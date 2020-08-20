Nonetheless, the company appears to be a solid one for investors to consider, especially with free cash flow being generated now and in the future.

WPX Energy (WPX), just like many other oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firms operating in the US, has had to remain diligent throughout 2020. Between the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty surrounding OPEC and its non-OPEC allies adhering to production cuts, the company has had to revise some of its expectations for this year and next. Even so, with these changes, and with other steps taken by management, the firm appears to be in a pretty good position at this time. For long-term investors looking for an attractive prospect in this space, now might be a good time to consider jumping into WPX.

A quality operator

There's no doubt that, in the oil and gas market, WPX is a quality player. To see this, we need only look at a few things. For starters, consider the business' expectations for the current fiscal year. In its second quarter earnings release, management stated that free cash flow for 2020, given current energy pricing, should be around $200 million or more. Add into this the firm's $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion in planned capex, and we end up with operating cash flow of $1.30 billion at the mid-point. So far this year, the business is on a good path to achieving that. In the first half of 2020, operating cash flow totaled $532 million. And that was with a rather painful second quarter. On a TTM (trailing twelve month) basis, the firm has generated $1.16 billion in operating cash flow.

In order for the business to hit $200 million or more in free cash flow, it doesn't need to do all that much. Despite pain so far this year, free cash flow in the first half of 2019 has come out to $162 million. On a TTM basis, the company generated free cash flow of $263 million. This means that achieving only modest results in the second half of the year should allow it to hit its target for 2020.

Another important measure to take into consideration here is EBITDA. Management has not provided any guidance as to what EBITDA should be, but recent performance is encouraging. In the first half of 2020, the company's Adjusted EBITDA measure came out to $779 million. This brought its TTM reading for it up to $1.52 billion. For 2020, it's likely that the metric will come in somewhere around $1.5 billion based on my current estimates.

One thing that's special about WPX that doesn't apply to most of its peers is that management is already planning for what 2021 will have in store for it and its shareholders. They believe, with current pricing more or less in place, that with capital spending of between $800 million and $850 million, free cash flow will come out to about $200 million. For investors concerned that the lower spending will have an impact on the firm in the long run, keep in mind that management is currently guiding for the firm to keep its output flat next year relative to this year. Though the higher spending this year may result in some decline in 2022, it's likely to be modest at best.

In addition to being cash flow positive for this year and next, the company's leverage seems to be pretty good. As of the end of the second quarter, the business had gross debt of $3.63 billion and cash and cash equivalents worth $407 million. Subsequent to the second quarter's end, the firm initiated a tender offer, buying back $368.55 million of debt in exchange for $390.41 million. This premium paid will have the impact of increasing net debt by $21.86 million from $3.219 billion to $3.241 billion. Due to the timing of the issuance of its debt, annual interest expense should rise as well, but by just $4.91 million.

Applying the firm's TTM EBITDA, we are looking at a net leverage ratio for the firm of around 2.14. Generally speaking, investors like the prospect of a firm with a net leverage ratio of 2 or lower, but WPX's is close enough to the target to meet that. On a forward basis, the net leverage ratio should rise a bit to 2.16. However, all of this assumes that management does not allocate any excess cash produced toward further debt reduction and/or that it does not keep that cash on hand but finds some other way to spend it instead.

The other thing that investors should consider about WPX is how the firm is presently priced. Based on my calculations, its EV/EBITDA multiple works out to about 4.40. On an absolute basis, this is quite low, though it does represent the upper part of the range compared to many E&P firms on the market today. That said, few of the firms on the market can generate such robust free cash flow at current pricing while keeping output virtually flat year-over-year. More likely than not, WPX deserves that premium, especially when you consider where its leverage stands today.

There are other ways to price the business as well. Consider, for instance, operating cash flow. Using 2020's projected figures, the company is trading at a multiple of just 2.65. This is not even close to the lowest that I've seen in this space, but it is incredibly attractive nonetheless. Using projected results for 2021, the multiple does move up some, but even with that it's very low at 3.36. Using free cash flow instead, both the current multiple and the forward multiple works out to about 17.2. That's nice to see, all things considered.

Takeaway

Right now, WPX makes for an attractive prospect for the right kind of investor. Relative to its peers, the firm is on the pricey end of the spectrum, but I would make the case that it deserves this. Good leverage, strong cash flows, and the ability to keep output flat in the process makes it a solid prospect for long-term investors. Will it possess the most upside if energy prices surge? Probably not. But it will deliver robust returns in one and do so with modest risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.