Biogen receives priority review for Alzheimer’s drug candidate

Biogen (BIIB) announced that the FDA has accepted its Biologics License Application for aducanumab. The application has been granted Priority Review and its PDUFA date has been set at March 7, 2021. The agency has stated that it may take earlier action than the date. The company is collaborating with Eisai Co. Ltd. of Japan for developing this investigational treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

Aducanumab has the potential to become the first treatment to bring significant change in the course of the disease for patients. The drug candidate has been through EMERGE and ENGAGE, which were Phase 3 multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group studies. The primary endpoint of the trial was to assess the efficacy of monthly doses of aducanumab in mitigating cognitive and functional impairment. The secondary endpoints were to evaluate the impact of monthly doses of the drug candidate on clinical decline.

The company has also used data from a Phase 1b study, in conjunction with data from Phase 3 studies. These trials assessed the drug candidate in patients with early-stage and mild Alzheimer’s. In EMERGE, patients who were administered the highest dosage of Aducanumab showed statistically significant improvement on a clinical dementia scale. However, the same patient group in the ENGAGE demonstrated worse performance than patients on placebo. The group also performed worse on a test of cognitive tests.

Aducanumab have had a chequered past as it had failed a futility analysis in March 2019. This failure had prompted the company to halt its Phase 3 program. However, it was reconstituted later by Biogen claiming that the additional data had demonstrated the drug candidate’s potential to reduce clinical decline.

Biogen stated that it did not use its Priority Review voucher and that the status was granted by the FDA on gratis basis. Michel Vounatsos, Chief Executive Officer at Biogen said, “We believe that aducanumab marks the beginning of a new era of potential treatments for Alzheimer’s disease that will inspire even more discovery and innovation to bring hope to those affected by this devastating disease.” While the FDA has said that it plans to hold an Advisory Committee meeting, the agency did not provide any specific date for that.

Aducanumab (BIIB037) is an investigational human monoclonal antibody. The drug candidate has shown the potential to have effect on underlying disease pathophysiology and slowing cognitive and functional decline. Biogen had licensed Aducanumab from Neurimmune under a collaborative development and license agreement. The drug candidate may become the first therapy to prove that removal of beta amyloid from the brain of patients may provide better clinical outcomes.

Biogen is mainly invested in developing therapies for serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company has robust portfolio of drugs for multiple sclerosis as well as for treating spinal muscular atrophy. Its other areas of interest are Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders and ophthalmology.

PTC Therapeutics receives FDA nod for Evrysdi

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) announced that the FDA has cleared its Evrysdi product for treating spinal muscular atrophy in adults and children 2 months and older. The drug has been studied in a clinical trial program comprising more than 450 patients and subjects. These patients were aged 2 months to 60 years with a wide spectrum of symptoms and motor functions. The trial also included patients previously treated for SMA with other medications.

The FDA approval is backed by results from two clinical studies FIREFISH and SUNFISH. The former involved symptomatic infants aged 2 to 7 months while SUNFISH involved children and adults aged 2 to 25 years. Stuart W. Peltz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, PTC Therapeutics said, “Today marks an incredibly important moment for the broader SMA patient community that had been in dire need of safe and effective treatment options. We are proud that the first oral treatment for spinal muscular atrophy patients was discovered through our splicing platform.” SUNFISH is the first and only placebo-controlled trial to include adults with types 2 and 3 SMA.

Evrysdi showed a favorable efficacy and safety profile across both the trials. The most common adverse reactions were rash, fever and diarrhea in later-onset SMA. These adverse events were reported for infantile-onset SMA as well. Additionally, infantile-onset SMA also showed pneumonia, constipation, vomiting and upper respiratory tract infection. The company plans to make the drug available in the US markets within two weeks.

Evrysdi is a survival motor neuron 2 (SMN2)-directed RNA splicing modifier. It works by evenly distributing to all parts of the body including the central nervous system. It is specifically aimed at treating SMA caused by mutations in chromosome 5q leading to SMN protein deficiency. The medication is to be administered daily at home in liquid form through mouth or feeding tube.

Novavax strikes deal with Takeda for COVID-19 vaccine

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) announced striking a new deal with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) for developing, manufacturing and commercializing NVX‑CoV2373 in Japan. NVX‑CoV2373 is Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate and is a stable, prefusion protein.

Under the terms of the agreement, Novavax will stand to receive payments based on the achievement of various development and commercial milestones. The company also stands to receive a portion of proceeds from the vaccine. Stanley C. Erck, CEO of Novavax said, “Takeda’s leading position in Japan, technical expertise, regulatory know-how and manufacturing capacity make the company an ideal partner to further expand the global availability of NVX‑CoV2373.” The vaccine has been developed using Novavax’s recombinant protein nanoparticle technology.

Novavax will license and transfer manufacturing technologies to facilitate the production of the vaccine antigen by Takeda. It will also provide the Matrix-M adjuvant. The terms of the agreement hold Takeda responsible for regulatory submission to the MHLW. It is also obligated to produce and distributing the vaccine candidate in Japan.

NVX‑CoV2373 has been engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS‑CoV‑2, the virus responsible for COVID-19 disease. The company used its recombinant nanoparticle technology for generating antigen obtained from the coronavirus spike (S) protein. It also contains Novavax’s patented saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant for boosting the immune response and for promoting high amounts of neutralizing antibodies. In its preclinical trials, the vaccine candidate showed indication of antibodies that block the spike protein from binding to receptors targeted by the virus.

The company’s patented saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant has shown the potential to provide impact by stimulating the entry of antigen-presenting cells into the injection site.

Novavax is a late-stage biotechnology company. It is mainly engaged in discovering vaccines for infectious diseases. Apart from its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the company is also working on NanoFlu, a quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine. It has already met all primary objectives in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial.

