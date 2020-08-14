Source

The airlines have been an interesting industry to watch this year, to say the least. Travel all but stopped earlier this year due to global shutdowns, and to a large extent, much of the world is still either closed off, or operating at reduced capacity. Small wonder then that airline stocks were absolutely crushed starting in March of this year, with one example being Allegiant Travel (ALGT).

The budget airline operator has been a strong performer for years, focusing on profitable routes and no-frills service that has resonated with spending-conscious consumers. That performance has extended to the stock as well, as we can see below, with a YTD comparison between Allegiant and its industry group.

Allegiant has continued to grow in a variety of environments and while this year is an ugly exception, I think the company's operating history and outperformance of its peers will continue for years to come. That makes the stock worth a look on the long side.

Favorable fundamentals

Allegiant's model isn't necessarily a new or different way to run an airline; it operates in much the same way as the other budget carriers. However, Allegiant has executed extremely well in the past in terms of selecting routes and flying them with low costs.

Source: Investor presentation

Allegiant's strategy is centered around flying routes with little or no competition, which affords it some pricing power, but also a captive audience. Indeed, if there is perhaps one alternative - or in a lot of cases, no alternative - for a particular route, Allegiant can set the schedule according to its assessment of the most profitable way to run that route. Repeat that a few hundred times over, and you have an airline with a very profitable network of routes.

For this strategy to work, operating costs have to be low. The legacy carriers tend to try and be everything to everyone, flying every route they can to capture share. Allegiant focuses instead on profitable flights, not just building the schedule for the sake of building it.

Source: Investor presentation

The above shows costs per available seat mile, excluding fuel, for last year. This is a key industry measurement that shows how cheaply a company can produce seat miles for customers to buy, and the lower the value, the better.

Even with average daily aircraft utilization at the bottom of the low-cost carrier peer group, Allegiant's CASM is near the bottom. Only Spirit (SAVE) is lower at 5.5 cents per ASM, with Allegiant coming in at 6.2 cents. This low-cost structure is absolutely essential for Allegiant's profitability, and it has shown year after year it can maintain these low operating costs, thereby preserving profitability.

In addition to boosting the route schedule and preserving margins, Allegiant has proven it can capture share as well.

Source: Investor presentation

This chart is very busy but contains a lot of good information in terms of understanding how effective Allegiant has been in the past decade or more at growing revenue in a variety of economic conditions. Revenue has expanded from less than $400 million in 2007 to nearly $2 billion in 2019 thanks to steady route growth and pricing power.

This period contains the Great Recession, oil price spikes and collapses, as well as periods of mediocre economic growth. In other words, apart from a worldwide pandemic, Allegiant was prepared for anything. The COVID-19 crisis is unspeakably tragic for humanity and, obviously, for anyone that runs an airline, but it will pass, and I firmly believe Allegiant will be well on its way to resuming the growth we see above when it does.

This chart shows the company's operating profits over the same time period, and before the COVID-19 crisis struck, Allegiant had a streak of 68 consecutive profitable quarters.

Source: Investor presentation

I won't beat the dead horse on margins, but I do think that the staying power the company's model has through all these various economic conditions is worth noting, as not all airlines are created equal on this measure.

So, what to do, then?

Obviously, the airlines as a group are posting hugely negative earnings numbers this year. However, if we look further out to what should be normalized conditions, leaders like Allegiant should be in relatively good shape.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Indeed, EPS estimates are for a rebound to nearly $10 in two years, with the current estimate for 2023 at $15+. What they end up being is anyone's guess but it certainly looks like Allegiant should be back on the path to normalization later this year and into 2021.

That all seems quite reasonable given that pre-COVID-19 guidance from Allegiant for this year was $16.50 to $19.00 in EPS, a far cry from what actuals will be, but such is the new normal for airlines. What I think is interesting is that while expectations have rebounded, earnings for three years from now are still set to be below what was already guided for 2020. In other words, these expectations seem pretty achievable, and that should setup the stock well if Allegiant can come in ahead of these projections.

Investing in airlines at this point isn't for everyone, certainly, but if you want to own an airline, Allegiant is a leader in the space that looks pretty reasonably valued at this point. This year - and probably next year - looks to be challenging, but I expect Allegiant to come out of this bump in the road as it always has before. If you're looking for an airline to buy, you can certainly do much worse than Allegiant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.