compared to the two. We calculate this by multiplying internet user growth with daily hours growth to obtain overall internet user growth rate.

Internet Usage 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F Internet Users Growth 9.3% 10.6% 6.0% 11.9% 10.0% 11.5% 11.5% 10.0% Daily Internet Hours Growth 5.6% 5.3% 5.0% 6.3% 7.4% 7.2% 7.1% 6.9% Total Internet Usage Growth 15.4% 16.5% 11.3% 19.0% 18.2% 19.5% 19.3% 17.6%

Now that we have a projected internet usage growth, we identified the linear relationship it had on Global Digital Ad Market growth and subsequently forecasted Google's future ad revenues.

Digital Advertisement Market

Online advertising uses the internet and web pages to reach the target audience. It has replaced traditional ads placed on printed material, radio and television to become the preferred choice for most businesses today. The benefits over traditional advertising include:

Lower costs Higher customization Larger and Wider reach More targeted reach

The global digital ad market is a duopoly with Google and Facebook (FB) holding nearly 70% of market share. Thus, its revenues are strongly dependent on the growth of the digital ad market. To project the growth of the digital ad market, we considered the overall growth in global internet usage that we have calculated.

The relationship of digital ad market growth based on internet usage has not been very consistent over the years, but we calculated the average incremental change in digital ad market growth on internet usage growth to be 1.02x based on a 10-year average. This gives us a base figure to forecast the growth of the digital ad market growth more accurately.

By simply multiplying 1.02x with internet usage growth, we can obtain the projected digital ad market growth as seen below. This translates to the digital ad market growing from $293 bln this year to $589.2 bln in the year 2023.

Digital Ad Market 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F Internet Usage Growth 13.6% 15.4% 16.5% 11.3% 19.0% 18.2% 19.5% 19.3% 17.6% Digital Ad Market Growth 20.0% 19.9% 19.6% 17.6% 11.4% 18.6% 20.0% 19.8% 18.0% Ad Market growth/ Internet usage growth 1.47 1.29 1.19 1.55 0.60 1.023 1.023 1.023 1.023 Digital Ad Market ($ bln) 156.0 187.0 223.7 263.0 293.0 347.4 416.8 499.2 589.2

Source: Statista, Khaveen Investments

Hence, we see the digital ad market to continue growing robustly over the next few years. However, Google does not capture the entire benefit of this market growth despite its dominance over the internet, due to increasing competition from social media and e-commerce related ads.

Losing Market Share, But Still Growing Revenue

Over the past 2 decades, Google has worked hard to place itself as the defacto facilitator of the online world. The search engine holds an astronomical 91.98% of global market share. In terms of numbers, that's equivalent to 4.229 bln people using Google. While this is already insanely high, this number can only increase as the world moves forward to reach 100% internet connectivity.

Google Internet Market Share Market Product Market Share Search Engine Google 92% Smartphone OS Android 85% Video Sharing YouTube 74% Browser Chrome 69% Cloud Google Cloud 6%

Source: Oberlo, Net Market Share, Datanyze

While Google maintains dominance over these areas, its lack of presence in social media and e-commerce is costing it potential ad share. Search has been the primary channel for advertisers with one-third of digital ads going to search, this has benefitted Google tremendously with its dominance from its search engine.

However, social media ads are growing rapidly and will overtake search as the primary channel for ads in 2020 based on data from Statista, which underpins the rapid growth of social media in the past decade relative to search. Facebook has over the years steadily increase its market share from 1.5% in 2009 to 23.8% in 2019 while Google's share has been stagnant.

Additionally, Google also faces the threat of Amazon (AMZN) in e-commerce. Given its strength, Amazon has been the destination of choice for people looking to buy things online, the effect is people searching for products on its platform rather than through Google's search engine. This has allowed Amazon to wield the potential of product ads on its site, its ad revenues had surpassed $10 bln in 2019 which still pales in comparison with Google, but is growing at a much faster pace at 40% YoY.

Source: Annual Reports, Statista, eMarketer, Khaveen Investments

Google's Advertising Revenues 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F Market Share % 43.2% 42.4% 42.7% 44.3% 46.0% 45.6% 45.3% 44.9% 44.6% Advertising revenues ('Bln') 67.4 79.4 95.6 116.5 134.8 158.6 188.7 224.2 262.5

Source: Annual reports, Statista, Khaveen Investments

Google's dominance has not translated into significant gains in ad market share. While social media and e-commerce platforms continue to capture more ad spend from Google, we estimate Google's ad market share to decrease moderately by 0.8% over the next three years. We then used our previously calculated digital ad market growth in conjunction with Google's forecasted market share to determine its future ad revenue. Based on our projected market share for Google, we see its ad revenues increasing by 18.3% on average in the next three years despite a decrease in market share.

