Since reporting, OCC prices have continued to fall. As well, Sonoco has paid down debt and announced another acquisition.

Sonoco Products reported second-quarter results on July 16th. Its optimism was cautious but the packaging company did bump capex plans noting new growth and productivity projects.

It's old news now - when the COVID-19 pandemic all but forced most of the United States to shut down, many safe-at-home households turned to online shopping. In turn, online shopping drove an increased usage of packaging materials and pushed higher the demand for corrugated cardboard. One may have expected packaging manufacturers to benefit. However, at least initially, the opposite occurred.

Corrugated materials are used to package and transport over 95% of the goods consumed in North America. Globally, corrugated materials account for 40% of the paper produced. One ton of new cardboard requires felling approximately three tons of trees. Fortunately for Mother Nature, approximately half of new corrugated cardboard is produced from recycled fiber.

Yet, much of the used cardboard in the United States has, typically, been generated by large institutions, large retailers and restaurants – the exact businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown. So, with business doors shuttered, the price of recycled fiber or OCC (old corrugated cardboard) rocketed higher.

Source

The Warning

Sonoco Products (SON) is a global diversified packaging provider. The company relies on OCC as input to its products. It warned in its 2020 first-quarter earnings call in mid-April about the upcoming dilemma.

We expect recycled fiber prices to continue to increase during the second quarter, likely reaching above $100 a ton by June, which should benefit our recycling operations but provide a significant price/cost headwind to our paper-based business during the quarter until we ultimately achieve recovery of those higher costs in the second half of the year. (emphasis added)

Of its four reporting segments, Consumer Packaging, Display & Packaging, Paper & Industrial Converted Products and Protective Solutions, Sonoco expected the greatest impact to its Industrial segment.

Moving to our price/cost expectations for the second quarter, driven by our outlook for OCC prices to continue increasing due mostly to supply demand dynamics related to COVID-19, we are expecting a significant negative impact to our Industrial segment's earnings compared to the second quarter of last year. While we are proactively increasing our Industrial segment's pricing related to higher input and other costs, we expect the timing of price/cost changes to work against us in the near-term. (emphasis added)

Although Sonoco pulled its full-year guidance with first-quarter reporting, it did provide a projection for second-quarter base earnings. The company projected base earnings in a range of $0.73 to $0.83 per share compared to $0.95 in the second quarter of 2019.

Second-Quarter Results

Sonoco reported 2020 second-quarter results on July 16th. Net sales slid only 8.5% from $1.36 billion in the same quarter of 2019 to $1.245 billion. The deficit was attributed to a decline in volume, a decline in pricing and negative impact from currency exchanges.

The Consumer Packaging segment, Sonoco's greatest contributor to revenue, was the only segment of the four to see a gain in net sales. Net sales rose 2% to $615 million from $603 million in 2019. Each of the remaining three segments experienced double-digit declines in net sales ranging from 11.6%, 20.4% and 31.9% for Paper & Industrial Converted Products, Display & Packaging and Protective Solutions, respectively.

Protective Solutions experienced a more difficult quarter than we were expecting as the automotive and appliance markets were essentially shut down from the end of March through most of May. Volume in the ThermoSafe business was also disappointing during the quarter as drug shipments to medical clinics and doctors' offices were impacted by the postponement of non-virus-related treatments. And finally our Display and Packaging segment's top line declined approximately 20% as domestic display and retail promotion activity declined due to the lockdown of many retail stores during the quarter.

Negative impacts on the top line were partially offset by gains from acquisitions and productivity initiatives benefiting the bottom line. The base net income attributable to Sonoco (base earnings) for second-quarter 2020 was $0.79 per diluted share. In 2019, the company generated $0.95 per diluted share in base earnings. The base operating profit in the Consumer Packaging segment improved 36.8% while the base operating profit in the Display & Packaging segment was flat year over year. This helped offset significant declines in the remaining two segments. Overall, Sonoco's operating margin slipped to 10.2% in the 2020 second quarter from 10.5% in the 2019 quarter. Yet, year-to-date, the company's operating margin improved from 10% in 2019 to 10.6% in 2020.

When questioned whether the company had peaked at productivity implementations, Sonoco's management assured otherwise.

I think we've got a lot of reserve in the tank. We're still pretty bullish, maybe not quite to these amounts [approximately $27 million per quarter year-to-date], but pretty bullish on productivity going forward.

Looking Forward

Although the cost for OCC declined 28% in June, from $125 per ton in May to $90 per ton, Sonoco continues to expect a negative impact to base earnings for the current quarter. In 2019, base earnings totaled $0.97 per diluted share in the third quarter. The company expects base earnings in a range of $0.73 to $0.83 per diluted share for the 2020 third quarter. At the midpoint, the projection represents a 20% decrease. However, the company's longer-term outlook is cautiously positive.

Overall, we assume that global economic conditions will gradually improve from second quarter lows although demand recovery is likely to be tempered by virus hot spots which could slow the reopening of additional business activity.

Sonoco's optimism was evident in the bump to its capital expenditure budget.

