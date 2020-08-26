Shorter-Term Mixed Messages From The Markets (Technically Speaking For 8/26)

Inflation isn't an issue:

The Y/Y percentage change in total CPI (left chart) is right around 1%. Core inflation (which strips out food and energy prices) is just below 1.6%. The overall PCE price index (left) is still below 1%; core PCE is right around 1% as well.

This data has two important ramifications:

It will help to keep a bid in the bond market since low inflation means less erosion of interest payments. It will support the Fed staying on the sidelines for an extended period of time.

The airlines are hurting (emphasis added):

American Airlines warned employees on Tuesday that it would cut up to 19,000 workers on Oct. 1, saying that there was little sign that the pandemic-induced reluctance to travel was diminishing. ... American is just the latest airline to predict bad news. Earlier this summer, United Airlines said that it could furlough as many as 36,000 employees in the fall. And, on Monday, Delta Air Lines warned that it might have to furlough as many as 1,941 pilots in October, even after nearly as many had accepted buyouts.

To show the drop in travel, here's a table of the last 10 days of TSA screenings:

Overall travel is still very low relative to year-ago levels.

A second question to ask is, "When will the volume of travelers return to pre-pandemic levels?" I would guess at least a year, and probably longer. Business is now realizing that video meetings are a far cheaper alternative to travel. While face-to-face interactions will never fully disappear (especially when closing a deal), expect video meetings to be used more frequently. The fact that airlines are furloughing employees indicates they see a difficult path ahead for the industry.

Durable goods orders are increasing (emphasis added):

New orders for manufactured durable goods in July increased $23.2 billion or 11.2 percent to $230.7billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This increase, up three consecutive months, followed a 7.7 percent June increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 2.4 percent. Excluding defense, new orders increased 9.9 percent. Transportation equipment, also up three consecutive months, led the increase, $19.6 billion or 35.6 percent to $74.7 billion.

Here are the two relevant charts: The top chart shows the total orders while the right chart shows the Y/Y percentage change. Total orders are close to returning to pre-pandemic levels. The ex-transportation number (bottom left) is still weak relative to pre-pandemic levels and the Y/Y percentage change (right) is still weak.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: Today was another solid day for large-caps. The Nasdaq again led the way higher, gaining a bit more than 2%. Large-caps rose 1.54% and the S&P 500 rallied 1%. Small-caps were down as were Treasuries. Tech and communication services were again the top-performing sectors. After their rally, performance really drops off. Put another way, tech and communication services are once again the reasons for the market rally.

Right now, there are three clear trends in the market that are best shown in the 30-day time frame: The S&P 500 (and other large-cap indexes) is in a strong rally. While there isn't a solid trend line connecting lows, there is a clear trend connecting the highs -- which the SPY broke through towards the end of trading. Smaller-caps are underperforming. Mid-caps (above) broke through resistance in early August and rallied a few more points. But since August 12, the index has trended modestly lower. There is also modest weakness in the Treasury market. The IEF broke trend on August 11, fell to 121.25, rallied, and then fell again. The next level of support is in the lower 121 area.

To a certain extent, the market is once again sending a contradictory message: dropping Treasuries mean an expanding economy but declining smaller-caps indicates lower growth. But the markets are under no obligation to send investors a logically consistent message, which is currently the case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.