The Markets Were Not Happy With The Fed (Technically Speaking For 8/19)

The Fed released the meeting minutes from the July meeting. The Fed lowered its growth projection:

The projected rate of recovery in real GDP, and the pace of declines in the unemployment rate, over the second half of this year were expected to be somewhat less robust than in the previous forecast. Although the staff assumed that additional fiscal stimulus measures would be enacted beyond those anticipated in the June forecast, the positive effect on the economic outlook was outweighed somewhat by the staff's assessment of the likely effects of several other factors. Those factors included the increasing spread of the coronavirus in the United States since mid-June; the reactions of many states and localities in slowing or scaling back the reopening of their economies, especially for businesses, such as restaurants and bars, providing services that entail personal interactions; and some high-frequency indicators that pointed to a deceleration in economic activity. Substantial fiscal policy measures—both enacted and anticipated—along with appreciable support from monetary policy and the Federal Reserve's liquidity and lending facilities were expected to continue bolstering the economic recovery, although a complete recovery was not expected by year-end.

Notice that the lowered projections assume some level of additional stimulus. If that doesn't happen, growth will obviously be lower.

The housing market is in very good shape. Building permits have almost retaken their pre-pandemic highs (emphasis added):

Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in July were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,495,000. This is 18.8 percent (±1.1 percent) above the revised June rate of 1,258,000 and is 9.4 percent (±1.5 percent) above the July 2019 rate of 1,366,000. Single-family authorizations in July were at a rate of 983,000; this is 17.0 percent (±1.2 percent) above the revised June figure of 840,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 467,000 in July.

Here's a chart of the 1-unit data:

The left chart shows the absolute number; it is close to pre-pandemic levels. The right chart shows the Y/Y percentage change, which has also rebounded. Yesterday, I noted that homebuilder sentiment is back at high levels.

Fund managers have turned bullish (emphasis):

The latest investor survey by BofA Securities found that fund managers globally were at their most bullish since February, when coronavirus fears were just starting to seep into the markets. While fund managers last month largely believed that stocks were in a “bear market rally,” this is no longer the case. On a net basis, 46 percent of investors polled in August believe they’re now in a regular bull market. Growth expectations were also at their highest levels since December 2009, with 79 percent of respondents expecting to see the economy get stronger. In addition, a net 57 percent predicted that global profits would improve.

This means that fund managers will be looking to buy shares, increasing overall market demand.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

This table looked different before the Fed announcement (more below). But after the markets parsed the Fed's minutes, they sold the equity indexes, sending all but micro-caps lower. On the plus side, the treasury market also sold off. All sectors were lower. Only one -- real estate -- dropped by an important amount. Energy was the second-worst performer, dropping a bit more than 1%. All the other sectors were off less than 1%.

First, let's check in on the treasury market, starting with the IEF: The IEF is still below the trend line in broke last week. Prices counter-rallied back to the 20-day EMA and are now trading right around the 50-day EMA. The 30-day chart shows that prices are consolidating losses in the 121 price area, right around the 38.2% Fib level.

The TLT is also still below the trend line it broke and is consolidating losses below the 50-day EMA. On the 30-day chart, prices are consolidating losses below the 38.2% Fib level.

The good news for equity bulls is that Treasury prices haven't rallied to re-take previous levels. Hopefully, this will translate into more money flowing into equities.

Now, let's turn to the SPY, starting with today's chart: Prices hit highs at 339.59 and 339.61. Right after the second move higher, the Fed released its minutes where we learned the governors were lowering their growth projections. That sent the market lower for the rest of the session. Remember -- prices are just a few points above the 335.62 price level. A few more down days and the index will be below important technical levels.

This was the last piece of important economic news this week. Hopefully, there won't be any more news items that give traders the jitters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.