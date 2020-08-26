GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman Presents at BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit Conference (Transcript)

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit Conference Call August 25, 2020 3:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian McGee - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Nicholas Woodman - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Kratus - BMO Capital Markets

Patrick Kratus

Hi, everybody. Welcome to the GoPro Presentation. I'm Pat Kratus. I cover the technology and business services practice here at BMO. This is actually a very exciting presentation for me to be a part of. There's many software companies or other hardware companies [technical difficulties].

GoPro was a product service that I [indiscernible] which is one of the reasons why I'm so excited to have the opportunity to introduce Nick Woodman and Brian McGee [technical difficulties] fireside chat format [technical difficulties] questions, I’ll remind the investors who are joining us into the call that you can ask me questions through [technical difficulties] and I will try to get to your questions if we have time.

So with that, Brian, the floor is yours.

Brian McGee

Hey Pat. Thanks. Thanks for having us. I think I'll kick it off by just saying I thought we had a really good second quarter and outlook for 2020 and kind of looking ahead to 2021.

Nicholas Woodman

You have to read a safe harbor statement.

Brian McGee

Yes. Actually, I can't see that in the screen.

Nicholas Woodman

[Indiscernible]

Brian McGee

Yes. But I couldn't see it. Yes, from a safe harbor perspective, we may have forward-looking information on today's call. It's only for today's call. And please look at our risk factors on our Form 10-Q and 10-K that are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You can also find them on Investor Relations site on gopro.com.

With that, Pat, I'll turn it back over to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Patrick Kratus

Awesome. Guys, one of the things that I have been most struck by is how you appreciate the business model when you went public for [technical difficulties] format for people to be [technical difficulties] transition has come about [technical difficulties].

Nicholas Woodman

Yes. I will take that. Yes, the promise for GoPro or the purpose for GoPro in the world still remains the same as from when I founded the company back in 2002, and then when we took the company public in 2014. And that is to help people capture and celebrate their lives in creative, immersive ways that would otherwise be challenging to do with traditional cameras with a DSLRs, smartphones, what have you. Traditional cameras were designed for one person to be documenting somebody else doing something, and a GoPro is really designed for a person to self-document themselves doing something.

Now, of course, you can use the GoPro’s traditional cameras to film other people doing things, and that's the way that a lot of our customers use them. But the major [indiscernible] and purpose for a GoPro is really that you can use it as a camera to document experiences that you are having that you would otherwise forget or be unable to share with other people. And the use cases for that type of tool like a GoPro have expanded enormously over the years to now include blogging and live streaming. And what we started out is a sort of a sports-related tool and brand.

Over the years, we've really evolved to help people capture all aspects of their lives and whatever that passion or activity maybe. For example, I'm a father of three and my primary activity is chasing my kids around. And we all know how quickly you can forget about the incredible experiences you have with your family. It all goes by so fast. And so for me, my GoPro is a life documentation or family documentation tool that really helps me remember all of these amazing experiences in a way that just wouldn't otherwise be possible if it wasn't for GoPro.

And we've evolved to become more of an end-to-end solution for people, not just a camera company, not just a hardware company anymore. We recognized that as we are helping people capture these experiences, we also have to make it easy for them to manage the experiences with the GoPro app, back these experiences up in the cloud to be able to edit and share these experiences with the GoPro app. And so from capture through management of the content, enjoyment, editing and sharing of the content and ultimately the backup of the content in GoPro's Cloud, if you are a GoPro Plus subscriber, we've delivered a full end-to-end solution for consumers, and we are not done.

We've got a lot on tap for our customers across the spectrum of hardware, software, cloud and services. And I think it's because of this end-to-end and diversified offering that we have for consumers, we are seeing a lot more strength and momentum in the business that we've seen in recent years, and the outlook is something we are really excited about.

Patrick Kratus

Perfect. One of the things you're talking about is the content that you create or [technical difficulties] we find most exciting about GoPro today is your subscription service, and you're up to 355,000 paying customers, which is double digits over the prior quarter, and you've got over 23 million views of your videos or pictures that were taken on GoPro. Can you talk a little bit more about the subscription service and exactly how people are interacting with the content created on a GoPro here in a COVID world?

