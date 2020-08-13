With cash and cash equivalents of nearly $1 billion, the company will most certainly come out of the pandemic and recession in excellent shape.

Alteryx beat on actuals but provided weak guidance according to analysts. The fact that they provided guidance at all for 2020 is a tribute to this exceptional company.

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) stock has been in a free fall since announcing Q2 results last Friday. It was not so much the company's performance that shook the investment community, after all, it did beat on both revenue and earnings. The poor reaction was more a case of the company management's future guidance, tales of poor sales execution, elongated sales cycles, and flat bookings, that shook analysts. The stock dropped from ~$180 down to ~$108 in a few days since the earnings call.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

While the drop in Alteryx stock price is alarming, it is not without precedence. This company has survived other significant price drops, such as back in February-March of this year when the pandemic started and also in September 2019. Each time, the stock has recovered and reached a new high. I expect that Alteryx stock will recover again. It is a strong company and a leader in data analytics, an important factor in digital transformation. This company will bounce back, and I believe that savvy investors would be smart to take advantage of the price drop to load up.

Half Full or Half Empty?

It is really a case of the glass being half full versus half empty. Sure, analysts were expecting more from the company than the forward guidance of 11% YoY revenue growth for 2020 given that Alteryx has grown by 61% annually over the last 5 years. But let's keep in mind that Alteryx is actually guiding for revenue growth in this exceedingly difficult economic environment whereas most other companies have withdrawn guidance completely. I view any revenue growth as positive, especially when it comes to the management of a SaaS company which is known to be very conservative with guidance numbers.

Alteryx did admit to having sales execution issues, primarily due to new hires that arrived prior to the pandemic. These hires had difficulty coming up to speed with training in the work-from-home environment. This situation is recognized and will no doubt be corrected over time. Alteryx also noted that sales cycles have elongated, a reflection of the difficult environment that its customers face.

The company noted that bookings were flat YoY. I expect that this phenomenon is a result of the significant increase in adoption agreements instead of extended sales contracts. An adoption agreement is a vehicle that allows customers to be onboarded for a period of six months typically, allowing the customer time to evaluate the product and decide whether or not to commit to the product long term. This is a smart way of conducting business in the current economic environment and Alteryx has stated that the adoption agreement tends to lead to a better outcome than contract renewals.

So, in my opinion, the glass is half full. Alteryx had an incredibly good quarter considering the pandemic and economic realities. The annual recurring revenue grew by 40% YoY and the dollar-based net expansion was 126%, not too shabby in an environment where GDP shrunk by 35% (annualized).

In my estimation, the stock price is undervalued to fairly valued relative to its software peers (see below). In addition, Alteryx has almost $1 billion in cash and cash equivalents that will most likely be sufficient to carry the company through the pandemic and global recession. This makes for an excellent investment opportunity.

Stock Valuation

The plot below illustrates how Alteryx stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward EV/Sales versus forward revenue growth. Note: Please refer to a recent article for more information on the scatter plot relative valuation technique.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

Alteryx is situated on the best-fit line on the scatter plot, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued on a relative basis relative to its peers.

A better valuation technique may be to look at the EV/Gross Profit estimate, substituting this figure for EV/Sales estimate in the above scatter plot. With an exceptional gross profit margin of 91%, Alteryx appears to actually be somewhat undervalued based on forward gross profits as opposed to forward sales.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

Investment Risks

It seems unlikely that we will see a vaccine until at least the spring of 2021 and that depends on everything going well in Phase 3 trials for vaccine candidates. I am ignoring the apparent release/approval of the Russian vaccine as I don't believe that it will be accepted by the western world. It will be at least a year (in my opinion) before we see a return to some kind of normalcy.

While we wait, the government and the Federal Reserve are being generous with handouts and stimulus. But, how long will this last? The handouts are a heavy burden for taxpayers, and I can't see such handouts persisting for much longer, certainly not past the November election. When the handouts stop, I expect that the stock market may become very bearish.

We are in the midst of a recession, if not a depression. Government employment statistics do not really capture the true extent of the state of the economy. Alteryx's future performance along with most other stocks depends on economic recovery.

It is possible that Alteryx could be upstaged by other data analytics companies in the future. This field is certainly very competitive.

Summary and Conclusions

Alteryx is a leader in digital transformation and data analytics with more than 60% annual revenue growth over the last 5 years. Revenue guidance for 2020 issued by company management is for 11% YoY growth. This has been interpreted poorly by analysts that have been expecting better numbers. But keep in mind that Alteryx is actually providing guidance whereas most companies have withdrawn guidance completely. YoY growth of 11% is not too shabby in this difficult economic environment. I expect that growth will rebound once we emerge from the pandemic, hopefully within the next year.

Investors should really be focusing on the positive aspects of the company, such as the very good dollar-based-expansion of 126%, 140% growth in annual ARR, and almost $1 billion in cash reserves. We don't know when the pandemic will subside, and we don't know how the recession will play out, although it is very likely that it will be long and deep. Alteryx has a strong balance sheet and the likelihood of strong revenue growth post-pandemic makes it an ideal investment opportunity given the backdrop of high bearish sentiment. I believe that Alteryx stock is fairly valued on a relative basis and investors should not miss out on this rare opportunity to invest in Alteryx at a depressed stock price.

Digital Transformation is a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity fueled by the need for businesses to convert to the new digital era or risk being left behind. And the pandemic has dramatically accelerated this paradigm shift. You can take advantage of this opportunity by subscribing to the Digital Transformation marketplace service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.