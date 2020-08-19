COVID-19: The Real Results Are A Long Way Away

Although the FDA is considering EUA for leading vaccine candidates, the overall long-term efficacy is still unknown until further along in trials in 2021.

The WHO released its landscape of the COVID-19 vaccine environment, and it provides some updated data on vaccine timelines as well as a full list of compounds in development. While there still is much to be debated on about the science, the timelines in question are just as important - as the summer is ending, schools are going back in session, and countries like South Korea, Vietnam and New Zealand (who handled original outbreaks very well) are facing spikes again, we are still in need of a vaccine if we don't revert back to stricter lockdown measures.

The science behind the vaccine is important - there are different vectors to use to develop a vaccine to fight COVID-19, and the six vaccines in Phase 3 trials are using three different vector types - three inactivated, one non-replicating viral vector, and two RNA. Each different vector type has different advantages and disadvantages when it comes to development, safety, efficacy and dosages.

While there is much to be said about the science, with 29 candidates in clinical stages (six Phase 3, two Phase 2, ten Phase 1/2, and eleven in Phase 1) and 138 in preclinical evaluation, a lot of weight rests on just when the vaccines could be available. To read more about the science, early phase data in the leading candidates, vector differences, and more, refer to my previous article here, as this one will focus on the timelines in play.

Overall, of the vaccines in trials, only five so far are single dose - Oxford/AstraZeneca's (AZN) ChAdOx1-S is the only in Phase 3 trials, while CanSino/Beijing's Ad5 vector is in Phase 2. The remaining three are still in Phase 1 trials, far behind much of the pack here. With a majority requiring a double dosage at 0 and either 14, 21 or 28 days, it signals that there could be arguments to be made that double dosing will bring higher efficacy; however, until trials complete with detailed data, it's hard to say what will actually work.

Even so, the FDA is considering using EUA for potential vaccine candidates by this winter, as long as the candidates show at least 50% efficacy; the FDA still has to decide if "risks associated with the vaccine were much lower than the risks of not having a vaccine and the potential benefit of having a vaccine." This is most likely aimed at the candidates developed by Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE/BNTX). Both of those vaccines utilize RNA vectors which allow for the production of millions of doses rapidly, since double dosages at 0 and 28 days intramuscular are needed.

A winter timeline for an EUA for a candidate is possible, but runs a high risk of not accounting for potential long term effects, as the trials, even the Phase 3, have timelines extending far past this hopeful winter timeline. Reading into the trial details shows that we're still far away from trial endpoints.

Phase 3 Trials

Oxford/AZN: The two are still undergoing recruitment for the trial as of August 4. The trial had a pending start date in May but is not expected to conclude until October 2021, as the participants will be monitored during "follow-up visits at day 28, 90, 182 and 364 and participants will be asked to contact the study team if they develop symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 at any point during the trial." The winter timeline barely passes the second follow-up date, so any efficacy data gleaned by then will be quite short-term in duration.

Sinovac: Sinovac's trial looks quite similar to Oxford/AZN's on a timeline basis, but the dosing schedules is two doses at 0 and 14 days compared to a single dose for the pair. Sinovac is doing a 12-month follow-up with its estimated 8,870 participants, but elaborated that for "efficacy, the study aims to detect COVID-19 cases, defined as symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections, after the second week post-immunization schedule" and that interim preliminary efficacy will be available after the target of 150 cases. No mention of asymptomatic cases are made, which is interesting given that asymptomatic cases are still able to transmit the virus to others. Estimated primary completion date is September 2021 and secondary completion date October 2021.

Sinopharm/Wuhan: The trial aims to enroll 15,000 participants evenly across two vaccinated groups and a control group. Protective efficacy and adverse effects will be measured 14 days following vaccination, as well as antibody levels. IPD is slated to be released within six months of the completed trial. The other phase three trial listed under Sinopharm is the same.

