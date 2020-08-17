Mortgage REITs Are Very Poor Investments

We present all the reasons why most mortgage REITs are poor investments.

Mortgage REITs (REM) are very popular among individual investors because they pay high dividend yields. It's not uncommon to get >10% yields from mREITs, compared to just 4% for traditional equity REIT (VNQ).

As a REIT analyst, readers regularly ask me what I think about them.

My answer always is the same:

They are very cheap after the recent crash.

Some of them offer good upside potential paired with high income.

But to the most part, this is a sector that I prefer to avoid.

In nine cases out of 10, we favor traditional equity REITs over mortgage REITs, even if that comes at the cost of a lower yield.

Below we explain why:

Poor Business Model With Limited Value Creation

When you invest in a REIT, your goal is gain exposure to real estate investments that will pay you high rental income (in the form of dividends) and allow you to profit from long-term appreciation.

In a nutshell, this is the business model of equity REITs.

They raise capital, invest it in properties, collect rents, create value, and wait for appreciation. It's a simple, yet highly effective business model that has generated 15% average annual total returns over the past 20 years:

Many investors make the mistake of thinking that this also is how mREITs operate. In reality, it's day and night.

The business is closer to that of a bank than a landlord. They earn profits by sourcing capital at cost x – lending it at rate y – and earning the spread in between. It may work well for a time, but it's less desirable than owning the properties in the long run.

Why is that?

First off, mREITs are very dependent on interest rates, which are completely out of their control and often very difficult to predict. As a result, the fundamentals are very shaky and can change materially from one year to the next simply based on what the Fed decides to do. We don’t like being so dependent on external factors.

Secondly, since you don’t own the properties, you won’t profit from long-term property appreciation. This is something that's easy to ignore over a short time period, but it makes a big difference in the long run.

Here are the results:

In the full cycle leading up to the COVID-19 crisis, mREITs had generated less than 1% annual returns over the past 15 years:

That’s compared to nearly 10% for traditional eREITs. Then again in today’s crisis, mREITs dropped 2x more than eREIT:

If you change the timeframe, you will get different results, but generally speaking, you always will find that mREITs underperform eREITs in the long run, and they are much more volatile. In other words, being a banker (mREITs) is less profitable and riskier than being a landlord (eREITs).

Lower returns with more risk is a proposal that only unsophisticated, yield-chasing investors would take. Recently, many investors have had to learn the hard way that earning a 10% yield for a few years brings you nothing if it leads to enormous value destruction.

Most mREITs are Externally Managed to Enrich Managers, Not Shareholders

REITs can be managed internally or externally, and this seemingly small factor can result in drastically different results over time.

Internally-managed REITs hire the management team as employees of the REITs so that they have no outside interest other than to produce a maximum amount of value for the REIT. The executives are commonly required to become significant shareholders themselves and their compensation is commonly tied to some performance metrics (such as FFO per share growth).

Externally-managed REITs outsource the management to an external asset management companies and it creates much more conflicts of interests because now the management must balance two things: (1) Creating value for the REIT, but also (2) earn a maximum amount of fees for the asset management firm.

Over time, the REIT market has evolved to strongly favor internally-managed REITs and this is what larger institutional investors require in most cases. Nowadays, nearly every eREIT is internally managed and those who aren’t, are looked at with great skepticism.

Yet, most mREITs remain externally managed to this day. They never made the change and we suspect that it is because their investor base is less sophisticated. Individual investors do not understand the importance of the management structure and therefore, they never made a big deal out of it.

Managers, on the other hand, are happy to keep milking fees, even despite their poor track record.

eREITs Pay Consistent Dividends, mREITs Don’t

Earning a high yield is nice, but you know what’s even more important?

Earning a safe and consistently-growing yield.

A high yield on its own is really just a mirage if it isn’t sustainable. A REIT can afford to pay an excessive dividend for a while, but if it ultimately leads to value destruction and poor total returns, what’s the point?

Most eREITs pay lower but steadily growing dividends. A great example is Realty Income (O). It has not missed a single dividend payment since going public in 1994, and has increased it every single year, including even 2000, 2008, 2009 and 2020:

Now compare this to Anally Capital Management (NLY), which is arguably a blue-chip mREIT. There's no consistency at all. As interest rates and spread change, they must adapt:

eREITs aren’t immune to dividend cuts, but they are generally less affected, and most importantly, even those that cut dividends, nearly always bounce back over time.

With mREITs, you get a high immediate high, but this is often just to entice you to invest. The underlying business is not attractive, the dividend is eventually cut, and you are left hanging with poor total returns.

eREITs Always Win in the Long run, mREITs Don’t

REITs have existed since the 1960s and they have gone through many bear markets, defined as a >20% decline in market value.

Yet, eREITs have always fully recovered. Without exception.

The same cannot be said about mREITs. As an example, a lot of mREITs never recovered from the 2008-2009 crisis and this is why their average annual performance has been horrible over the past cycle.

Investing in eREITs during times of crisis has always been a great opportunity. The business model of a landlord is much more durable than that of a bank.

Buying real estate at a discounted price has always paid off handsomely.

Buying troubled banks hasn’t.

Bottom Line: Buy eREITs. Not mREITs.

In most cases, you would do much better if you bought lower yielding eREITs in the long run. Being a landlord is simply a better business than being a banker.

This is why the name of our REIT investment community is “High Yield Landlord”, and not “High Yield Banker.” We want to own the properties because it's safer and more rewarding than betting on interest rate directions and spreads.

Currently, we own only one mREIT in our Core Portfolio and zero in our Retirement Portfolio. On the other hand, we own 23 eREITs in our Core Portfolio and 17 in our Retirement Portfolio.

We are very selective and only invest in REITs that enjoy:

A strong business model that truly creates value.

A well-aligned management team with insider ownership.

A balance sheet that can sustain a black swan or two.

A discounted valuation and sustainable dividend.

A high likelihood of generating 12%-15% annual total returns in the long run.

The last point is what screens out most mREITs. Few of them truly create enough value to earn double digital total returns in the long run.

Some of them may be attractive trading vehicles, but only a few of them are good long-term investments.

