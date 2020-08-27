4 Dividend Increases For The Week Of August 30th With 1 Dividend King

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. Any company can increase its dividend, but these companies have a history of annual increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that, for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 1 Contender 1 Challenger 1

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 53 1.75 31-Aug-20 1.45% King MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) 45 2.27 31-Aug-20 4.96% Champion McKesson Corporation (MCK) 13 1.08 31-Aug-20 2.44% Contender Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Class A (HLI) 6 2.08 1-Sep-20 6.45% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent SWK 0.69 0.7 1.45% MGEE 0.3525 0.37 4.96% MCK 0.41 0.42 2.44% HLI 0.31 0.33 6.45%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52-Week Low 52-Week High P/E Ratio % Off Low % Off High SWK 159.67 70 173.67 30.61 127% Off Low 8% Off High MGEE 65.32 47.19 83.26 25.01 38% Off Low 21% Off High MCK 152.17 112.6 172.18 26.55 33% Off Low 11% Off High HLI 59.73 42.28 64.84 20.82 41% Off Low 6% Off High

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Ticker Yield 1-Yr DG 3-Yr DG 5-Yr DG 10-Yr DG Chowder Rule MGEE 2.27 4.5 4.6 4.5 3.6 6.7 HLI 2.08 18.8 22.1 SWK 1.75 4.7 6.1 5.8 7.6 7.6 MCK 1.08 12.1 12.2 10.5 12.7 11.6

Comments

Stanley Black & Decker continues their Dividend King streak with their 53+ years of consecutive dividend increases. The stock has seen an incredibly volatile 2020, dropping to a low of $70 in March before the 120%+ rebound we've seen past to approximate all-time highs.

At the moment, it's hard to recommend the stock though I personally own it. Earnings in this "old world" company are expected to drop by double digits though the stock price itself is not reflective of that. There's even more uncertainty with how COVID-19 will ultimately reflect not just our economy but the global economy and demand for SWK's products and services.

I put all of the companies on the list along with the S&P 500 into my stock return calculator to see a hypothetical investment result. The data for this set only goes back to 2015 for reference. HLI was the best performer notching an average 24% return per year with SWK, MGEE and SPY all being approximately the same with a low double-digit return. MCK lost value over the past five years as the fallout from the opioid epidemic has hit them incredibly hard. HLI also had the most dividends paid out which can be seen through their incredibly high dividend growth rates of about 22% per year over 3 years.

Visually tracking the stock values over time you can see HLI taking the lead from MGEE in late 2017 and never looking back. The orange line of MCK shows their troubles and a steady decline in share price.

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.