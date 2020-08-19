Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) has been on my radar for a while due to my personal interest in companies researching longevity-related areas like neurodegeneration. I hadn’t yet taken a close look, though, until I saw the Biogen (BIIB) partnership announcement recently. In this article, I take a deep dive into the Biogen partnership and the underlying LRRK2 inhibitor program, provide some background on the rest of the company’s pipeline, and try to assess whether Denali presents a good risk/reward profile at this time.

Denali’s Partnership With Biogen Should Go A Long Way In Helping Denali Get Products To Market

On August 6, Denali announced that it had reached a deal with Biogen to jointly develop and, if successful, commercialize its Parkinson’s disease platform of leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 inhibitors (LRRK2). In addition to the LRRK2 component of the deal, Denali is also giving Biogen the right to opt into two additional, undisclosed developmental programs and a right of first negotiation for two more, also undisclosed, programs. All we really know about these indications is that they are all in neurodegenerative diseases and make use of Denali’s proprietary technology platform that ensures its therapies make it across the blood-brain barrier.

In exchange for what Biogen is receiving under the terms of the deal, it agreed to pay Denali $560 million in upfront cash and to make a $465 million equity investment in Denali. Significantly, this equity investment was at a price of $34.94 per share, far above the range Denali had been previously trading in.

Biogen now owns about 11% of Denali’s outstanding stock. Denali also stands to make up to $1.125 billion more in potential developmental and commercial milestone payments. For the LRRK2 program, Biogen agreed to bear 60% of the global developmental costs, but the companies will equally split any income or costs related to commercialization in the US. In China, the commercialization split is 60% Biogen and 40% Denali, and in the rest of the world aside from the US and China, Biogen bears all of the costs and will just pay Denali royalties on sales.

Denali currently has 2 LRRK2 inhibitor compounds, DNL201 and DNL151, both of which are still in Phase 1 testing. DNL201 is the drug that was tested in Denali’s Phase 1 trials so far.

These drugs work by inhibiting a particular kinase, LRRK2, that is known to have a harmful impact on lysosomal function. Lysosomes are an enzyme-containing cellular organelle that typically help break down waste products and any cellular components that have outlived their usefulness. When LRRK2 hurts lysosomal function, this is thought to allow the build-up of harmful protein aggregates that cause the damage and eventually death of dopaminergic neurons that is the hallmark of Parkinson’s disease. Inhibiting LRRK2 then should theoretically help prevent this damage.

Denali has conducted both a Phase 1 trial and a Phase 1b trial of DNL201 and of DNL151 so far, although extended versions of the DNL151 trials remain open for enrollment at present to include higher dose cohorts.

The Phase 1 and 1b trials of DNL201 that are already completed showed improvement in every biomarker of lysosomal function measured. Additionally, the drug demonstrated a good safety profile, with the most common adverse events being mild ones like headaches and nausea.

While Denali’s IND for DNL151 was just approved to move forward with human trials in July, Biogen and Denali have announced that DNL151 is to be the focus of their development moving forward. Presumably this would be because the companies believe it to have the superior pharmacokinetic profile or some other slight advantage in lysosomal biomarkers over the earlier compound. Late stage studies aimed at demonstrating efficacy and enabling an eventual NDA filing should start in 2021.

To me, this is one of the most significant things about the partnership. This program is still early enough where we don’t have any concrete signs of efficacy in treating Parkinson’s, yet Denali has received over $1 billion for a 50% share if you count the equity investment. This substantially de-risks the program in my mind, especially given that Denali will only bear 40% of the continued developmental costs moving forward.

Parkinson’s disease represents a big market opportunity for these companies which is certainly why Biogen was willing to shell out so much upfront cash. Denali estimates that there are over a million patients in the US alone. The US and global markets are expected to be over $2 billion and $5 billion, respectively, within the next 2 years, and the global market is expected to grow to over $8 billion by 2026. Even capturing just 10% of that global market would nearly make DNL151 a blockbuster, but I think it’s fair to say that Biogen and Denali think this drug will likely take a much greater market share if they are successful in getting it approved.

