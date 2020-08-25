Yet is this REIT really about to disappear? Join us for a deep dive….

The pessimism has even spread to WPG’s bonds, which at one point were under 40 cents on the dollar.

Even the preferred shares, generally more stoic than the commons, are in deeply distressed territory.

Washington Prime Group has become a laughingstock amongst REITs with its penny-stock share price and now its announced reverse split.

If the word “optimism” was a person, who would it look like?

No doubt about it, the answer is Lou Conforti, the unconventional CEO of Washington Prime Group (WPG).

(Source: NAREIT interview)

Conforti is a standout personality amongst a parade of identikit types that normally grace REIT C-suites. Only he could boast on an earnings call:

“Give us the clumsiest multiple of a strip-center pier, and our assets are quite frankly better than anyone. Everybody stayed for a couple of fields and do that extrapolation and coefficient weight that's 40%.”

Yes, it’s unintelligible… yet somehow still curiously unambiguous. The message seems to be: “We at Washington Prime are miracle workers!”

Despite a conventional career in real estate investing – including his preceding role as global head of strategy at Colony Capital – Conforti is a delightfully-straight talker. It’s a characteristic that’s brought him a cult following amongst retail investors.

Of which IwC and I both belong.

WPG’s True “Iconic” Image

Unfortunately, despite Conforti’s perennially upbeat pronouncements, Washington Prime has been hard hit by the secular retail apocalypse. And then again by the tremendous consequences of the shutdowns.

Together, these have produced the following share price graph with its shown 96% decline (remember that I was bearish in early 2017).

(Source: Seeking Alpha / Trading View)

Those nasty numbers are forever burned in the minds of investors. And the concern applies to the preferred stock too, which recently slumped to a third of par, as shown here:

(Source: Trading view)

The two lines represent the “H” and “I” series.

It hardly matters which is which.

The Name Is Bond. 939648AE19 Bond.

iREIT’s eyes are elsewhere though these days – up at the top of the capital stack instead on the market-traded bonds. They trade with code 939648AE19, and have a nominal 5.95% yield and maturity on Aug. 15, 2024.

So far, they’ve been unfairly rubbished by the market, as indicated by our next chart (which is a few weeks old). Yet they still appear to provide fabulous value for investors willing to be mocked as lunatics.

(Source: FINRA)

Here’s the thing: No matter what the company does about stock dividends – common or preferred – it has no choice but to pay its bondholders in full and on time. If it fails, they can force it into bankruptcy and seize control of the company.

Yet, right now, these bonds are priced for a company that’s about 60% likely to go bankrupt anyway, with no recovery for bondholders.

Here are the two most reasonable outcomes to consider.

Outcome 1: Survival – Obviously, if WPG survives as is, the bonds will perform phenomenally. They’ll return to par, bringing an approximately 150% capital gain from their extreme low. Investors willing to take that bet would be paid more than 12% running yield while they waited to cash in.

Outcome 2: Capital reorganization – If Conforti’s can-do bravado proves inadequate, WPG won’t be able to pay the bond coupon. Since the bondholders would step in then, this would be the definitive end of the road for common stockholders, and likely devastation for preferreds too.

The company would either be liquidated for cash or would try to limp on with the bond liabilities converted to equity, and the original equity holders left with only a tiny share of the ownership.

Obviously, that’s not ideal.

Prospects for the Bonds

We believe Outcome 1 is by far the most likely outcome, which would be a wonderful turn of events for bondholders.

So what that they wouldn’t share in any equity winnings? The giant capital gain to par would be reward enough.

But in the case of Outcome 2, here’s the likely result of a reorganization. At the Q2 report, WPG’s assets and liabilities were as follows:

(Source: Company 10-Q. Quantities are in $1000 units.)

Yes, there’s a walloping stack of debt totaling $3.5 billion. That looks terrifying against a total asset base of only $4.3 billion.

But notice that this total asset calculation incorporates an allowance for “depreciation.” Under generally accepted accounting principles, companies – including REITs – have to describe their properties as depreciating in value over time.

It’s as if they were a fleet of vehicles or set of machine tools that would wear out and have to be replaced. Even though, in reality, buildings don’t depreciate at that rate.

Indeed, in a steady economy with mild inflation, they rise in value.

Don’t underestimate the magnitude of the impact of depreciation REITs have to present. Consider the case of DeKalb Plaza in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, shown below.

