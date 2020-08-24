The $50 Trillion Nobody Talks About

Up to $50 trillion could hit the real asset market over the coming decade. We discuss how you can profit from this capital shift.

It's forcing investors to shift from stocks and bonds into income-producing real assets.

One consequence of the recent crisis is that interest rates have hit 0%.

Interest rates have hit 0% and stocks have become overpriced and somewhat unreliable for income investors.

It's forcing investors all around the world to reconsider their asset allocation and adapt their portfolio for this new yieldless world.

And where are all these investors expected to seek refuge?

The answer is real assets. Think about commercial real estate. Distribution centers. Windmills. Timberland. Pipelines. Railroads… Anything that's tangible and a vital part of our infrastructure:

source

Over the coming 10 years, nearly $50 trillion is expected to shift from stocks and bonds into real asset investments:

source

And that’s $50 trillion with a “t.” Real assets are the only remaining investments that offer significant and reliable income in today's world, and therefore, income investors have no other options. Pension funds, insurance companies, banks, endowment funds, retirees... all will have to significantly increase their exposure to real assets in the future:

source

With an additional $50 trillion hitting the real asset market, how will this affect prices?

There's only a limited amount of such investments, and yet their demand is growing very rapidly. As they grow in popularity, you don’t have to be a genius to understand what will happen.

Cap rates (the inverse of valuation multiples) will compress to new all-time lows and prices will get bid up to levels never seen before. $50 trillion is a lot of capital and we expect it to change the real asset market as we know it today.

Let’s take the example of an apartment community:

source

This apartment community generates $100,000 in net operating income, or NOI, each year. Right now, you can buy it at a 6% cap rate, which would put the value of this property at: $1,666,666.

However, that was the appropriate valuation when you could get a 2%-3% on Treasuries. Now, Treasuries yields have dropped to near 0%, and as a result, we expect cap rates to also compress lower.

A 6% cap rates in a 0% interest rate world is a massive spread, and as yield-starved investors rush to take advantage of it, the cap rate may drop to 4%.

At a 4% cap rate, the value of the same property would be $2,500,000.

In other words, the property could appreciate by up to 50% from cap rate compression alone. But don’t take it just from me. Bruce Flatt, legendary investor and CEO of Brookfield (BAM), recently noted the following:

"Today across all major markets in the world, interest rates are 0% or negative. This will have a drastic effect in a positive way on asset values going forward. The fact that interest rates went to 0% everywhere has not yet been filtered into the market given the short term chaos."

We believe that investors who take the right actions today and position their portfolio accordingly will profit from this $50 trillion shift to real assets.

And the interesting thing here is that individual investors actually have an advantage over larger institutions. Because you are not managing billions, you are much more agile and flexible. It may take 5-10 years for a large institution to shift from a 10% to a 40% allocation to real assets.

However, as an individual investor, you can do that very quickly and we will explain how below.

Real Asset Investing for Individual Investors

There are three primary methods to invest in real assets:

You can buy the assets directly in the private market. You may invest in private fund that pools assets. Or you can invest in listed companies such REITs (VNQ) and MLPs (AMLP).

I have done all three and have a background in private equity real asset investing. However, as I learned more about the listed alternatives, I quickly realized that there are far better options for most investors.

REITs, MLPs and other listed infrastructure companies allow you to invest in real assets in the same way you would invest in any other sector – through the purchase of stock.

The main advantages are that you get diversification, liquidity, and professional management. If you were going to invest directly in real assets, you couldn’t optimize your risk-to-reward nearly as well.

Moreover, it turns out that listed vehicles have actually outperformed private investors in the real asset space. Some estimates indicate that REITs generate up to 4% higher annual returns than private real estate:

source

How is that possible?

REITs enjoy significant economies of scale. REITs have access to lower cost capital. REITs have access to public equity markets to boost growth. REITs attract the best talent and resources to boost returns. Finally, REITs have relationships with brokers, tenants, contractors, bankers that you would never have.

A lot of investors think that they can do better by investing in illiquid, concentrated, management-intensive, private assets. In reality, REITs have done much better and this is why I today invest the majority of my real asset allocation into them.

And so can you.

Today, REITs are priced at exceptionally low valuations due to COVID-19 fears, but ultimately, this is only a temporary crisis.

As the $50 trillion hits the real asset market, it's will boost the valuations of all real assets, including REITs. Therefore, we believe that now is a very opportune time to invest in REITs.

But don't buy just any REIT.

In a yield-starved world with 0% interest rates, we believe that those REITs with the longest lease terms and steadiest income will benefit the most because they are the closest to bond proxies.

What would be good examples?

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) is a net lease REIT that owns a diverse portfolio of service-oriented properties with 10 years left on its leases and automatic rent increases. Before the crisis, it traded at a 250 basis point spread relative to the 10 year Treasury, but today, you can buy it at a 600 basis point spread due to COVID-19 fears. It currently yields 7.1% and the management recently stated that the dividend is sustainable. As we put this crisis behind us, we expect a repricing at a ~3.5% yield, which would unlock ~100% upside to shareholders who buy today.

source

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) is a medical office REITs with very consistent and predictable cash flow. It's even safer than SRC because its tenants are stronger and less impacted by the crisis. The leases are five-year long and enjoy exceptionally high rent coverage. It currently yields 5% and as it reprices at a more reasonable yield spread in the 3%-3.5% range, we expect over 40% upside.

source

SRC and HTA are of course just two examples among many others. We are investing heavily in this type of opportunities at High Yield Landlord as we seek to profit from this $50 trillion shift to real assets.

Ask yourself the following question:

Where else can institutions invest to generate such high and resilient income in 2020?

There really aren’t many other alternatives than real assets. Position yourself today and you will profit tomorrow.

Are you Positioned to Profit from the Rush to Real Assets by Yield-starved Investors?

At High Yield Landlord, we have positioned our portfolio to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving environment. We are the #1 Ranked Service for Real Asset Investors on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board. We spend 1000s of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching the Real Asset market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Join us Before the Price Hike! SIGN UP HERE FOR 2-WEEK FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC; HTA; BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.