Due to our solid cash flow results and the identification of new growth and productivity projects, we have increased our 2020 CapEx spending outlook to be $195 million from the $170 million that we mentioned in April. This outlook continues to include $15 million to $20 million of capital for Project Horizon. (emphasis added)

Originally announced in April, Project Horizon is focused on optimizing the company's URB (uncoated recycled paperboard) mill system. In the United States, approximately 4.5 million tons of recovered fiber are recycled into URB annually. At a total projected investment of $83 million, Project Horizon is expected to provide cost savings of $24 million annually. The design should result in implementation of the world's largest and lowest cost URB machine.

Source

Third-Quarter Progress To Date

As the shutdown due to COVID-19 hampered supply, demand for OCC rose in another segment. Recycled fiber is also used as input for coated recycled paperboard [CRB]. Consumer packaging for food and beverages as well as other applications are made with coated recycled paperboard. Approximately 3.1 million tons of recovered fiber has been recycled into CRB annually. Robust buying of products packaged with CRB was spurred by the pandemic and the shutdown. Unfortunately, historically, consumer recycling is less effective in contributing to OCC supply as residential materials tend to be more contaminated.

Reopening the businesses generating OCC - large institutions, large retailers and restaurants - should assist with the recovery to the supply of OCC. In the U.S., the recovery rate for OCC has averaged over 91% for the past nine years.

In the 2019 third quarter, the average cost for OCC was only $35 per ton. Prior to the implementation of China's National Sword policies in late 2017, China consumed much of the world's recycled material. The National Sword policies banned the import of contaminated recyclables from foreign sources. After implementation, the increased availability of supply drove the domestic cost of OCC lower. But, industry experts warn, even when supply and demand return to a balance, expectations for a return to low prices may be unrealistic.

Those days are gone and you’re going to get back to the more normal domestic market pricing.

Prices in the third quarter continue to reflect the potential for correction in the OCC supply/demand imbalance. OCC prices recovered to an average of $70 per ton in July, still 67% greater than the 2020 first-quarter average but 30% lower than the 2020 second-quarter average. By mid-July, the price had dropped to $55 per ton.

Factors Driving Change In This Next Decade

Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a cornerstone in the packaging industry. Its health will, most likely, be maintained through innovation and acquisition. In its 2019 annual report, Sonoco cited three factors driving change: demographics, technology and sustainability.

As already mentioned, Project Horizon is one example of Sonoco's adoption of innovation. The key factors are also evident in the company's latest announcement. On August 3rd, Sonoco announced the acquisition of Can Packaging, a developer and producer of sustainable paper packaging based in France.

This strategic acquisition provides us many new innovations, including patented technology to produce a recyclable, high performance all-paper package, that can be made round, square, rectangular, oval, oblong or triangular.

Can Packaging will be added to Sonoco's EnviroSense portfolio. The company introduced the EnviroSense line of sustainable packaging in September 2019. The line includes:

Cans made from 100-percent recycled paperboard.

Rigid plastic packaging containing post-consumer recycled content.

Mono-material flexible pouches that are recyclable.

Innovative packaging made from agricultural fibers.

Sustainable paper packaging has the potential to provide ideal solutions for the consumer's changing demand in food packaging, accommodating snacking and portion control as well as recyclability and sustainability.

Technology and sustainability will also be integral in maintaining the survival tactic of online shopping aggressively embraced during the shutdown. E-commerce, online shopping and home deliveries are expected to remain the norm post-pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, the corrugated board packaging industry was projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.4% through 2025. The pandemic and shutdown likely accelerated the rate.

Pandemic aside, the opportunities for the corrugated industry to innovate and provide solutions to new packaging challenges are endless and will continue to drive the industry forward.

Investment Considerations

Value investors may balk at the company's debt obligation. Yet, the company positioned well to survive this crisis. In April, Sonoco sold $600 million senior unsecured notes. This did bump the debt obligation by 38%. However, the notes were offered at only 3.125% and do not mature until May, 2030. As a result, its net debt to total capital position improved from 45.8% at 2019 year-end and 46.4% after the 2020 first quarter to 43.8% after the second quarter.

The company paid $150 million against its term loans in July, resulting in a cash position of approximately $700 million. Debt maturities through December 2021 now total approximately $750 million. To date in 2020, the company generated free cash of $123 million. As well, Sonoco has $500 million available under its revolving credit facility.

Prior to the pandemic, Sonoco intended to focus on four areas: profitable growth, margin improvement, increasing free cash flow and sustainability. The focus on cash flow does not yet appear to be valued by the market. The company's price to cash flow ratio averages above 12% for the past five years. Cash from operations in the first half of 2020 is $281 million. If that were to only double to $562 million for all of 2020, when shares trade below $67.20, they trade below the five-year average.

For income and DGI investors, it has a proven track record. Sonoco has paid a dividend since 1925 and has annually increased its dividend for 36 years. The company typically increases its dividend in February but opted to wait this year. It continues to evaluate the premise and will revisit a bump in October.

While the cash situation looks good, we're remaining cautious right now.

When shares trade below $57.33, the yield tops 3%.

Sonoco continues to be a prudent investment alternative for many. Its business is essential and viable post-pandemic, even if we must operate in a new “normal.” It has positioned its balance sheet to survive the near-term impact of the pandemic and the shutdown. And, not only has it not abandoned sharing its earnings with shareholders, it continues to evaluate the construct of dividend growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in SON.