(Image source: Washington Prime Group)

In January, Washington Prime sold it for $13.6 million and the Matteson Plaza in Matteson, Illinois, for $1.1 million. Due to the sale prices being higher than the depreciated book value, this produced a net accounting gain of $11.3 million.

Yes, you read that right. On WPG’s asset register, the properties were listed as being worth $3.4 million together. Yet the actual value they sold for was $14.7 million.

That’s because these assets will be there long into the future. The land, the buildings, and the property zoning all have value.

Genuine Asset Depletion

That’s not to say there isn’t real depletion of assets. But that comes from actual sales, not melting of brickwork or evaporation of concrete.

To understand its real worth, you have to first understand that Washington Prime originated as a spinoff. Simon Property Group (SPG) jettisoned some malls it didn’t like, giving life to something with some less-than-strategic properties.

This has led WPG to develop a sound track record of selling malls to unlock capital.

It’s recently pursued this approach vigorously, selling not only malls but also outparcels. As a result, it’s generated enough cash to fully repay the $250 million of April 2020 senior unsecured notes it had to its name.

Other times, the asset disposal doesn’t involve a sale. Take January 2020, when Macy’s announced closures of 125 stores. Even lovable Lou (OK, we're biased) couldn’t see a way forward for a couple of malls after that.

So his response was swift. He handed the keys back to the lenders and waved them a cheery bye-bye. (Merry-o, as IwC would say.)

(Image source)

In fact, Washington Prime is known for its willingness to hand back keys if the financials suggest it’s beneficial. If the property bears a mortgage that’s more onerous than the income achievable from the mall – and especially if the sale value of the property is going to be below the mortgage amount – then this can be rational.

As recently as March 2020, WPG went that route with Seminole Towne Center in Sanford, Florida. And through the resulting extinguishment of debt on the balance sheet, it managed to book the event as a $15.4 million gain!

Capital Gymnastics

The company also has shown itself capable of more idiosyncratic capital maneuvers when it needs to liberate cash.

In 2019, it famously produced a complex deal revolving around four properties. The final form was relayed by Conforti in his characteristically folksy style in the formal press release of Oct. 15.

“[We] sold land fee interest and simultaneously entered into a 99-year master ground lease. Collateralized by the underlying land of four of our enclosed assets, we received ($42.4 million) of proceeds. WPG has the option to repurchase the fee interest during the 30th year of the master ground lease. In addition, WPG provided a ($55 million) bridge loan maturing in five years, which provides WPG interest income of (4%) per annum. “In laymen’s terms, we are obligated to make an initial annual fixed payment of 7.4%, which when adjusted for predetermined escalators and the redemption price, averages an implied cost of capital in the mid 8% range over the 30-year term. “Last time I looked, there ain’t a lot of 30-year money out there. “Almost forgot… the bridge loan provides us with sequential preference safety upon its maturity in year five. And if those reading this press release are really clever, they just might net the (4%) we receive from the 7.4% payment. Capiche?”

In short, it wasn’t just the standard zigzag of a sale and leaseback. It had an additional tier of “backwards” loans as well.

Tier 1 and the Unique Tier 2

In the first tier, Washington Prime effectively sold the properties for $98.9 million. As already noted, it then immediately leased them back, paying an average rate of around 8.5% per annum for 30 years.

After 30 years, it has the right to buy back the properties for $98.9 million – the equivalent of getting a 30-year interest-only mortgage. So far so normal enough. But then we hit the second tier.

For reasons that aren’t clear, the lender couldn’t come up with the entire $98.9 million cash up front. They needed time. So WPG agreed to stagger the cash receipt with an immediate $42.4 million and the rest arriving five years later.

If the lender didn’t cough up that remainder on time, the mall REIT retained the right to call off the entire deal – and keep the $42.4m it had already received. Sounds good, right?

Investors were angry about one feature though: That Washington Prime agreed to pay almost half the interest on the second tranche of the $98.9 million loan, even though that tranche wouldn’t be received for five years.

However, those payments on the phantom half of the loan were only for a few years. And they did provide a chance for the entire loan to, in fact, be cancelled, which would leave WPG considerably ahead.

Before detail-oriented readers complain, we emphasize that we’ve deliberately simplified the explanation in four ways:

What was sold wasn’t actually the properties, but rather the ground under the properties. The interest rate wasn’t a fixed 8.5% but started at 7.4% and gradually inched up over the years. Even if Washington Prime didn’t buy back the land at the 30-year point , it retained the option to operate the malls for a total of 99 years. Finally, what we described as paying “half” the interest rate on the not yet loaned amount was actually paying the whole interest rate, but having almost half of it paid back by the lender as a reverse-interest payment.

