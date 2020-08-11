Even if Aducanumab isn't approved, the company has an incredibly exciting asset portfolio. That will continue to support strong earnings.

Biogen has an impressive portfolio of assets that it is continuing to work towards developing. The most exciting of these is Aducanumab.

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) saw its share price increase by double digits this past week with the following press release:

FDA Accepts Biogen's Aducanumab Biologics License Application For Alzheimer's Disease With Priority Review

The application, under priority revenue, is expected to have a response 7 months from the press release, with a March 7, 2021 action date. The drug, passing through several Phase 3 trails, will be the first approved therapy for Alzheimer's that doesn't simply treat the symptoms. It's potential in this regard is enormous.

As we'll see throughout this article, Biogen's impressive asset portfolio, even if Aducanumab isn't accepted, combined with Aducanumab's potential makes the company an incredible investment opportunity.

Aducanumab - The Science and FDA Approval

Aducanumab is a drug that has been in development for nearly a decade at this point. Biogen has had a volatile history, with early-March initial Phase 3 data causing it to cancel development, while later continued data encouraged the company to resubmit it to the FDA. Both actions caused massive volatility in the company's share price.

The main value in the drug is based on Biogen's Phase 3 trials, which, based on press releases, is here:

Aducanumab is a human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to amyloid β fibrils and soluble oligomers. In an early phase multiple ascending dose trial, cohorts comprising 165 patients with prodromal or mild Alzheimer's disease received monthly intravenous doses of 1 mg/kg, 3 mg/kg, 6 mg/kg, or 10 mg/kg, and showed substantial reduction of amyloid plaques in a dose-dependent and time-dependent manner, such that after 12 months nearly half the patients who received the 10 mg/kg dose no longer had positive amyloid PET scans. This finding was robust and unquestionable; plaques were markedly decreased in all cortical brain regions examined. However, clinical effects, assessed using four clinical scales after 6 and 12 months of treatment, were far less certain. Only three of 16 scales at 12 months (including the Clinical Dementia Rating–Sum of Boxes [CDR–SB] in the 10 mg/kg group) were nominally significant at a p=0·05 threshold, unadjusted for multiple comparisons, compared with placebo. Amyloid-related imaging abnormalities, mainly brain oedema (ARIA-E), occurred at the higher doses, most notably in about 40% of APOE ε4 allele carriers, and nearly half of these patients discontinued treatment. Longer term, open-label treatment showed continued reduction in plaques, such that most patients no longer had amyloid-positive PET scans. This early study demonstrated aducanumab to be a robust amyloid plaque buster.



- Aducanumab Results - Aducanumab Press Release

There's a lot to digest here, so let's go step by step. The first is the causes of Alzheimer's are not truly understood. However, the symptoms are fairly well understood. Alzheimer's is caused by a buildup of "Beta-amyloid" plaques in the brain. These plaques build up over time and interfere with cell signaling and the brain carrying out its required functions.

Over time, they cause debt. Aducanumab decreases the amount of plaque. In a variety of Phase 3 drug trials, the company found a substantial reduction of amyloid plaques, with nearly half of those who received the 10 mg / kg dose no longer having positive amyloid after 12 months. Across the board, most treatments weren't statistically significant.

However, the potential is there. The drug gives significant evidence of helping at least some % of patients. This data is what led the FDA to accepting the drug under its "Priority Review" program.

Alzheimer's and the Market Opportunity

Moving forward, let's discuss the market opportunity that is present from Alzheimer's. Alzheimer's killed 122 thousand Americans in 2018 in the United States, or roughly 0.04% of the population on an annual basis. Globally, that points to roughly 2 million deaths worldwide on an annual basis. That's a devastating disease.

Given that Alzheimer's takes decades, that means tens of millions of people live with Alzheimer's on a daily basis. That includes millions of Americans. These are all people who can potentially benefit from Aducanumab. Peak sales estimates vary for the drugs, however, they range from $10 billion to $20 billion.

For reference, Biogen's current total annual sales are just under $15 billion. It would represent the company's sales more than doubling. That could more than double its market capitalization.

Biogen Remaining Asset Portfolio

Outside of Biogen's impressive Aducanumab drug, the company has an incredibly strong asset portfolio.

(Biogen Asset Portfolio - Biogen Investor Presentation)

It had incredibly strong earnings results in 2Q 2020 with MS revenues, including Ocrevus of $2.3 billion with a 3% increase in MS patients. The company is working to continue maintaining its MS portfolio and generate the income that results from that. Protecting the company's income here is incredibly significant for its long-term potential.

Biogen has faced some patent lawsuits here. The company's top-tier Tecfidera drug has a 2028 patent expiration, as it continues to be in lawsuits with Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) over the future of the drug. What happens here remains to be seen, however, the company's focus on its core MS portfolio is important to long-term sales and investors should pay attention to lawsuits.

With that said, in the intermediate time period, the drug will continue to provide respectable revenue. Biogen could see revenue decline some, however, it will continue to perform well. The company's new Spinraza acquisition is also a unique therapy for spinal muscular atrophy patients, with annual sales at nearly $2 billion.

Lastly, Biogen is working on its new biosimilar business, a business that doesn't have the same risk and need for patent protections. The company's drugs all have significant potential, and its remaining asset portfolio should continue to perform well.

Biogen Financial Position

Putting all this together, Biogen has an incredibly strong financial position regardless of how Aducanumab does.

(Biogen Financial Position - Biogen Investor Presentation)

Biogen managed to increase revenue by 2% YoY with only a 3% decrease in product revenue. The company saw a massive 22% increase in GAAP EPS and a 12% increase in NON-GAAP EPS. Across the board, its earnings have remained strong. The company's GAAP diluted EPS has increased to $9.59 for the quarter.

That represents annual GAAP EPS of $38.36 and annual non-GAAP EPS of $41.04. Given a $305.71 in share price, that represents a GAAP EPS of less than 8 and a non-GAAP EPS of less than 7.5. That's an incredibly low valuation, even without Aducanumab potential. It means even with no MS revenues, Biogen is well-valued.

With Aducanumab the company has massive potential. Building an Alzheimer's portfolio with a 20x EPS valuation, that would actually point to a 3x-4x increase in share price.

Biogen Risk

Despite all of Biogen's potential, it's important to pay attention to the risks the company faces. It is a biotechnology company, which means that, despite its low valuation, it has to continue to invest significant R&D. The company has a decade of runway on most of its drugs, however, after that it's much riskier.

It's a continued risk that all biotechnology companies face, and one that they should continue paying close attention to.

Conclusion

Biogen has an incredibly impressive portfolio of assets. The company's recent Aducanumab developments have a priority revenue date of early-March 2021. That's 7 months from now when we find out if the company will be developing a new drug that will potentially be able to provide as much as $20 billion annual sales.

Biogen is continuing to generate incredibly strong results from its core portfolio of assets. Most impressive among these are the company's Spinraza assets and its biosimilar assets. These assets will continue to provide strong core earnings. These earnings give the company a single-digit P/E ratio, which supports strong shareholder returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.