Denali reported a cash position of $556.8 million at the end of Q2. Combined, this deal now likely leaves Denali with somewhere around $1.5 billion in cash, and although the company’s burn rate was close to $60 million per quarter in Q2, expenses should go down temporarily based on Biogen assuming 60% of the development cost for the Parkinson’s program moving forward. This is a huge cash position that at present would last the company about 6 years, although spending will ramp up as more products get into human, and especially late-stage, trials.

Denali issued 13.3 million new shares to Biogen as a part of the deal which should bring the company’s total to about 119 million shares now. Thus, by purchasing the shares at $34.94, the Biogen deal implied a value of about $4.2 billion for Denali, with about $1.5 billion of that simply being cash on hand. This implies that Biogen valued the Denali’s developmental programs in the neighborhood of $2.7 billion then. Since the deal was announced, shares have traded down slightly from their peak, and Denali has a current market cap of around $3.8 billion.

Denali Is Targeting A Broad Swath Of Lucrative Indications Beyond What Is Included In The Biogen Partnership

Although the main focus of this article is about the Parkinson’s disease program and partnership, I would be remiss not to at least mention the broad scope of the company’s overall plans. Denali has built a rather large portfolio of developmental products around addressing large, unmet neuroscience needs.

As you can see from Figure 4, Denali is targeting major illnesses like Alzheimer’s, frontotemporal dementia, and ALS in addition to Parkinson’s disease. Getting a drug approved in Alzheimer’s alone would make billions for the company given that the market for such a drug has been estimated at $12+ billion. Even capturing a modest share of that market would imply a likely market value for the company well above where Denali is currently trading.

The downside of targeting cutting-edge markets like this, though, is that there is a very high rate of failure, well above even the industry average in an already risky industry. I’ve seen estimates for Phase 3 neurology trials as low as 46% versus the 64% that I usually use in my analysis, and if you look at something like Alzheimer’s in particular, one 2014 study found a Phase 3 success rate of just 1.8%. Obviously, significant clinical failures for a company like Denali would likely lead to investors losing most, if not all, of their starting capital.

It’s important to me, though, that Denali also has partnerships with Takeda (NYSE:TAK) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in addition to the recently announced one with Biogen. Takeda is involved with several of the Alzheimer’s and frontotemporal dementia programs, and Sanofi is advancing Denali’s RIPK1 compounds. The support and experience of these companies should help Denali continue to advance its pipeline, and getting such partnerships is an inherent vote of confidence in Denali’s technology already.

Lastly, Denali has a few things to look forward to later in 2020, but not a whole lot that I would expect to significantly move the stock even higher near-term. The results from the RIPK1 program have already been released, and while the data seemed decent, Denali and Sanofi announced that they will be shelving DNL747 and instead will be advancing another compound in the same class, DNL788, in a trial to be initiated around the end of the year.

Denali’s Valuation Appears To Have A Decent Risk/Reward Profile Even After The Recent Run-Up

As stated above, with about $1.5 million in cash, the market seems to be valuing Denali’s core business around $2.3 billion. I like that near-term dilution risk is all but gone given the influx of cash from Biogen, and the support from big pharma in developing 3 major product areas seems key. I’ve seen peak sales estimates for Denali’s products as high as $7.5 billion down the road, and while Denali would share some of that revenue with partners, it certainly suggests significant potential upside given that a common industry average valuation is 5x sales.

The addition of the Biogen partnership has only strengthened the investment case for Denali in my view. By my calculation, Denali was trading at roughly a $2.6 billion market cap before the deal and is now only trading about $1.2 billion higher despite receiving almost that amount in cash alone. From a relative valuation standpoint, I think that Denali has not traded high enough to fully factor in the value received from the deal in terms of removing dilution risk and the help Biogen will be in development and commercialization. For that reason, I view Denali as presenting a good option for a speculative, long-term investment at present.

