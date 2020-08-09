A great framework for looking at buying into themes within the ETF ecosphere is the "trinity" approach of thematic investing. This entails asking three questions of a given thematic ETF - the answers of which should go a long way towards indicating whether or not that product would be a good fit for your portfolio.

Here, I examine the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) using this approach.

ICLN is an extremely interesting, ESG-style vehicle which aims to latch onto the growing global trend towards the increased use of clean energy sources by tracking the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. ICLN is up 25.68% year to date, and has a very reasonable PE ratio, among other valuation metrics, for a product of its ilk.

Let's therefore have look at these three questions, and see whether ICLN is worth considering for inclusion in your portfolio at its current price and valuation.

Is The Theme A Winner?

One of the most important questions you can ask when prospecting for a thematic vehicle to include in your portfolio is whether the theme you are going after is actually a growing, medium- to long-term trend (be it secular, cyclical or structural), or if it merely represents the flavor of the month in the financial press. Identifying and investing in a growing theme early on can be a huge boon to any portfolio, enabling those invested in it to consistently compound capital over the years as the theme proceeds to flourish.

Unfortunately, ETF heaven is chock-full of past attempts to capture a theme that didn't work out quite as successfully as the issuers or investors had planned. A prime example of this was Spirited Funds/ETFMG Whiskey & Spirits ETF (WSKY), which, despite its catchy ticker and appealing theme, was wound up after less than two years on the market.

Although focus on the ESG theme has certainly taken something of a backseat since the onset of COVID-19, there is no doubt that it remains one of the hottest topics in investment today.

ESG metrics were the main focus at January's World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. It has taken center stage in the asset management world with behemoth firms like Blackrock joining the Climate Active 100+ Initiative, and studies have shown that ESG indices have outperformed comparable all-share indices, which indicates that there may even be some alpha to be found in altruism.

ICLN comes under the 'E' part of the ESG umbrella as a clean energy-focused product. Clean energy is perhaps one of the most intuitively appealing growth areas of ESG, as it looks to be a trend in unstoppable ascent.

According to BP's Statistical Review of World Energy, renewable energy consumption has grown at an average annual rate of 13.7% over the last decade (with a 33.4% and 17.1% average annual growth rate in China and India respectively). It is the fastest-growing energy source in the United States, increasing 100 percent from 2000 to 2018, and with the growing popularity of electric cars and solar powered homes, as well as the anathema directed by many towards legacy power options, there is little denying that it is a theme with many growth and profit opportunities that is here for the long run.

This is not to say that legacy power is not a good place to invest - often, unloved areas outside of the spotlight represent great opportunities for investment, as unpopularity can lead to stocks taking on valuations below their intrinsic value.

It is undeniable, however, that with the planet's growing population (and the resulting increased energy needs) as well as the unpopularity from many factions of society directed towards traditional energy sources, that clean energy is an industry that will continue to grow.

The answer to this question is therefore easy one: Is the clean energy theme a winner? For me, without a doubt.

Does This Product Capture The Theme Effectively?

This is one of the reasons that it's imperative for an investor to do their homework. You've simply got to look under the hood at any thematic ETF's holdings and its strategy/investment process before selecting it as your exposure vehicle for capturing that theme.

It is no use buying a thematic ETF if its constituent companies are only tangentially related to the theme you are aiming to invest in. If the theme does happen to take off as you predict, and an ETF's constituent companies derive only a small part of their profits from that theme, then that ETF will not be likely to mirror the growth path of that theme, no matter what its name or ticker symbol happen to be.

Sticking with the ESG theme, two prime examples of this occurring - where thematic ETFs were invested in companies that do not appear to derive a significant proportion of their profits from the success of the theme that the ETF purports to capture - are the iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF (ESGU), which contains Exxon Mobil in its basket of underlying companies, and the Vanguard FTSE Social Index Fund (VFTSX), which previously contained Occidental Petroleum.

