While Seagate's debt has increased over the past decade, the company still looks appropriately financed to weather the next business cycle with an interest coverage ratio of 6.1x in the latest year.

Over the past 3 months, Seagate has seen its share price decrease around 5.7% compared to an 18.3% rise in the S&P 500.

As I continue to search for value in the current expensive market, Seagate Technology (STX) was a company that came across my list with a well-covered dividend yield of 5.8% and a trailing twelve-month P/E of only 12.0x. Over the past 3 months, Seagate has seen its share price decrease around 5.7% compared to an 18.3% rise in the S&P 500. The company is a name I have invested in before back in 2015-2016 when it was going through a cyclical profit swing and the opportunity looks to be presenting itself again. This article will take a look at Seagate's historic profitability and dividend coverage while also analyzing what free cash flows yields looks like.

Data by YCharts

Profitable and Growing

By focusing on its operational strengths in the hard disk drive memory market, Seagate has been able to achieve a return on invested capital (ROIC) of 24.2% since 2011. While cyclical along with the memory industry, Seagate has not had one unprofitable year in the past decade. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain its intrinsic value over a business cycle.

Source data from Morningstar

Nice Cash Flow Generation

Seagate does a great job of returning cash to shareholders. In their latest year ended June 2020, the company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. To get an idea of the sustainability of dividends and share repurchases, we can take a look at what percent of cash flow from operations is available to be returned to shareholders after making the necessary capital expenditures.

As can be seen below, capital expenditures and acquisitions only used up on average 51% of cash flow from operations over the past decade. This leaves approximately 49% to be returned to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With average cash flow from operations of $1.8 billion over the past five years, this 49% would imply free cash flow to shareholders of $0.9 billion for around a 7.7% free cash flow yield at the current $11.6 billion market capitalization.

Source data from Morningstar

As this cash flow analysis would suggest, the dividend is well-covered. In terms as both earnings per share and free cash flow per share, Seagate's dividend payout ratio was only 68.1% and 60.5%, respectively, in the latest year.

Source data from Morningstar

What About the Capital Structure?

Financial leverage is extra important when considering an investment in a cyclical company. While Seagate's debt has increased over the past decade, the company still looks appropriately financed with an interest coverage ratio of 6.1x in the latest year.

As mentioned previously in the discussions of cash flow, Seagate has also been repurchasing lots of shares. Since 2011, the company has lowered its amount of outstanding shares from 467 million to 265 million for an average annual share repurchases rate of 5.5%. When combined with the current dividend yield of 5.8%, this would indicate impressive total shareholder yields of around 11.3%.

Takeaway

Seagate looks like a great value opportunity in an expensive market with a well-covered dividend yield of 5.8% and a trailing twelve-month P/E of only 12.0x. The company does a great job of returning cash to shareholders in the form of both dividends and share repurchases. With interest coverage ratios of 6.1x in the past year, the company looks set to handle a turn in the business cycle.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more of my work, click the "Follow" button at the top of the page to receive notifications when I post a new article!

Disclosure: I am/we are long STX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long STX with an average cost base of $44.75.



Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.