Nicholas Woodman

Well, we have a – I think we want to share this right, Brian, that we just surpassed 400,000 subscribers a week ago. So that's great. The subscription is growing at a healthy clip because we are delivering again real value to our users. And most importantly, every product that we produce at GoPro, whether it's our cameras, our accessories, our software, our cloud service offering, everything that we develop is intended to solve a problem that our customers are experiencing. We're a solutions company. We believe people don't buy things, they buy solutions. Well, they do buy things, but they often regret those purchases.

And so – as a result, we are very focused on creating significant value for our customers and the Plus subscription does just that. And that's why we are seeing growth in subscription, breaking the 400,000 mark. So congratulations to the GoPro team on achieving that. It's been terrific to see the growth.

And what the subscription offers, it's a diversified basket of value for people. Primarily it allows any footage that's offloaded from user's GoPro to the GoPro app, so then be automatically backed up in the cloud. So any footage that you transfer over to your phone into the GoPro app, if you are a Plus subscriber, the GoPro app will automatically back up those photos and videos in their original quality to the cloud. There's zero quality degradation, and it's unlimited the number of photos and videos that you can back up in the cloud via the subscription.

So that's a big value for people because it can be challenging to keep track of everything that people should easily find it and know that it's going to be at its highest quality and not degraded not like some of these other cloud backup services due to they actually dump down your photo and your video resolution, so when you go back to look at it, it's not at the original quality, but that's not the case with GoPro.

Patrick Kratus

A very specific question on that. The question is – to strengthen the GoPro Plus subscriber opportunity overtime is a multimillion users, how the sunset of the Quik Apple-drive unique monetization opportunities to GoPro app? So do you – just because it seems like a topical question [technical difficulties]?

Nicholas Woodman

Well if I understand you correctly that you're driving it. What's the bigger picture, long-term value of the subscription?

Patrick Kratus

Yes.

Nicholas Woodman

GoPro as a business is to improve the lifetime value of a customer over time and to provide value to customers in different ways other than just being a camera to them. So again, addressing the pain points of backing people's content up, addressing the pain points of whatever happens if I break my GoPro. You can get a replacement GoPro, no questions asked if you're a Plus subscriber. It addresses the pain point of being able to afford other GoPro products at really favorable costs.

If you are a subscriber, you can get [indiscernible] or bags anywhere from 30% to 50% off MSRP at gopro.com. If you're a subscriber, that's a terrific value, I mean, you buy one or two things and you've covered the cost of your subscription. And then over time, we are going to be adding more and more benefits. And our subscription strategy is also to provide that benefit over time to people that don't even own a GoPro. So the problems associated with photo and video extents to everyone with a phone for example. You don't have to own a GoPro to experience challenges as it relates to photo and video.

And so we see an opportunity to expand GoPro's relevance, its solution set to a much broader TAM or smartphone-only users over time. And you can imagine how we could incorporate app software, cloud-related services to smartphone-only users and leverage our brand in this way to serve as this greater TAM. To-date, we've been somewhat limited selling accessories and services and apps as an attach for people that own a camera. And we've grown a pretty significant business doing that, but our research tells us that there's an opportunity to break out and serve non-GoPro camera owners as well.

Brian McGee

Hey Pat, I think I'll kind of maybe add and I'll talk about a little bit. As Nick said, we just surpassed the 400,000 paying subscribers, which is great. We did mention on our call that we think we'll end with 600,000 to 700,000 paying subscribers by the end of the year. We think we're on track to do that. It should grow actually substantially into 2021 and beyond. So that's a real opportunity for the company.

Obviously, it's revenue, very good quality revenue as Nick mentioned and the lifetime value of the customer, but it's also very high gross margin and operating profit for the company. So it supplements and compliments our margin play as we look ahead to the rest of this year and then at the 2021 and beyond.

Patrick Kratus

Actually, Brian, this is a question for you. When I think of GoPro, over time, I've been amazed when you take a look back at how incredibly stable the revenue is that it seems like in the past, I would call it 18 to 24 months, you've taken an increased look at the margin and how to drive margins further up. Can you talk a little bit more about how investors should think about gopro.com DTC sales and how if at all the GoPro Plus subscription should be affecting the overall margin profile of the business?