Regardless, the point is how creative Conforti’s team can be in composing multi-layered transactions to achieve the company’s business aims.

Prospects

So where do we stand now?

Washington Prime Group has a very diverse range of properties across the U.S. Their funds from operations (FFO) has held up over the years despite the retail apocalypse, as shown below.

Source: iREIT analysis of company 10-Ks.

We haven’t shown the projected 2020 values, admittedly. We know they’ll be agonizing since Conforti isn’t pressuring tenants. He's playing a longer game, as he explained a few weeks ago:

“Instead of ‘beefing up’ (Q2) rental collections for short-term results, we steadfastly maintained our policy whereby we regard our tenants as partners. Accordingly, we entered into constructive negotiations in order to resolve amounts owed via reasonable deferral payment plans. “We quickly realized if we adopted a confrontational approach… this would serve as a detriment to longstanding relationships we have worked hard to nurture, as well as send a less-than-friendly message to those tenants we are actively courting.”

And that policy already seems to be bearing fruit, as shown in the same presentation:

“Our strategy worked. July exhibited a healthy 71.3% collection rate. And we believe these trends will only improve throughout the remainder of the year. Furthermore, and this is not a typo, (we leased 2.2 million square feet) of space during the first half of 2020. And during the height of the pandemic (March, April, May and June), 182 leases were signed totaling (1.3 million square feet). “At the risk of being Machiavellian, we also instituted an incentive program which resulted in discontented local entrepreneurs relocating to our assets from competitors and brand-new NOI (net operating income) from this program currently stands at $1.2M. Also, every single one of our adaptive reuse tenants (e.g. department store replacements) have reaffirmed their lease commitments.”

Very interesting, right?

A More Critical Look

Suppose the 2020 FFO is (temporarily) slashed by a rough third to about $210 million. That wouldn’t be enough to cover its annual expenses, which – based on the Q2 report –could be projected as follows:

Indeed, there's an FFO deficit this year. But this is entirely driven by a catastrophic Q2, where revenue was half-normal. Rent collection already is back up over 70% in the first month of Q3 and likely to continue to improve from here.

How likely?

U.S.-wide numbers of seated diners in restaurants already have completed a first-phase recovery from 0% to about 40% by June. They’re now on the slow upward slog toward 100% again.

This may take many months, of course. But human history shows it will definitely get there in the end.

(Restaurant seated diners per day, as a percentage of number on corresponding day in 2019. Source: OpenTable)

Shifting our focus to longer term, consider the outline projection below for a likely outcome for Washington Prime’s FFO. Each of us can provide our own speculation as to the time course of the pale green estimations bars.

But we do know one thing: That, eventually, COVID-19 will be behind us.

(Source: iREIT analysis of company 10-Ks, and a speculative projection for future years. Dashed line shows core expenditures estimated from the calculation above)

Covenant Fix: Q2 and Q3 declared Missing - Presumed Dead

Investors have long been concerned over Washington Prime’s flirtation with covenant breaches on its loans. The most dangerous was the one that required it to keep its debt-to-asset ratio under 60%.

COVID-19 then triggered another breach because of how assets are valued. We take a year’s worth of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and multiply by 12.5-14 (depending on property type) to capitalize the earning stream into a single asset value.

Now you see the problem. When rent collections are halved for a quarter, the trailing 12-month EBITDA and therefore the asset value were cut. As a result, the ratio – which was hovering just below the crucial 60% level – now slips above it.

Remember, however, that although debt covenants permit lenders to force a company into bankruptcy, those very lenders have a constructive reason to build them into debt agreements. The covenants exist to prevent management from wantonly taking on unmanageable debt, not to destroy companies during pandemics.

Lenders better benefit by continuing to accept the steady stream of interest payments they originally sought. Otherwise, they’ll destroy their customer, spend months in court, and possibly end up holding a bunch of malls they can’t manage.

True to form, they came up with a plan. On Aug. 17, Conforti announced that they’d agreed to soften the debt covenants that otherwise threatened the company’s existence:

“I’m pleased to announce the successful modification of our credit facilities without any reduction of their size or change to maturity dates. The quid pro quo is temporary partial collateral which still leaves approximately half of our previously unencumbered net operating income free and clear of mortgage liens.”

