Investment thesis

We first heard of Veeva Systems (VEEV) 'Veeva' at our value investing meetup in London in early 2019. As the name of the meetup suggests, there was nothing that a 'growth' stock like Veeva could have done to convince our participants that the price was right. Unsurprisingly, the majority of the Q&A session revolved around valuation, a classic value investing discussion.

We can see why Veeva is the leader in cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. They help life sciences companies develop and bring products to market faster and more efficiently, market and sell more effectively, and maintain compliance with government regulations. COVID-19 has only signified their importance to the industry as its cloud solutions allow the execution of product releases remotely.

Even with the continued political wars between the US, Veeva thrives, as the company exploited cost-cutting opportunities. The stock surges to an all-time high north of $270 per share. Valuation multiples also reach a mind-blowing 32x EV/Sales. Despite this, we are convinced that Veeva is an investment for all-weather and don't see a problem with the premium valuation today.

Undisputed market leader in life sciences and still growing rapidly

The company operates in two categories; Veeva Commercial Cloud, which entails vertically integrated customer relationship management, or CRM, services; and Veeva Vault, a horizontally integrated content, and data manager.

Despite owning about 40% of the total addressable market, Veeva still has ample opportunity to penetrate a highly fragmented market further. Veeva posted incredible YOY growth in Q4'2020. Q1'2021 was even more impressive. We expected around 20%, but they almost doubled that.

Source: VEEV Q1'2021

Q1'2020 figures:

Total revenue was $337 million up 38% year-over-year. Subscription revenue grew 36% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 39%.

These impressive numbers confirm the rapid adoption of new modules, and further entrench Veeva into mission-critical operations of customers, making it increasingly challenging for competitors to gain a foothold.

Source: VEEV Q1'2021

The company expects to grow 25-26% in FY2021 and has a vision to achieve$3 billion in annual revenue by fiscal 2025, a threefold increase compared with just $1.1 billion in revenue in fiscal 2020.

Source: VEEV Q1'2021

We usually get cagey if a company outlines such goals, but with Veeva, we won't question too much. Their record of overdelivering is immaculate

As far back as data provided on Seeking Alpha, Veeva has surprised revenue and eps estimates since Jul 2016. And the CEO, Peter Gassner is more confident than ever

This crisis has caused significant disruption but it has also promoted innovation throughout the industry and at Veeva which over time will be beneficial for Life Sciences, and for Veeva. I'm more confident than ever in our long-term opportunity and our ability to achieve our $3 billion revenue target in 2025.

The effects of the pandemic have been far-reaching and the world is looking to life sciences companies for solutions.

Q1'2021 CC

Top class margins and cash flow yield

If Veeva hits that long-term target while expanding its margins, its annual earnings could easily triple.

It's incredible a company of the size of Veeva still expands rapidly and also remains so efficient.

Source: Stockrow

Gross margin expanded from 60% to 72%; net margin expanded from negative to 26%, and cash generation is now at a whopping 40% of sales. We have never seen a company that is so perfect financially.

Understandably, the valuation multiples and market cap are at the all-time high, recording at 32x EV/Sales, 79x EV/FCF, and $40B market cap. However, the market has rightly priced in the rejuvenation of growth boosted by Covid-19.

Source: Stockrow

Summary

Rarely we find opportunities that we can say 'buy first ask questions later' like Veeva.

Yes, the valuation is high, but we believe investors will continue to pay a premium for its essential services in life sciences, robust growth, wide moat, expanding margins, achievable long-term goals. Importantly, Veeva is an all-weather proof business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VEEV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.