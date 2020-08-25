The current share price implies a much rosier future than what is likely to happen and suggests that long-term investors should consider ringing the register.

The cook-at-home trend since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has benefited the company's heavy consumer-focused spices and seasonings business.

McCormick & Company (MKC) is the largest player in the spice and flavorings sector, commanding ~20% market share. Roughly 80% of sales come from the consumer side, with the remaining 20% coming from the food service segment. The consumer side has seen a big boost due to the COVID-19 and the stay-at-home trend, and the share price has benefited greatly since the March lows.

Dividend History

For the core of my portfolio, I want to invest in quality businesses that have proven themselves over time. Often, a quick screen for that is the dividend history that company has amassed. A lengthy streak of growing dividends can help weed out the investment opportunities and help you narrow your focus.

Image by author; data source McCormick & Company Investor Relations

According to the CCC list, McCormick is a Dividend Champion with 33 consecutive years of dividend increases. The dividend growth streak dates back to 1987.

During McCormick's streak, year-over-year dividend growth has ranged from 5.0% to 35.7%, with an average of 12.1% and a median of 9.4%.

The rolling 5-year dividend growth rates during the company's streak have ranged from 7.0% to 237.1%, with an average of 11.9% and a median of 9.2%. The rolling 10-year dividend growth rates have ranged from 7.7% to 17.7%, with an average of 11.0% and a median of 10.3%.

Historically, McCormick has been a fantastic dividend grower. The rolling 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year dividend growth rates since 1985 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year 1985 $0.0550 1986 $0.0550 0.00% 1987 $0.0625 13.64% 1988 $0.0663 6.00% 1989 $0.0850 28.30% 15.62% 1990 $0.1150 35.29% 22.54% 1991 $0.1400 21.74% 28.33% 20.55% 1992 $0.1900 35.71% 30.75% 24.90% 1993 $0.2200 15.79% 24.14% 27.13% 1994 $0.2400 9.09% 19.68% 23.07% 1995 $0.2600 8.33% 11.02% 17.72% 1996 $0.2800 7.69% 8.37% 14.87% 17.67% 1997 $0.3000 7.14% 7.72% 9.57% 16.98% 1998 $0.3200 6.67% 7.17% 7.78% 17.06% 1999 $0.3400 6.25% 6.69% 7.21% 14.87% 2000 $0.3800 11.76% 8.20% 7.89% 12.70% 2001 $0.4000 5.26% 7.72% 7.39% 11.07% 2002 $0.4200 5.00% 7.30% 6.96% 8.26% 2003 $0.4600 9.52% 6.58% 7.53% 7.65% 2004 $0.5600 21.74% 11.87% 10.49% 8.84% 2005 $0.6400 14.29% 15.07% 10.99% 9.43% 2006 $0.7200 12.50% 16.11% 12.47% 9.90% 2007 $0.8000 11.11% 12.62% 13.75% 10.31% 2008 $0.8800 10.00% 11.20% 13.85% 10.65% 2009 $0.9600 9.09% 10.06% 11.38% 10.94% 2010 $1.0400 8.33% 9.14% 10.20% 10.59% 2011 $1.1200 7.69% 8.37% 9.24% 10.84% 2012 $1.2400 10.71% 8.91% 9.16% 11.43% 2013 $1.3600 9.68% 9.35% 9.10% 11.45% 2014 $1.4800 8.82% 9.74% 9.04% 10.21% 2015 $1.6000 8.11% 8.87% 9.00% 9.60% 2016 $1.7200 7.50% 8.14% 8.96% 9.10% 2017 $1.8800 9.30% 8.30% 8.68% 8.92% 2018 $2.0800 10.64% 9.14% 8.87% 8.98% 2019 $2.2800 9.62% 9.85% 9.03% 9.04% 2020 $2.4800 8.77% 9.67% 9.16% 9.08%

Table and calculations by author; data source McCormick & Company Investor Relations

*Annual dividends are based on calendar year payouts based on the dividend payment date.

The payout ratio is a quick way to gauge the safety of the dividend. As a dividend-focused investor, there's nothing worse than a dividend being cut. While not a guarantee, the payout ratio can be used to judge the potential safety of the dividend for when the inevitable economy-wide and company-specific maladies occur.

