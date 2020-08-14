Summary

Alteryx reported a dismal second quarter of 2020 and even worse guidance which had investors run for the exit.

The company has always been an enigma in terms of its revenue recognition. The growth picture is again quite complicated. ARR maybe a better metric to use going forward.

Adoption licenses could be a problem, but we don't really know to which extent. Is Alteryx giving price discounts?

Shares are not cheap after the sell-off considering the business performance. I would look to cut oversized portfolio weightings and be careful to open new positions for the time being.