Brian McGee

Yes. We talked about from a direct-to-consumer perspective we would see effectively five to 10 margin point improvement being DTC versus in our retail channels and through distribution. We still expect that. As we talked about in March, and then in August, we expect to see that again more if you look at our guidance for the second half of 2020.

We got 35% plus or minus 50 bps and then 38% or so in Q4. And we expect to be in the 38% to 40% range in 2021. So the model is working its full products that we're offering with value. Subscription continuing to drive the subscription portion of our business, it's adding new categories like lifestyle and lighting, which are good margin and accretive to the company, and all that is driving ASPs which should be just over $300 camera and ASP in Q3. That's up I think 10% or 11% over the prior year.

So we're continuing to drive products to the high-end, adding subscription, adding new products that fill out the accessory line and really drive to the core of our customer base, which is driving ASP topline growth, which we can all see in 2020, 2021, and then margins. And then more importantly or as importantly, we've reduced operating expenses significantly. So we think we have real opportunity to be profitable in 2020, which is awesome, and then really drive that further elaborate into 2021.

Patrick Kratus

Awesome. You hit on accessories, Brian, [technical difficulties] on your goal on expanding your offering past the traditional camera…

Nicholas Woodman

I'll take that. So there's accessories that are mounts for a camera accessories that made specifically to work for camera, and that's a significant business for us. But those accessories are, of course – their TAM is limited by the number of people that are in our camera-owning customer community. And we've long known that the brand resonates with people that don't even own a GoPro because GoPro's brands really stands for celebrating all that’s beautiful in our world, and it's meant to inspire people to get out and pursue their dreams and live a big life. And that goes well beyond just making it and selling cameras.

Our brand is something we're really proud of and that we continue to invest in as a global movement and a positivity. And certainly that creates the opportunity to extend our brand promise of durability, versatility, high-quality design at the product level to introduce new products to people where we think that we can add differentiated value to the market maybe for products that already exists, say like our new bag line.

We've chosen to go with a very durable, but really lightweight convenient approach for our bags. And they're selling really well. And it's clear that our customers are excited about the quality design coming from GoPro in an area where certainly other companies are making bags and so forth, but we're doing so just a little bit differently, and they have integrated GoPro mounts on them and thoughtful things for people that do you own a GoPro, but they're very valuable products for people that don't even own a GoPro, and just having our brand on and that means something to those customers

And then you layer on top of that that if you're a Plus subscriber, you can get any one of our new bags for 30% off their already attractive price. You can see that we're very focused on delivering outsized value to the GoPro customer community. And then if you're a Plus subscriber that value just goes through the roof. Now importantly, all of this does translate into a favorable margin for GoPro. So it's – the whole formula works and it's a win-win not only for our customers, but for our company and ultimately investors as well.

And so you can see over time that if we thoughtfully grow our products offering into more categories where the brand, it makes sense that we would be putting out such a product. We can grow value for our subscriber base over time, and really create something special for GoPro Plus subscribers in addition to people that are buying à la carte from our website…

Patrick Kratus

It seems like you guys are really focused on maintaining the voice of the customer, understanding what the customer's looking for. Is that making them long-term partner with [technical difficulties] across different industries by the time that the work is maybe a little bit more bifurcated than it's ever been before in terms of how people are acting? What people are actually able to do for GoPro? Are you seeing – are the demand trend is consistent globally across geographies? Or are you seeing any difference in regions today for GoPro?

Brian McGee

Yes. Pat, let me start with that, and maybe Nick can add on comp. We're actually seeing demand improve across retail and gopro.com. We're seeing it globally. To the point that we've talked about 900,000 units sell-through in Q3, which would have been up 5% on a year-over-year basis. And now we're seeing it really 900,000 to 950,000.

We're continuing to see demand for GoPro products, which is really good news. So we're selling more and we're selling more across all of our channels, North America, Asia-Pacific, EMEA, and on gopro.com. So it's really good to see that we've got the right value propositions for consumers. They're buying the product, they're using the product, and that's really exciting to see.

