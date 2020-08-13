The company's ships scheduled for re-charter this year are not likely to be re-chartered at significantly lower levels.

Danaos (DAC) reported second-quarter earnings on August third, with a strong performance despite the macro environment and declining charter rates. The company's impact from COVID-19 and re-charters is overall likely to be minimal. Further, the company's shares remain quite cheap and the company has approved a buyback.

Earnings

Danaos' second-quarter results were good, largely due to long-term stability from more valuable charters, and the benefit from scrubber attachments completed in the first half. Adjusted EBITDA up 6% year over year to $80.1 million. Earnings per share of $1.71 versus $2.24 for the previous year were surprising, coming from a 23.9% increase in adjusted net income, offset by a higher share count. The impact of COVID-19 was felt to the tune of $3.2 million in operating revenues, with future quarters likely to have a lesser effect, barring, potentially, the third quarter. Overall, a strong quarter in the environment.

Charter Risk

The company's second-quarter results with operating revenues up 4% year over year were roughly in-line with my estimates based on potential re-charters of 4.5%. Unfortunately, where we stand now, the situation has changed significantly.

As a result of COVID-19 and the resulting economic recession, charter rates took a steep dive starting in February. They have since begun to rebound at a fast rate. Danaos has numerous vessels due to be chartered this year, below is my analysis of the potential impact on the company at current rates.

Danaos Re-chartering Estimates

TEU Class Current Charter Rate of Vessels Available for Re-chartering by year-end 2020* Market Rate Number of Vessels to be Re-chartered Potential Annual Revenue Increase 8,500 $19,500 $22,000 1 $0.895M 6,500 $17,500 $17,500 2 $0M 4,250 $10,000 $11,000 7 $2.506M 3,400 $10,000 $9,500 8 -$1.432M 2,500 $10,333 $8,200 3 -$2.290M 2,200 $9,500 $7,500 8 -$5.728M Cumulative: 28 -$7.045M

Data from Danaos' SEC filings; Harper Petersen & Co. *Danaos does not publish its charter rates, so these numbers are the author's estimates, except for 3,400 and 4,250 TEU vessels. **Values presume 358 revenue days. ***Additionally, the company's recently purchased 8,533 TEU ship, the SM Charleston, is due to be re-chartered in September and was purchased in May, while rates were falling. The current charter value is assuming the very best values of early May and that the company had already chartered it by then - more likely the ship is on a lower rate.

This overall equates to an approximate $7 million decline in charter revenue compared to an expected $20.69 million increase, at the end of last year, when I last assessed Danaos' charters and the market was steadily improving.

Fortunately, new scrubber attachments will also help improve existing long-term charters on Danaos' larger ships and all of these scrubbers have now been fitted. The company's recoating of seven ships may also bring down maintenance and voyage costs on some of these vessels, which would benefit earnings in the future.

To conclude this section, it is important to realize that charter values are fast-rising with recovery ongoing, though the potential for a reversal lower remains. The estimates above are likely to change in the coming months and actual charter values will hopefully be higher than current levels.

Valuation

Danaos remains undervalued, below I will update my thesis with more recent data from the company. The following is my previous bullish EV/EBITDA valuation for Danaos,

In the bullish scenario, the company pays down at a faster rate, and its D/E falls in line with its peer average, warranting a valuation in-line with its peers. This scenario assumes the company will grow its EBITDA by 5%, giving us an EBITDA of $319.8 million for FY 2020. This gives us an enterprise value of $2,318.55 million. At the same time, we can factor in the mandatory debt repayments of $317.99 million using trailing FCF of $258.1 million, which decreases the net debt to $1,179.8 million. This leaves us with a market cap of $1,170.73 million, for a share value of $76.45 with an upside of 945.83%. This scenario assumes Danaos re-charters some of its vessels at higher rates and continues paying down debt as required.

In the second quarter, Danaos paid back $32.539M and issued $23.4M in debt, which is below my projected values. Though the company's EBITDA came in above my projections, up 6% YOY, the slowed debt repayment worries me - though hopefully now that the company has completed its ship purchases, it will refocus on de-leveraging. In the current climate, I will assume debt repayment of $120 million/year to 2021 with EBITDA at that 5% higher level till year-end 2021 as well. This gives us EBITDA of $320 million, with net debt of $1229.6 million at the end of FY2021.

I previously assigned an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.35 to the bull case and 7 for the base case. Given the current environment and the uncertainty inherent within it, I'll go with a more-conservative 6.5, which is still below Danaos' 5-year average trailing EV/EBITDA of 7.12.

At this valuation, which I think is reasonable given the company's performance, especially if the company decides to initiate a much-discussed dividend, the company's shares would be valued at $34.29. However, in the most recent quarter, the board approved a share repurchase of $10 million. At current share prices, this could amount to 7.8% of the Danaos' shares. Presuming this is fully factored in within our time period, share values would increase to $37.19, an increase of 6.78 times the current share price.

Conclusion

Danaos is executing well considering the circumstances. I continue to advocate for the company to more-aggressively pay down debt, but after the 2018 refinancing, I believe they are financially stable enough to weather this current down-turn. The company's shares remain grossly undervalued.