So a win-win(ish) for all.

More About The Deal

Washington Prime Group explained the details more in-depth in its SEC filing. There are two important groups of changes. The first group was this agreement:

By waiving the covenants for Q2 and Q3 of 2020 for Q4 2020, and Qs 1 and 2 of 2021… “annualized EBITDA” for covenant purposes can be calculated based on quadrupling that individual quarter’s EBITDA – thereby never looking back at Q2/Q3 2020 again.

From Q3 2021 onwards, “annualized EBITDA” would go back to being defined on a trailing 12-month basis once Q2/Q3 2020 were safely outside the trailing-12-month window.

We can summarize that part of the agreement as follows with this Tyler Duerden quote:

“The first rule of Q2 and Q3 is: Nobody talks about Q2 and Q3.”

The second group of changes raised the 60% debt-to-assets ceiling. It will rise to 67.5% for two quarters, beginning Q4 2020, then fall back a little to 65%. That’s until such time as Washington Prime asks for the covenant softening to end.

To get the lenders to agree, Conforti pledged about half of the company’s currently unencumbered properties. This is a reasonable outcome, since it still leaves a large unencumbered asset base.

Plus, it should be only temporary for some quarters until EBITDA picks up enough for WPG to slip back under the 60% debt-to-asset ceiling again.

Get in Line

We can see from the above information that Washington Prime will now very likely make it through the next few choppy quarters. Better yet, it should emerge leaner and more humble for the years to come.

Even lighthearted (lovable) Lou seems to have learned to moderate his language – perhaps the result of so many meetings with sour-faced lenders.

So what’s the best way to invest in WPG? Let’s look at the capital stack.

(Photo source)

We don’t recommend the common stock, even at one 20th the price it was a few years ago. Yes, this is the only share class that could rise in value 10-fold over the next few years. But whether this happens – or doesn’t happen – depends on the exact trend of future FFO, as sketched in the earlier projection.

We rate the chance of achieving $10 per present-day share in the near future to be less than 5%. So paying $1 for it now isn’t good value. (Unrelated to this, there’s an upcoming one-for-nine reverse split imposed on them by market rules requiring the company to keep its shares above $1.)

The preferred class is interesting. Perhaps surprisingly, they’ve been paying those dividends uninterruptedly so far. Plus, Washington Prime has announced it will pay in Q3 also. At about $12 against a par of $25, they’re about half price.

Normally, IwC would be chomping at the bit to grab a half-price preferred with uninterrupted payments. Brad says it’s too much risk.

But they both agree on this: Why settle for silver when you can have gold at almost the same price?

Remember the 2024 Bonds?

Here’s the up-to-date plot…

As already noted, the double whammy of COVID-19 and covenant panic dumped the bonds to under 40 cents on the dollar. At present, they’re at the 50-cent mark.

Our motivation to invest in this security is sheer price speculation. We believe that, as the mist continues to clear, they’ll rise up toward par. And this will give a capital gain of about 100% if held to 2024.

While waiting for this, since they’re currently around half price, the bondholder will receive approximately double the 5.95% coupon, a running yield of almost 12%.

The preferreds also offer the potential of a 100%-plus capital gain, though only if they return to par. Their current running yields are in the 14%-15% range, which is slightly higher than the bonds.

It’s true their dividends could be suspended without serious short-term consequences for the company. (Think CNL), although they would in principle have to be paid in arrears eventually, exactly when would be in the hands of the company’s board.

In contrast, if the bonds don’t pay out on time every time, the bondholders could topple the company into bankruptcy. This would likely result in the bondholders and other creditors gaining control of almost all Washington Prime’s equity.

iREIT Recommendation

Of the entire capital stack, the bonds give the best bang for the buck. We peg Washington Prime as being very likely to pull through COVID-19 and covenant crises.

For investors willing to make a speculative bet with a non-zero risk – but with a very substantial reward in sight – Washington Prime bonds may be a good choice to spice up an otherwise sedate portfolio.*

If all goes to plan, the interest plus capital gain should be around 140% by August 2024.

This is not completely certain though, naturally. So we suggest limiting the allocation to no more than 2% of your portfolio, depending on your appetite for risk.

(*) Nothing is non-zero risk, but we know it's low-risk for sure.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CUSIP 939648AE1 over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: IwC has a 2% long position in Washington Prime Bonds 2024 (939648AE19).