Nicholas Woodman

Yes. And I would just add that we're seeing that people are really resilient and adapt quickly to challenges, and human beings need to stay active and engaged to stay happy. And we can speak at least for the GoPro customer community that we're seeing a lot of creativity and I guess adaptability and how people are – they may not be getting on airplanes to travel like they used to, but they're getting in their cars and taking road trips and they're adventuring more locally.

As we saw during lockdown periods around the world, GoPro customers became very creative with their GoPro's inside and express themselves. We had a HomePro Challenge across social media that generated a ton of really creative and inspiring content by our customer community. And so I think that the learning there is that human beings will adapt. They will find ways to entertain themselves and express themselves. And it seems that they continue to see GoPro as a useful tool to help them do that.

I think at the core, that's why we're seeing such momentum in our businesses. Maybe the playing fields have changed for consumers, but the desire to remain active and pursue one's creative expression has carried on even during these challenging times.

Patrick Kratus

Thanks. So during these challenging times, obviously you guys [technical difficulties] traditionally in Q4, how do you think about this as GoPro in the face of COVID? Do you think that with the backdrop of the pandemic, you still think that you'll get a large bump in Q4 or how are you planning for this internally?

Nicholas Woodman

Brian, do you want to speak to that?

Brian McGee

Yes. No worries. We gave guidance on that just a few weeks ago. And we talked about the year and the third quarter and implied in that as the fourth quarter would have a lift over the third quarter, which is great. I think we'll be – we talked about for the second half, I think units would be down 10% or 12% on a year-over-year basis, but revenue would be of about 4% or so if you take the midpoint of our guidance.

And that's because we're able to drive more value and higher ASPs as – which has been a strategy. We've been driving consumers to the high-end and they're buying at the high-end. Our ASPs, MSRP sales of $300 and above or at highs, we expect that to continue. And that's good news because it's driving ASPs, driving margin and our ability to get profitable in the second half, hopefully for 2020 and looking forward to 2021.

Patrick Kratus

So I often times think of GoPro similar to the government mail truck. The things are intractable and the hardware essentially can take a – and we'll see it forever. One of the things that I think is most interesting is all the features you've added. So if there's one or two features that you would suggest that should be driving – somebody has got a perfectly well-working GoPro to the site to purchase a new GoPro, what would it be?

Nicholas Woodman

That's an easy one. Thanks for asking it. Stabilization, HyperSmooth stabilization is game changing. It really is one of those features that without any camera, any cameras video just looks unusable from an experience sharing standpoint or if you want to feature it in a little video highlight that you make or something. If you compare HyperSmooth stabilized video to non-stabilized or even stabilization from other companies, there's no comparison. When we came out with HyperSmooth first with HERO7, and then we moved to HyperSmooth 2.0 with HERO8, and we maybe moving on to the next-generation HyperSmooth with our upcoming product.

Our engineers’ just keep taking it to the next level in terms of stabilizing footage to where it's, you cannot believe how good it looks. We killed the gimbal. We really did. The HyperSmooth works under water. It works in really high winds, where a normal gimbal would break. I don't see how the gimbal business is surviving these days except for cameras that don't that aren't a GoPro.

If you're happy with your original HERO, HERO2, HERO3, HERO4, HERO6, whatever you got to take a look at HyperSmooth stabilized video coming out of a modern GoPro and it's just going – if you loved your GoPro before, you're going to say it’s just the greatest invention ever – invention and we are really proud of it.

The other aspect that I'd say is just the overall usability. We've really spent a ton of time and energy to make a GoPro as fast and easy to use as a smartphone. The performance has gone through the roof, but that's only valuable if you are also able to easily access that performance. And so kudos to the design and engineering teams at GoPro for marrying blistering performance with ever improving convenience. It's a Formula One car that's easy to drive with…

Patrick Kratus

Awesome. Well Nick, Brian thank you so much. I would hopefully able to say that your next version of technology [indiscernible] that your team comes later, a man can dream, but it’s been a real honor to have you both here on with us in our investor group. And thank you so much for taking the time to hear about the great things going on at GoPro. So thank you very much. Look forward to talking to you again soon. Bye-bye.

Nicholas Woodman

Thanks, Pat.

Brian McGee

Thanks, Pat.