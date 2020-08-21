Once Again, There's A Large-Cap/Small-Cap Split (Technically Speaking For 8/17-8/21)

My Friday column's first section normally uses the conceptual framework of Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore to present economic data. Because few economic reports were released this week, that format seems moot. However, the Federal Reserve did publish the latest meeting minutes. Since this was for the July 28-29 meeting, it provides a near-contemporaneous analysis of the US economy along with relevant anecdotal commentary. I'll use that commentary instead, peppered with relevant data from the FRED system.

Total nonfarm payroll employment expanded robustly in June, as it did in May, but the gains in those two months offset only about one-third of the jobs lost in March and April. The unemployment rate moved down further to 11.1 percent, but it continued to be far above its level at the beginning of the year. The unemployment rates for African Americans, Asians, and Hispanics declined, on balance, over the past two months but remained well above the national average. Both the labor force participation rate and the employment-to-population ratio increased further in June. Initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits continued to decrease, on net, through the middle of July, but the pace of declines had slowed in recent weeks.

Let's start here:

Pandemic-caused losses wiped out nearly all the job gains from the expansion. U-6 (in red) -- a broader measure of unemployment -- is at its highest level on record. U-3 (in blue) -- the traditionally reported unemployment rate -- is just below the high of the early 1980s recession. Both the labor force participation rate (left) and employment/population ratio (right) dropped sharply. Each has rebounded somewhat but both are still severely damaged from the pandemic. The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is still over 1,000,000 week, which is clearly the highest level on record. This indicates that the inflow into the ranks of the unemployed continues at a historic pace.

Real PCE rebounded robustly in May, with particularly strong growth in spending for consumer goods but more moderate gains in expenditures for consumer services. In June, the components of retail sales used by the Bureau of Economic Analysis to estimate PCE, along with light motor vehicle sales, increased further. Overall, however, real consumer spending remained well below the levels that prevailed at the beginning of the year. Moreover, recent high-frequency indicators of spending on many consumer services—such as restaurant dining, hotel accommodations, and air travel—remained very subdued.

Let's look at personal consumption expenditures from two perspectives: The long-term chart shows the historic drop that occurred in the Spring. The 5-year chart shows that consumption has regained about 50% of its total losses from the lockdowns. However, total retail sales -- a more limited reading of consumer activity -- has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

Indicators of business fixed investment suggested that investment had generally not begun to recover but that the pace of declines had moderated, on balance, in recent months. Nominal new orders and shipments of nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft increased in May and June, but they remained below their levels at the beginning of the year, while some measures of business sentiment improved. Nominal business spending on nonresidential structures outside of the drilling and mining sector declined further in May, and the number of crude oil and natural gas rigs in operation—an indicator of business spending on structures in the drilling and mining sector—continued to decrease through late July.

Business investment was already weak: Total investment in industrial equipment (left) was already declining on both an absolute (left) and Y/Y basis (right). The broader category of equipment was also already dropping.

New orders were stable starting in mid-2018. They dropped in the Spring and have rebounded about 50%. Industrial production is rebounding but still has a way to go before re-attaining pre-pandemic levels.

Let's take a look at this week's performance tables: As has been the norm in the pandemic market, tech heavy QQQ led the market higher this week. The other equity averages in the green are the OEF and SPY -- both larger-cap indexes. There was also a modest rebound in the Treasury market. Smaller-caps were down. Only five sectors were higher this week -- and only three had any gain to write home about. Those three -- tech, communication services, and consumer discretionary -- are the three largest components of the SPY. Financials and energy -- two sectors that have been underperforming for a bit -- were the top two losers.

The daily charts show that -- once again -- we're seeing a split between large and small-caps. Let's start with small-caps: Mid-caps have fallen back through key levels (193.80) and are now at the 20-day EMA. Momentum is moving lower. Small-caps broke one trend line this week and are headed back to the 152.87 level. Momentum is moving lower. Today, micro-caps printed a solid bar lower and are headed towards the 20-day EMA.

Compare this to the larger-cap indexes: The SPY is still moving higher, although the trend is weak. There is an important sell-signal from the MACD, however. Today, the OEF moved higher.

What does this mean? Investors are probably starting to become a bit more concerned about economic growth and are betting that larger companies are better able to survive the pandemic economy than the smaller-caps. The move higher by the Treasuries adds to that conclusion. This is a recent development, however, so it could easily reverse should the data point to stronger growth.

