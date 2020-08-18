The Most Unimpressive Market High Ever (Technically Speaking For 8/18)

While positive, the latest New York Fed manufacturing index fell (emphasis added):

The general business conditions index fell fourteen points to 3.7. Thirty-four percent of respondents reported that conditions had improved over the month, while 30 percent reported that conditions had worsened. The new orders index fell sixteen points to -1.7, indicating that orders leveled off, and the shipments index fell twelve points to 6.7, pointing to a modest increase in shipments.

Here are two charts of the relevant data:

It appears that there was a quick bump as customers made up for lockdown-caused downtime followed by a modest cooling of activity. This should be surprising, especially as the economy continues its two-steps forward, one step back pace of activity.

Homebuilders confidence hit an all-time high in the latest report (emphasis added):

In a sign that housing continues to lead the economy forward, builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes increased six points to 78 in August, according to the latest NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) released today. The HMI now stands at its highest reading in the 35-year history of the series, matching the record that was set in December 1998. “The demand for new single-family homes continues to be strong, as low interest rates and a focus on the importance of housing has stoked buyer traffic to all-time highs as measured on the HMI,” said NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke. “However, the V-shaped recovery for housing has produced a staggering increase for lumber prices, which have more than doubled since mid-April. Such cost increases could dampen momentum in the housing market this fall, despite historically low interest rates.”

Low interest rates are probably a key reason: 15 and 30-year mortgage rates (left and right, respectively) are near 5-year lows.

The RBA released the leading meeting minutes on Monday. Since Australia is heavily dependent on China for exports, the bank's observations about the Chinese economy are especially relevant (emphasis added).

Members noted that the Chinese economy had recovered strongly, and by more than generally expected, in the June quarter. Steel-intensive sectors were generating levels of output around or above pre-outbreak levels, which was supporting Australia's exports of bulk commodities. Fiscal and monetary policy easing in China had also been supporting the recovery. In contrast with advanced economies, consumer spending in China had been slower to recover than industrial production. This may have partly reflected the different emphasis of fiscal policy support measures in China, which had been aimed more directly at businesses and less at households compared with advanced economies. However, it was noted that weak global demand could hamper the recovery in export-oriented manufacturing, both in China and elsewhere in east Asia.

Chinese demand helped to pull the world out of the Great Recession. That might not be the case this time around.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

Yes, the SPY hit a high and the QQQ (which is really a super-tech ETF) continued to move higher. But the SPY's total gain for the day was 0.18% -- which is really a fractional gain. Smaller-cap indexes all lost ground. And the TLT added 0.72%. All-in-all, this is not the table of a market that wants to continue moving higher. The reason the QQQ keeps moving higher is the strong performance of communication services (XLC) and tech (XLK), which were in the number one and three spots on today's table. Consumer discretionary rounded out the top three. But only four sectors were higher, meaning a majority of sectors were lower -- again, not exactly a ringing endorsement of this rally.

Before looking at the daily SPY chart, let's paint the picture of a perfect bullish move higher. Volume spikes as more and more people want to participate in the rally. Candles have large bodies and traders continue to bid up shares during the trading session. Momentum is strong.

Then we have this chart: Volume has been declining since early April. While momentum is rising, it's barely doing so. And the bars for the last four days have been small bodies. This is not an exciting market.

And then we have the small-cap stocks: The good news is that they've moved through resistance and are now consolidating gains. The bad news is that they haven't joined large-caps in making new highs.

None of this means the rally doesn't continue. The idyllic rally outlined above is just that -- an ideal. But you'd at least like to see some kind of sign of underlying enthusiasm -- rising volume, a strong candle, or the like. That would confirm the bullish feeling implied by the new highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.