As for the company's non-ad business, it accounted for 16.5% of total revenue in 2019. These include software applications such as Blogger, Waze and Hangouts. It is also a major cloud provider with Google Cloud, and released a line-up of smart devices (Google Pixel smartphones, Pixelbooks, Nest home smart devices). Wyamo has been one of Google's largest projects in recent years in autonomous driving. Despite Wyamo's leadership, it faces stiff competition from Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA), Intel (INTC), NXP (NXPI), Uber (UBER), and Yandex (YNDX). Google also faces stiff competition in online streaming, smart devices and cloud computing from Amazon, Apple (OTC:APPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) among others.

While non advertising revenue represents only a minor portion of Google's business, it has been growing rapidly due to the company's growing strength in the cloud business. Google Cloud, Fiber and Verily continues to drive Google's top line. On the back of increasing cloud adoption and the emerging autonomous vehicle market, we estimate a 41.9% growth rate for non-advertising segments till 2023.

Google's Revenue Forecast 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F Advertising ('Bln') 79.38 95.58 116.46 134.81 158.58 188.70 224.20 262.51 Non-advertising ('Bln') 10.89 15.45 20.50 26.59 37.73 53.54 75.97 107.79 Total revenues ('Bln') 90.3 111.0 137.0 161.4 196.3 242.2 300.2 370.3 Revenue growth 20.4% 23.0% 23.4% 17.8% 21.6% 23.4% 23.9% 23.4%

Source: Annual reports, Khaveen Investments

Overall, we project Google's total revenues for 2021, 2022 and 2023 to increase by 23.4%, 23.9% and 23.4% respectively.

Valuation

Google is part of the famous 'FAANG' stocks. With its stock price rising 151.74% over the past 5 years, it is undoubtedly considered a growth stock. We believe the best method to value a growth stock is using a Price-to-Sales multiple. P/S ratios remain fairly consistent for growth stocks. Additionally, growth companies often incur heavily capital expenditure and R&D costs to maximize growth, making it harder for Discounted Cash Flow analysis to measure the company's true value.

As we have projected Google's, future revenues, we were then able to compute its estimated fair value based on a range of Google's historical P/S ratios by multiplying it with its projected revenue per share. Based on a 3-year average P/S of 6.33x, we estimate that the stock has an upside of 124.4% over three years.

P/S Historical Average P/S ratio Valuation in 2021 ($) Valuation in 2022 ($) Valuation in 2023 ($) Cumulative Upside 1-year Average 6.00x 2,016.59 2,526.56 3,147.32 112.7% 3-year Average 6.33x 2,127.51 2,665.52 3,320.42 124.4% 5-year Average 6.56x 2,204.81 2,762.38 3,441.07 132.5%

Source: Macro Trends

Source: Khaveen Investments

With an idea of what the stock price should be valued at, the next step is to determine its entry point. Fortunately, our experience has shown us growth stocks are heavily influenced by momentum, and technical analysis provides a reliable insight to enter/exit positions.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Based on our selected metrics, Google's stock price shows strong bullish momentum since the middle of April. The price is above the 200-day MA, and the MA crossover of the 12 and 26-day EMA. Suitable entry and exit points for GOOGL are:

Indicator Entry Point Indicator Exit Point Price Upside Bottom Bollinger Band (EMA 20 Day - 2σ) $1,447 P/S 3-year avg (6.33x) $1,981 33.86% EMA 20day $1,500 P/S 1-year avg (6.00x) $1,965 32.75% Bottom Bollinger Band (EMA 20-Day - 2σ) $1,447 Top Bollinger Band (EMA 20-Day + 2σ) $1,563 8.02%

Source: Khaveen Investments

As mentioned, growth stocks are extremely sensitive to technical analysis, and should markets take a huge negative turn, Google and the rest of the FAANG stocks may come crashing down. Therefore, investors should avoid buying into Google should there be a sharp drop in price below the Bottom Bollinger Band ($1,447), which would signal the beginning of another bear market.

Verdict

When it comes down to it, Google is one of the largest and most innovative companies on the planet. The rapid digitalization across the globe will boost yearly internet usage growth by around 18.8% in the next three years and will be further fueled by emerging technologies of Cloud computing, IoT and AV.

Given the relationship between internet usage growth and the digital ad market, we projected the digital ad market growing at 19.1% corresponding to internet usage growth as advertisers shift to an online preference. This will undoubtedly benefit key players including Google, but competition in social media and ecommerce means the company is not able to enjoy the full slice of the pie. Notwithstanding, our projections still show decent ad revenue growth for the company at 23.1% per year, despite losing 0.8% market share per year

Google's culture of innovation has led to many new projects in promising markets which will see additional revenue streams coming in. Overall, we believe the market has not priced in the rapidly growing digital ad market, in conjunction with Google's ability of utilizing complementary products and services to redirect users back to its search engine to hold on to market share. This is also on the back of its rapidly growing non-advertisement segments. Based on P/S valuations, we rate Google a Buy with an average price upside of 124.4% in the next 3 years.