Image by author; data source McCormick & Company SEC filings

Over the last decade, McCormick's payout ratio based on earnings has averaged 42.7%, and over the most recent 5 years, the average is 43.8%. Likewise, the payout ratio based on free cash flow has averaged 46.2% and 41.2%, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

With an intention to buy and hold a business forever, that means the quality and sustainability of the business is of utmost importance. That means I want to see a business that has been able to consistently improve metrics like revenue, profits and cash flow that should, in turn, allow the business to continue growing its dividend in the future.

Image by author; data source McCormick & Company SEC filings

The first thing I look at is the top line of the financial statements: the revenues. Companies can deliver decent returns without top line growth through cost cutting; however, eventually that well will run dry, and top line growth is the real driver.

Over the last decade, McCormick's revenues have grown 60% in total, or roughly 5.4% annualized. Gross profits increased 51% in total over that same time, or approximately 4.7% annualized.

Operating income and cash flow from operations have seen significantly better growth over the last decade, rising 89% and 144%, respectively. The annualized growth rates come to 7.3% and 10.4%, respectively. Free cash flow has led the way with 159% total growth, or ~11.2% annualized.

Image by author; data source McCormick & Company SEC filings

McCormick's gross profit margins have been fairly steady over the last decade ranging from 40.1% to 43.9% with an average of 41.3% over that time.

My preference is to see free cash flow margins greater than 10%, although that's not a go/no go threshold. McCormick's free cash flow margin has improved greatly over the last decade, and for FY 2019, it ended at 14.5%. Over the last 10 years, the company's free cash flow margin has averaged 10.3%, and for the most recent 5 years, the average is 12.4%.

Image by author; data source McCormick & Company SEC filings

The free cash flow return on invested capital, "FCF ROIC", is my preferred profitability metric. The FCF ROIC represents the excess cash return that is being generated by the business based on the capital invested in the business. If you owned the business outright as it was currently structured, this would be the annual return of cash that could be pulled out of the business.

McCormick's FCF ROIC isn't quite as strong as I would have expected; however, it's still at adequate levels. The average FCF ROIC that the company has generated over the last decade is 11.5%, although it has taken a hit since the acquisition of the Reckitt Benckiser food division in 2017.

To understand how McCormick uses its free cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF - Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD - FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB - FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

Ideally, the potential investment is generating more cash through its operations than is needed to maintain and grow the business via capital expenditures and to pay and grow the dividend. Excess cash above that would then be funneled towards share repurchases, debt reduction, acquisitions or building up cash for other opportunities.

This can be seen with a positive FCFaDB. I'm not concerned about any particular year being negative; rather, it's the trend over time that I'm most interested in. A negative FCFaDB will have to be made up through some combination of asset sales or tapping the capital markets.

Image by author; data source McCormick & Company SEC filings

McCormick has generated a total of $4.65 billion in FCF over the last 10 years, which has allowed them to return excess cash to shareholders via dividends. In total, the company has paid out $2.06 billion in dividends to shareholders over the last decade, putting the FCFaD at $2.59 billion over that time. McCormick has also shown a positive FCFaD each year over that time.

With that $2.59 billion in excess total cash flow, the company has used $1.41 billion to repurchase shares. That puts the cumulative FCFaDB for the period at $1.18 billion.

Image by author; data source McCormick & Company SEC filings

Share repurchases haven't been a big part of the McCormick story, with the share count declining just 0.5% in total over the last decade. Prior to the acquisition, buybacks were better, with the share count declining roughly 5% from the end of FY 2010 through the end of FY 2016. However, due to the equity issuance to help fund the acquisition, the share count is essentially flat over the last decade.

Image by author; data source McCormick & Company SEC filings

As an equity investor, my preference is for very little debt to be carried on the balance sheet, if only for the fact that it increases the risk for equity investors. That being said, prudent use of debt can be useful, especially with the current environment of low interest rates.

Over the last decade, McCormick's debt-to-capitalization ratio has averaged 48%. The company increased its debt load with the acquisition in FY 2017; however, since then, debt has been decreasing as a percentage of the capital structure, which I like to see.

Image by author; data source McCormick & Company SEC filings

Although McCormick does carry debt on its balance sheet and it is leveraged a bit higher than I'd like, I'm not concerned at this time. For starters, the debt ratios are elevated, but not egregiously so. Secondly, the trend in the company's debt ratios is headed in the right direction, as management is working to de-lever after the acquisition.