The holy grail of thematic ETF investing, therefore, is picking funds which invest in companies that themselves directly profit from the success of your target theme, while also ensuring that they contain a broad, diversified basket of such companies. This means that your ETF will grow in value as the theme does, while benefiting from being invested in a broader basket of those companies which increases the likelihood of profiting from the trend. This is because having a diversified basket means it is more likely to be invested in the winning companies (which can be devilishly hard to identify ex-ante).

How does ICLN stack up on this count?

ICLN invests in approximately 30 companies from the clean energy space, and it offers a great mixture of both having enough diversification to avoid risking being overly concentrated on too few stocks, while at the same time ensuring that all of its constituent companies are directly related to the clean energy trend. This means that it can expect to grow in value as and when the clean energy theme as a whole does. There are no coal miners or oil-drillers to be found in this basket, for example.

Among the top holdings are SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG), Sunrun Inc (RUN), Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH), First Solar Inc (FSLR), and Plug Power Inc (PLUG). 42.67% of its holdings are mid-cap companies, with constituents having an average market cap of just over $5bn. One very attractive aspect of the fund is its international focus - 30.23% of its holdings are European firms, and 15.94% are from the Greater Asia area. On examination of its underlying basket, ICLN looks to be a fantastic avenue through which to track the clean energy trend. Certainly not a closet MSCI World Index tracker, as some thematic indexes can be.

In terms of costs, the expense ratio of ICLN may look somewhat high at first glance with a TER of 0.46%. However, two of its closest competitors (the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD), and the VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG)) are considerably higher, at 0.75% and 0.62% respectively. ICLN also has a much higher AUM than either of those two funds ($941.75m vs $80.09m and $131.81m), and with more than three times the daily volume of either of its competitors, you are much less likely to get hit on the way in or out by a wide spread.

With all things thus considered, does ICLN capture the clean energy theme effectively? This can be answered with a resounding yes.

Has The Theme's Potential Already Been Priced In?

You could invest in the best company in the world, but if you pay too much for it it can still be a bad investment.

This is one of the oldest axioms in value investing, and it readily translates to investing in thematic ETFs. All too often, the market senses the imminent growth of a theme, and this can make constituent companies overvalued. This means that even if you do correctly predict that a theme is about to pop, the market may well attempt to front-run investment into the theme, and a bubble can easily form.

For a lucid example of this occurring, just look at the dotcom bubble of the late 1990's/early 2000's. There is no doubt that everyone who invested in internet companies back then was correct about the direction of the impending internet revolution, and they were correct to foresee the drastic changes the internet was about to make to all of our lives.

However, any company back then that showed any semblance of a likelihood of benefiting from the impending internet revolution became completely overvalued, and this led legions of investors to lose their shirt as valuations returned to more realistic values when the bubble eventually popped.

How do valuations currently look for the clean energy theme, and specifically those companies that form part of ICLN, in light of this realization?

Comprised of companies with a clear growth bent, ICLN's constituent basket currently sits at a very reasonable valuation, especially given today's bubbly markets conditions. ICLN's weighted PE ratio stands at approximately 25, which is quite low for a growth-style ETF (certainly not overly high). Add to this the forecast 5yr earnings growth of 18.93% for the constituent companies, as well as the expected acceleration of the trend of clean energy itself, and it becomes apparent that ICLN is currently far from overpriced. In fact, I would consider it to be very reasonably priced at its current valuations. It also benefits from the reduced risk of its international diversification, and the high percentage of small-to-medium cap companies it contains (and the resulting possibility of it containing "multi-bagger" companies within).

Has the clean energy theme therefore already been priced into ICLN's valuations? I think that the price has a long way to go before we can consider it fair value given its growth prospects. It looks to be a very attractively priced bet on what is clearly an exciting and growing theme.

So How Does ICLN Stack Up Against The Trinity Of Thematic Investing?

ICLN passes each of the three questions with relative ease. It is an attractively priced product, which does a great job of capturing the clean energy trend, especially when compared to its peers. Add to this the fact that it's on to a winning trend, and it looks to be a great option to include as part of the speculative portion of a diversified portfolio.

