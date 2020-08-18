Despite the stock's potential to deliver adequate returns, we don't find enough potential to buy into Seagate.

We are usually looking for companies that generate consistent cash flows to be able to predict their potential returns more accurately. As a result, we avoid cyclical stocks whose sales can fluctuate wildly based on macroeconomic events, such as companies that produce semiconductors.

However, some stocks in the computer hardware sector offer considerable tangible returns, and trade at an attractive valuation, which could result in investable opportunities. One such stock is Seagate Technologies (STX), which offers data storage products and data storage solutions. Despite its cyclical business model, the company has built a relatively solid dividend record over the past decade. With shares yielding a considerable 5.77% attached to a P/E at the low teens, let's assess whether Seagate is worth investing in.

In this article, we will:

Go over the characteristics that make Seagate investable

Discuss the potential flaws and risks

Assess the stock's future return potential

Conclude why shares could achieve decent returns, but not enough to get us involved

Why Seagate is investable

Our core thesis on why Seagate could be an investable opportunity is because its shareholder return policy has allowed for relatively consistent returns, despite the company's cyclical business model. Over the past decade, the company has been consistently paying quarterly dividends, which have been growing when possible.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Management has been prudent with the company's dividend policy. As we mentioned, Seagate's profitability can see significant fluctuations. Despite DPS being stable over the past few years, the payout ratio reached worrying levels in 2016. We believe this is a thoughtful strategy by management since DPS should remain relatively covered if another EPS decay occurs.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Coupled with the dividend, the company delivers further tangible returns through its stock repurchase programs. We believe this is an excellent way to return capital to shareholders for three reasons:

Seagate shares have a low valuation multiple attached due to the company's cyclical business model. With a P/E average between 10-15, the company can retire shares at a rapid pace, relative to the rest of the market.

By artificially increasing its EPS, its profitability can appear to be more stable even in times with considerably reduced revenues.

The payout ratio artificially decreases, ensuring the current dividend's safety.

Management is well aware of the advantages of buying back shares at Seagate's low valuation levels. Over the past 15 years, the company has retired a mind-boggling 55% of its total shares outstanding.

To illustrate our second bullet point, Seagate's last-twelve-month (LTM) EPS is currently near its 2016 levels, despite revenues having declined by nearly 30% since. As a result, Seagate's dividend has remained relatively safe, with the current payout ratio at around 57%, despite the recent earnings decline. To summarise, we like Seagate's tangible returns. The 5.77% could provide a considerable income, while the consistent stock repurchase is a great way to drive shareholder value at current valuation levels while keeping the payout ratio at a safe 57%.

On the other hand, there are numerous risks to watch out for, if one were to invest in the stock.

The risks attached

While we believe Seagate has a few investable characteristics when it comes to shareholder returns, there are also several risks to consider.

Firstly, the HDD price per terabyte has been consistently falling. From $31 in 2018, the price has fallen by nearly 1/3 in just two years. This makes sense. I remember buying an 8GB flash drive for $30 around ten years ago. Today, you can apparently get a Terrabyte for fewer dollars. The potential risk is that Seagate has to offer higher storage units to cope with storage economics consistently. Failing to increase its products' capacity will drive its revenues significantly lower.

Source: 10-K

Further, the company is under massive competition in the disk drive and SSD market by global behemoths such as Micron Technology (MU), Inc., Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF), Inc., Toshiba Corporation (OTCPK:TOSBF), and Western Digital (WDC). Coupled with such steep competition, Seagate must consistently maintain time-to-market performance with its new products while being able to produce at profitable volumes, with adequate quality and costs.

The combination of competition, and cyclical demand, keep gross margins compressed across the sector. As the graph illustrates, Western Digital is able to achieve similar margins. No company in the data storage tech space can enjoy higher margins, since massive competition keeps the pricing points on a long-term decline, as mentioned earlier.

While this may be optimal for consumers, as economics 101 has taught us, Seagate is doomed to operate in a low-margin sector. If the demand for its products deteriorates, there is little room for profitability, which could set the dividend in danger, similar to 2016, as shown earlier.

Overall, Seagate operates in a stressful business environment, driven by fluctuating sales, macroeconomic events, compressed margins due to severe competition, and constant cost management. Many investors could find the company's operations frustrating to keep up with, despite management attempting to returning considerable amounts of capital.

Shareholder returns

As we showed earlier, EPS levels have lagged over the past decade, due to reduced revenues. The company guided for Q1-2021 EPS of $0.85, which suggests an increase of 13.3% compared to Q1-2020. Source: Company filings, Author

However, analysts have more prudent estimates with FY2021 EPS at $4.54. The company bought back a substantial 6.5% of its shares outstanding over the past 12 months. To be prudent, we are going to estimate that EPS grows by an annualized 5% in the medium term, to factor in the potential for reduced demand and margin compression. We assume that earnings remain relatively stable, with most of EPS growth coming in from stock buybacks.

Also, we assume stable DPS with no growth to maintain a healthy payout ratio, in line with the relatively stable DPS of the past five years.

Despite the cyclical financials and risks involved, Seagate's attractive valuation could potentially result in attractive returns. Shares are currently trading at ten times forward earnings as per analyst estimates. As you can see, even if the company were to retain its current valuation, investors are looking at a double-digit return potential with dividends reinvested.

Source: Author

Despite our low expected EPS growth and stable distributions, the combination of stock buybacks and dividend re-investments can drive substantial returns in the medium term. A valuation expansion towards the low teens would further accelerate returns, but we consider this unlikely, based on the risks involved.

Conclusion

Seagate's cyclical sector of operations is not our preference. The company's stable dividend and massive stock buybacks, coupled with a low valuation, drove our interest to assess if the stock offers a considerable return potential.

However, the low valuation is not for no reason, as there are several risks involved. The company's sales are subject to macroeconomic events and the CAPEX of big corporations, which could cut expenditure under a COVID-19 reignition. Along with the heavy competition, margins have little room to grow, and could easily lead to losses amid the lack of demand.

Assuming relatively prudent estimates, modest EPS growth driven by buybacks and a stable DPS could indeed point to double-digit annualized returns. However, the return potential is hardly enough to compensate us for the risks involved, in our view. Considering that we have covered several companies that offer both stable cash flows with a similar return potential, we view no reason to cope with Seagate's rather inconsistent performance, despite its attractive valuation.

Our preferences aside, though, we believe that the stock offers a relatively safe high dividend yield. Shares could appear to be an optimal pick for those who want exposure in the data storage tech sector while enjoying a decent income along the way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.