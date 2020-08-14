The Markets Ended The Week In A Good Place (Technically Speaking For 8/10-8/14)

Most of the harder data has "turned the corner," although most data is still far from pre-pandemic levels.

My Friday column is divided into two sections. The first uses the analytical methodology developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore, which classifies economic data as either a long-leading (it turns 12-18 months before a recession), leading (it turns 3-12 months before a recession), or coincidental (it turns more or less at the same time as the economy). The second section looks at ETFs which track the major averages.

Long-leading indicators

Thanks to efforts by the Fed, there is amply liquidity in the economy: The Fed has pumped up the money supply (left chart) to very high levels. And, its efforts to backstop the credit markets have helped to lower yields to very low levels (right chart).

Corporate earnings, however, are another matter. From Zacks (emphasis added):

Total earnings for the 455 S&P 500 members that have reported Q2 results already are down -35.5% on -11.3% lower revenues, with 79.6% beating EPS estimates and 62.6% beating revenue estimates.



This is the lowest earnings growth pace since the last earnings downturn following the 2008 recession, but the proportion of these companies beating consensus estimates, particularly EPS estimates, is tracking above historical trends.

This shouldn't be surprising considering the economic lockdown that occurred in the Spring.

Leading Indicators

Most of this data has "turned the corner:" New orders for consumer durable goods (left) and nondefense capital goods (right) have rebounded. Consumer goods orders are close to reaching previous levels; capital goods have regained about 50% of their losses. Building permits (left) have rebounded as well, as have the weekly hours worked by non-supervisory employees.

The yield curve has returned to a positive slope (left chart) while the stock market is back near all-time highs (right chart).

The biggest problem is still the labor market: The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is still over 1,000,000/week, an unprecedented level. Underneath the headlines numbers are some other disturbing trends. First, an increasing number of layoffs are becoming permanent: The above chart from FiveThirtyEight shows that a growing number of job losses are becoming permanent. Second, it's likely the recession will accelerate the downward trends in several employment categories. For example, brick-and-mortar retail is closing at an unprecedented rate, which means we've likely seen peak retail employment (see my commentary here). Any industry that is experimenting with automation (manufacturing and some fast food restaurants) could accelerate those efforts. Finally, until there's a vaccine that is widely adopted, it's doubtful that the leisure and hospitality industry will make a full recovery.

Coincidental Indicators

The Census released the latest retail figures this morning: (emphasis added)

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for July 2020, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $536.0 billion, an increase of 1.2 percent (± 0.5 percent) from the previous month, and 2.7 percent (± 0.7 percent) above July 2019. Total sales for the May 2020 through July 2020 period were down 0.2 percent (± 0.5 percent)* from the same period a year ago. The May 2020 to June 2020 percent change was revised from up 7.5 percent (± 0.5 percent) to up 8.4 percent (± 0.2 percent).

Here are several charts of the data: The absolute number has returned to pre-pandemic levels. And the Y/Y percentage change is also back at pre-pandemic levels.

Going forward, this number will probably be under pressure since job growth is slowing and unemployment benefits are dropping.

Today, the Federal Reserve released the latest industrial production data, which rose 3% M/M. Here's the table from the release: All sectors and subsectors increased last month. Despite the good news in the last few reports, this indicator still has a ways to go before returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Economic data conclusion: as I noted at the top, the data is moving in the right direction. There is ample liquidity and most single data points are "turned the corner." However, the economy has sustained a major blow that won't completely heal for some time.

Let's turn to this week's performance tables: With the exception of transports, no index was up more than 2%. The biggest news is the sell-off in the Treasury markets; the lond end dropped nearly 4%. This is very positive for the bulls. Sector performance is evenly split between positive and negative gainers. However, no sector was up or down more than 1%, so it's more or less a statistical wash for the week.

Let's first look at the Treasury markets: The IEF has broken trend and is now below the 50-day EMA. Momentum dropped and volume was higher on the sell-off. The TLT has the exact same pattern

Here's the good news: money will now hopefully leave the Treasury market and move into the equity market.

The indexes are ending the week in good shape as well: The SPY is right at technical resistance. While it hasn't made a strong move through this level, it also hasn't sold off. Small-caps have broken through resistance and have formed a pennant pattern, which is a classic consolidation pattern.

Overall, the bulls should be happy. Money is hopefully moving away from Treasuries and into stocks. Key averages have either broken through resistance or are right at key levels.

It's a good place to end the week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.