Moderna: Moderna's trial vaccinates participants at day 1 and 29, so endpoints are based off of that. Timelines for all of the endpoints (adverse effects/reactions, infection - first occurrence or secondary case) range from day 8 (adverse reaction) to day 759, as the study does not formally conclude until October 2022. Moderna also will not share IPD, while Sinopharm and Pfizer/BioNTech will.

Pfizer/BioNTech: The estimated enrollment of 29,481 will undergo a multiple arm study with different dosages and of different age cohorts. Aside from systemic and adverse event outcomes, confirmed cases and antibody endpoints will be measure from 7 days after the last dose (day 35) up to and through the 2 year timeline. Primary endpoints (which include confirmed cases and adverse events) are estimated to be complete by April 16, 2021, while the study formally concludes November 11, 2022. The two will report IPD under request as long as the request meets criteria and conditions.

Other Notable Trials

Inovio (INO): Inovio's upcoming Phase 1/2a trial has not yet started recruiting, but estimates to have 160 participants. The primary goal is to evaluate the safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of INO-4800. Part A's dose ranging study will last until the 8 week follow-up before releasing "available clinical laboratory, adverse event, immunogenicity data." The participants will be monitored for 52 weeks, yet the endpoints estimated completion is February 22, 2022.

Novavax (NVAX): Novavax is undergoing its Phase 2 trial at arguably the quickest pace of all the major vaccines in play, with primary endpoint completion estimated by December 2020 and secondary by July 2021 for the estimated 131 enrolled. Serum antibody values are only measured at day 28 up to day 35, so there is no long-term follow-up for the participants, which hopefully will be added in to further trials to better understand long-term neutralizing effects.

CureVac (CVAC): CureVac's study of safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity in its estimated 168 enrollment has one of the most detailed timelines for follow-up visits for evaluating serum and neutralizing antibodies. While there are multiple safety endpoints to be hit due to the three dosing amounts, CureVac is evaluating antibodies on "Day 8, Day 15, Day 29, Day 36, Day 43, Day 57, Day 120, Day 211 and Day 393," giving it one of the most developed evaluation timelines for an early phase trial so far. However, that depth of study takes away from the speed of trials, but sacrificing speed for quality could be very important.

Takeaways

Much of the takeaways here are the same as my previous article, put in italics. We still don't know just how long this pandemic will last - will one vaccine emerge that gives the immunity? Or will we have to endure life with the virus for years or decades to come? Long-term revenue streams stemming from a COVID vaccine are still very unpredictable.

We're trying to push a vaccine out in record times, and vaccine development in general can be quite difficult. The FDA is considering EUA for vaccines by the winter, and the two most prominent vaccines viable for that would be Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. But the overall timeline for full completion of endpoints extends far into 2021 and 2022; so while the criteria for 50% efficacy might be hit and qualify for an EUA, the overall long-term neutralizing effects and antibody protection still won't be known for a long time.

Pharma giants sacrifice sky-high rewards that have been seen within the preclinical names - Moderna, Inovio and Novavax to name some - for safety in the event that the vaccines fail or that a different vaccine captures more of the market. There's still the first-mover advantage within the vaccines - whichever one gets to market first should capture the most market share, unless a different vaccine can prove efficacy and antibodies significantly higher.

Trading these [preclinical] names could earn decent profits in the short term, as optimism on data and developments is very likely to keep pushing the clinical stage players higher (NVAX, INO, BNTX, MRNA) as they look to capture a piece of the very large pie.

No matter how promising early studies or phases are, there's always a chance for the final phase to have one serious adverse effect or not hit a target antibody response, causing all the work to go out the window.

Trial completion will take time, and interim and preliminary data provide mere glimpses of the overarching study. What can be gleamed and inferred from that will transition in to the share prices, positively or negatively, but keep in mind the risks that are associated with pushing vaccines through unprecedented fast timelines, as hope for a vaccine by the winter far exceeds the endpoint timelines of next year and beyond.