Valuation

Valuing potential investments is easy in theory but difficult in practice. As such, I like to utilize several valuation methods to hone in on a fair value range. One method that I use is the minimum acceptable rate of return, or "MARR", analysis. The MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a company will produce, apply a reasonable exit multiple on those earnings, and then determine whether the expected return surpasses your hurdle rate.

Current analyst estimates are for McCormick to report EPS of $5.76 for FY 2020 and $5.62 for FY 2021. Analysts also expect it to be able to grow EPS at 5.0% per year over the next 5 years in total. I then assumed that the company could manage 4.0% annual EPS growth the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 45% payout ratio.

To determine a realistic multiple that McCormick could trade at, I like to see how it has historically been valued by market participants.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in McCormick could produce if the assumptions laid out above are relatively right. Returns include dividends taken in cash and are calculated with a purchase price of $203.15, Friday's closing price. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2025, "5-Year", and calendar year 2030, "10-Year".

IRR P/E Level 5-Year 10-Year 35 4.4% 4.9% 30 1.5% 3.4% 25 -1.7% 1.8% 20 -5.6% -0.2% 15 -10.3% -2.7% 10 -16.4% -5.9%

Alternatively, I calculated the purchase price targets in order to generate the returns that I desire from my investments. My typical hurdle rate is a 10% IRR. For McCormick, I'll also examine 8% and 9% hurdle rates.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5-Year 10-Year 5-Year 10-Year 5-Year 10-Year 35 $157 $130 $164 $142 $172 $154 30 $136 $114 $142 $124 $149 $136 25 $115 $99 $121 $107 $126 $117 20 $95 $83 $99 $90 $104 $98 15 $74 $67 $77 $73 $81 $79 10 $53 $52 $55 $56 $58 $60

Additionally, as a quick check on the valuation, I like to use dividend yield theory. Dividend yield theory is predicated on mean reversion, with the 5-year average dividend yield as a proxy for the fair value of a business.

Image by author; data source McCormick & Company Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

Currently, McCormick shares offer a dividend yield of 1.22%, while the 5-year average forward dividend yield is 1.74%.

A reverse discounted cash flow analysis is a way to see what kind of expectations are built into the current stock price. I use a rather simplified version of the reverse DCF because there's far too many variables in play to get too detailed. The reverse DCF is built on revenue growth, the maximum of the 3-, 5- and 10-year average EBIT margins and a terminal growth rate of 4%.

Assuming an 8% hurdle rate and no margin improvement, McCormick needs to grow revenues roughly 7.4% per year for the next 20 years to justify the current share price. With an 8% hurdle rate and 10% EBIT margin improvement spread out over 20 years, revenue growth would need to be ~6.9% per year over the next 20 years.

For the same scenarios but with a 10% hurdle rate, the required 20-year annualized revenue growth rate is 10.9% and 10.4%, respectively, to support the current share price.

Conclusion

McCormick's business is solid and has plenty of room for improvement, especially as management works through burning off the increased debt load as a result of the acquisition. I believe the business should be a staple in your portfolio as well as your pantry.

Unfortunately, I just can't justify buying McCormick stock at these levels and am seriously considering taking profits in. High-quality assets can very well become risky investments when the valuation becomes overly optimistic.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value for McCormick shares between $129 and $158. The fair value based on the MARR analysis appears to be in the $100-120 range, based on a 25x multiple, due to the quality of the business.

The reverse DCFs also suggest that the company is quite expensive with expectation of greater than 10% annual revenue growth to support a 10% hurdle rate and ~7% revenue growth for an 8% hurdle rate. That's well above the 4.5% annual revenue growth that McCormick has managed over the last decade, which includes the benefit of a sizable acquisition.

Using the Gordon Growth Model and the historic dividend payouts, I've calculated the "fair price" based on a 10% hurdle rate and 8% annual dividend growth. As you can see, starting in 2018, the share price has become quite disconnected from the Gordon Growth Model suggested price.

Image by author; data source McCormick & Company Investor Relations

I see no reason to pay up this much for McCormick, since I can't see a path to the higher growth required to support such a lofty valuation. As such, I won't be purchasing additional shares of the company for my portfolio at this time and will be very seriously considering closing my position because I believe that there's comparable quality available for significantly better valuations than what McCormick is currently offering.

