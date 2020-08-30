U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: The IPO Market Gears Up For Fall With Wave Of Filings In A 2 IPO Week

A wave of filings brought 27 companies into the IPO pipeline.

Two foreign electric vehicle makers and three SPACs went public this past week.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), a Chinese electric vehicle maker, upsized and priced above the range to raise $1.5 billion at an $11.2 billion market cap. While the company has yet to achieve positive gross margins, its P7 model has seen strong early reception, and it came to market below close peers Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and NIO (NYSE:NIO), both of which have performed well. Insiders and a new investor indicated on $500 million of the IPO. XPeng popped 41% on its first day of trading and finished up 52%.

Canadian electric commercial vehicle maker GreenPower Motor (GP) upsized and priced within the range to raise $37 million at a $361 million market cap. The company is currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (GPV) and the OTCQB (OTCQB:GPVRF). Fast growing and unprofitable, the company's gross margin has been decreasing, and it has yet to establish an ongoing source of revenue. GreenPower finished 5%.

Three SPACs raised $1.6 billion this week, led by FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOCU), the fourth SPAC formed by The Bancorp's management, which raised $750 million to acquire a fintech business. Cantor Fitzgerald's second SPAC CF Finance Acquisition II (CFII) raised $500 million and tech SPAC Burgundy Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:BTAQU) raised $300 million.

27 companies joined the pipeline this past week.

Secretive data unicorn Palantir (PLTR) and collaboration software unicorn Asana [SANA.RC] both filed for direct listings on the NYSE. Database software provider Snowflake (SNOW) filed to raise an estimated $2 billion, video game development platform Unity Software (U) filed to raise an estimated $1 billion, food and beverage packaging manufacturer Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) filed to raise an estimated $750 million, and drug price comparison platform GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) filed to raise an estimated $750 million .

Nine companies filed to raise $100 million: Phase 2/3 neurodegeneration biotech Athira Pharma (ATHA), British Phase 2 psilocybin biotech COMPASS Pathways (CMPS), preclinical rare muscular disease biotech Dyne Therapeutics (DYN), telehealth platform Amwell (AMWL), app development software provider JFrog (FROG), Phase 1 NASH biotech Metacrine (MTCR), private market investment firm StepStone Group (STEP), cloud management software provider Sumo Logic (SUMO), and Brazilian distance learning provider Vitru (VTRU).

Phase 2 fibromyalgia biotech Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) filed to raise $35 million, Chinese electric vehicle retailer Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) filed to raise $31 million, and enterprise security software provider Intrusion (OTCQB:INTZ) filed to raise $20 million.

Nine SPACs submitted initial filings. Ribbit Capital's fintech SPAC Ribbit LEAP [RBLP.RC] filed to raise $350 million, former House speaker Paul Ryan's SPAC Executive Network Partnering (ENPC) filed to raise $300 million, industrials SPAC Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQDU) filed to raise $300 million, Tortoise Investments' second SPAC Tortoise Acquisition II (SNPR) filed to raise $250 million, TD Ameritrade Chairman Joseph Moglia's SPAC FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNAU) filed to raise $225 million, Jupiter Acquisition (JAQCU) filed to raise $200 million to acquire a consumer or TMT business, Sandbridge Capital's consumer SPAC Sandbridge Acquisition (NYSE:SBGU) filed to raise $200 million, Good Works Acquisition (GWAC) filed to raise $150 million to acquire a distressed or restructured business, and fintech SPAC byNordic Acquisition (BYNOU) filed to raise $100 million.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 8/27/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 52.4% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 7.7%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) and Uber (NYSE:UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 37.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 3.1%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Xiaomi and Meituan-Dianping.

