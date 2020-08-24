Operational and Pricing Risk: no guarantee that Corning will be able to ramp up production as planned, and pricing pressures could leave the company with little to no profit.

The US government is betting on Corning's Valor Glass to supply a large part of the added demand for vials in the US.

Corning (GLW) may be known for its Gorilla Glass and Pyrex brands, but I believe one of its lesser-known brands, Valor Glass, will be in the spotlight going forward. The world is in a rush to develop and mass-produce an effective vaccine for COVID-19, but once it's ready, billions of glass vials will be needed to safely transport and administer it. This surge in demand will require a significant increase in production capacity. Corning is one of the few companies with the potential to fill the extra demand, and I believe that will be a huge boost to its business.

Company Overview

Corning Inc., founded 169 years ago, is one of the oldest and most recognized American companies. The company is a leading innovator in material sciences with a focus on specialty glass, ceramics, and related materials. It has several well-known brands, like Gorilla Glass, Pyrex, Falcon, Axygen, and others.

In 2019, the company reported total sales of $11.5 billion, with five reportable segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Specialty Materials, Environmental Technologies, and Life Sciences. The company has a wide range of products and patents, as well as a solid track record with its R&D investments, which should translate into solid long-term growth.

Among its most important products is Gorilla Glass, which is used in several smartphones, including the iPhone. In 2019, Gorilla Glass sales totaled $1,180 million (10.1% of net sales). With 5G deployment on the way, many consumers will look to upgrade their phones, which should result in higher Gorilla Glass sales. Corning will surely look to capitalize on this new smartphone cycle. Nonetheless, I believe the biggest catalyst going forward will be the development of its Valor Glass brand.

Glass Vial Shortage and Valor Glass

Glass Vial Shortages

Since the start of the pandemic, the race to find an effective vaccine has been in full steam. However, even when they find a suitable vaccine and are able to mass-produce it, there might not be enough vials to store and distribute it.

Vaccine vials are not easy to produce. They have to withstand cold temperatures and survive the wear and tear of being transported around the world. Given the unprecedented surge in demand, a shortage should be expected.

In a recent whistleblower complaint, Dr. Rick Bright (recently fired head of BARDA) said he had warned the Department of Health and Human Services of a "critical shortage" of glass vials. In the complaint, he said: "It could take up to two years to produce enough vials for US vaccine needs."

The US government is aware of this problem. It signed deals worth $347 million with US vial makers so they can accelerate production and hopefully avoid shortages once the vaccine is rolled out.

An HHS spokesperson told Business Insider that "the federal government expects domestic surge capacity for vials over the next three years" and that the deals with US vial makers "have a performance period of three years with potential options extending out the agreement to ten years."

It's clear this won't be just a one-year boost for Corning. There will be a need to vaccinate billions of people around the world against COVID-19, while also maintaining the production of vials for other vaccines. On top of that, some experts believe two or more doses per person of the COVID-19 vaccine may be needed to boost and maintain immunity.

Valor Glass and Life Sciences Division

In June, Corning received a $204 million grant from BARDA, with the purpose of expanding the production of its Valor Glass vials. Corning is targeting an increase in annual capacity of three to four times by the end of 2020. BARDA has tasked the company with increasing production capacity by ten times over the next three years.

The company's latest earnings call can give us a glimpse into the growth of Valor Glass.

Wendell Weeks, Corning chairman and CEO, said Corning and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had entered into a long-term supply agreement to provide Valor Glass for currently marketed Pfizer drugs. This a big win for the company, since Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies.

(Image Credit)

He was also asked if the current situation had changed the company's thought process on the timeline for Valor to provide meaningful contributions to the business. His answer was short, yet powerful:

The simple answer Shannon is yes.



- Wendell Weeks, CEO

He declined to give precise numbers but said the capacity is growing very fast, and the company is on track to achieve its production expansion goals. He also said that Valor Glass will be a significant financial driver in the long term.

Lastly, referring to the company's Life Sciences segment in general, Mr. Weeks said:

Our Life Sciences segment entered several long-term agreements with major customers for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing and antibody detection kits in quarter two. We're seeing strong demand for these products currently and we expect to accelerate shipments further in the second half.

For reference, in 2019, the Life Sciences division had net sales of $1,015 million (8.7% of total) and a net income of $150 million (8.8% of total). I believe this boost in sales in the company's Life Sciences division is just the start, and that it will see significant growth even after the pandemic ends.

Despite that, the company is up just 8% for the year, compared to the S&P 500 with is up around 5%. Weakness in other segments of the business this year will likely hurt Corning's bottom line and offset some of the gains of its Life Science division. However, looking into the future, the other segments will likely recover, while the Life Sciences division will use the boost from the pandemic to increase its size and drive sustained growth.

Data by YCharts

Solid Dividend Despite The Pandemic

Although my main investment thesis revolves around growth upside in the next couple of years, it's also great that Corning pays a modest dividend.

Right now, the stock has a dividend yield of 2.71%. While not an amazing yield, it is still very solid in the current ultra-low interest rate environment. Further, the company has been consistently growing the dividend for the last five years, with a growth rate of 14.87%. If it can keep up this pace, the dividend will double in just five years.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Dividend Summary)

For some investors, there might be concerns about the company's ability to continue paying the dividend, since the payout ratio is around 74.37%. However, this is mostly due to the sharp EPS decrease because of the early lockdowns.

For reference, at the start of 2020, the payout ratio was just 47.39%. That is what allowed Corning to maintain the dividend in the midst of the crisis, while several other companies had to cut or suspend their dividends.

Operational, Pricing and Market Risk

As with any investment, there are several risks worth taking into account.

Operational Risk

One of the biggest risks, in my opinion, is operational risk. Corning and BARDA have set lofty goals for the Valor Glass vial production. This is an unprecedented situation, and there's no certainty the company will be able to meet its goals. It has several years of experience and know-how, so I like the odds. But it's still important to take into account the possibility that the company won't be able to ramp up production and meet its goals.

Pricing Risk

There's also the risk that there will be significant outside pressure to keep prices down as much as possible. Since Corning received a BARDA grant, and this is a matter of national and global health, it's possible the company will be pressured into lowering prices significantly. This would significantly cut margins and leave the company with little to no added profit.

Market Risk

With the market at all-time highs, a dire economic situation, an upcoming election, and other factors, there is a significant risk of a big sell-off in the stock market. We saw in the March meltdown that when the market takes a nosedive, almost every single company goes down with it. If a new downturn comes, my guess is Corning would also go down with it.

If you are unsure about the direction of the market right now but still like Corning's upside going forward, I would recommend starting a small position, so if the market falls, you can buy more shares and lower your average cost.

Conclusion

Corning is one of the oldest companies in the US, but its continued innovation has allowed it to maintain a competitive advantage over the years. The Life Sciences segment as a whole and Gorilla Glass will have strong demand going forward, but I believe the most significant catalyst for the company in the coming months will be its Valor Glass. The pandemic has accelerated the timeline of the product, and it will likely be a big part of Corning's growth going forward.

