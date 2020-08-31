From the technical chart of iQIYI, the stock could be on the verge of a breakout from a two-and-a-half month old downsloping trading channel.

Brief investment thesis

iQIYI (IQ), often dubbed the Netflix (NFLX) of China, has four catalysts driving its share price higher.

The release of its 2020-2021 slate of original films at a major industry event last week is a reminder that China has largely put COVID-19 behind. Furthermore, the films involved scriptwriters, directors, and casts who are widely acclaimed, leading to expectations of a good box office showing. The adaption of one of its reality shows into a movie format also served to highlight the monetization opportunities of its intellectual property strength. The purported intention of Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) to acquire Baidu's (BIDU) 56.2 percent stake in iQIYI could be gaining momentum due to its own four drivers. The stiff competition leading to high content acquisition costs provides the impetus for the stakeholders to seek a merger of the video units.

Furthermore, the negative sentiment arising from a short-seller report and the resulting investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), coupled with the general aversion towards Chinese companies makes it difficult for iQIYI to raise capital from the market anyway. Privatization could be better off.

Baidu might be happy to lock in its profits from iQIYI and it could then be free to pursue its video ambitions.

iQIYI would be able to benefit from a strong parent and achieve its vision of becoming an entertainment powerhouse in the likes of Disney (DIS). If the allegations made against iQIYI are proven unfounded, whether by the SEC and/or the independent agency engaged, there could be a powerful relief rally. From the technical chart of iQIYI, the stock could be on the verge of a breakout from a two-and-a-half month old downsloping trading channel.

A strong slate of original films for 2020-2021 bodes well for user engagement and revenue

Early this year, the world was reading the news of the coronavirus outbreak in China and the subsequent lockdowns across the country. In an article published January 27, 2020, I wrote of my expectations of which companies would benefit from the stay-at-home/work-at-home phenomenon:

"Besides online shopping, we should expect the time spent on video-streaming and gaming to spike. Thus, the leading game developers NetEase (NTES) and Tencent would be key beneficiaries as residents stay indoors and face fewer entertainment options. Long-form videos, the mainstay of video-streaming company iQIYI, could see a resurgence in views with the rise in the captive audience."

The share price of iQIYI did see a boost subsequently, but it was short-lived. The market meltdown in March sent nearly all stocks heading south without mercy. After the COVID-19 cases sprung up globally, investor attention turned to international beneficiaries such as Netflix.

On the other hand, in what could be considered as "first in, first out" coupled with the Chinese government taking resolute and firm measures to contain the virus spread, life resumed some form of normality way ahead of other nations. The tailwind dissipated for iQIYI as lockdowns were eased from March and eventually lifted across China. Consequently, we are seeing the share price of Netflix significantly outperforming that of iQIYI.

It could be argued that the share price of iQIYI was depressed due to several other factors including the release of a short-seller report. Nevertheless, I would like to point out the catalysts ahead instead.

Last week, iQIYI participated in the "China Film Industry Development Summit Forum" held in conjunction with the 10th Beijing International Film Festival. It revealed (content in Chinese) its 2020-2021 slate of original films at the event, serving as a reminder to shareholders that China's early normalization has enabled the company to resume production, putting it ahead of its international peer Netflix. This helps ensure iQIYI has sufficient content to keep its users entertained and hold onto their subscriptions.

Many of those involved in the films including scriptwriters, directors, and casts are widely acclaimed, leading to expectations of a good box office showing. China's movie theaters have progressively reopened from July 20, again ahead of many parts of the world. Barring a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases, the films would contribute to the revenue growth and user stickiness of iQIYI.

The adaption of one of its reality show series (乐队的夏天) into a movie format is another testament of its intellectual property strength. Additional adaptations and monetization of its existing content would boost shareholders' confidence in its claim of rich yet-to-be-tapped prior works.

The ongoing improvement in the macroeconomic outlook also bodes well for its advertising revenue, although the pace of recovery could be slow as Tim Gong, the chief executive officer and founder of iQIYI, said during the Q2 2020 earnings conference call.

"Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we expect the advertising business to remain under pressure. We believe it will recover but might take some time. We are seeing some resuming of advertiser confidence as the pandemic became under control and our content production has returned to normal. Going forward, we will further strengthen our content library and experiment [with] more innovative ad formats to better mitigate risks from the changing macro environment."

Tencent's purported acquisition of Baidu's stake in iQIYI could be forthcoming

In mid-June, the surfacing of media reports that Tencent Holdings approached Baidu with the intention to purchase its 56.2 percent stake in iQIYI sent its stock soaring. However, the optimism over the deal fizzled out over the following weeks.

The rationale behind the merger of Tencent Video with iQIYI makes plenty of sense. Thus, I believe a transaction could be forthcoming and lay out four drivers.

First, the stiff competition leading to high content acquisition costs has been a long-standing issue for video companies. This provides a strong impetus for the stakeholders to agree to a merger of the video units.

Tencent is highly incentivized as it would be able to combine iQIYI with its video unit, Tencent Video, creating a formidable video platform amid rising competition. There would also be enhanced negotiation power leading to tremendous cost reduction opportunities.

An M&A strategy is in line with Tencent's modus operandi. It recently proposed a merger between the two leading video game live-streaming platforms operated by Huya Inc. (HUYA) and DouYu International Holdings Ltd. (DOYU) where it has large stakes in both.

With its market valuation near an all-time high, it would have little difficulty raising funds for its acquisitions. Furthermore, iQIYI's enterprise value ('EV') is a mere $15.84 billion, representing just 2.3 percent of Tencent's EV.

Second, the negative sentiment among investors towards iQIYI is building up from multiple factors. There is a general aversion towards investing in Chinese companies to content with. More specifically, a short-seller report accused iQIYI of several accounting shenanigans which attracted the U.S. SEC to conduct its investigations. I wrote an article rebutting some of the key arguments put forth by the short-seller.

This is making it difficult for iQIYI to raise capital from the market. Thus, the management and major shareholders might reckon privatization might be a better way out.

Third, a sale would enable major shareholder Baidu to unlock its gains from the years of investing in iQIYI. The sentiment boost from a potential deal could result in a re-rating of its share price, enabling it to lower its cost of capital. It would also be relieved from incorporating the heavy losses incurred by iQIYI on its income statement.

Most importantly, Baidu would be free to pursue its budding video ambitions which it has identified to be critical to the success of its Baidu App without concerns of cannibalization. Robin Li, the founder of Baidu and its chief executive officer, explained the importance of video to its business during the Q2 2020 earnings conference call.

"Baidu App is becoming a powerful distributor of video content. Video consumption from search increased 81% year-over-year, and videos make up about 70% of the feed consumed. For Baidu's set of 6 knowledge products, such as Baidu Wiki, Baidu Knows, etc. Video contributed to almost 1/3 of the page views, up from less than 20% at the beginning of the year. Our efforts in fortifying the content on Baidu with video is showing incredible results. For example, in the area of healthcare, PGC videos expanded rapidly, resulting in total video views surging over five-fold from the prior quarter. Live streaming is becoming a popular way for professionals to share their content on Baidu. We are making live streaming easy to conduct on our building blocks, especially for non-entertainment-oriented content creators. For example, daily non-entertainment live video sessions on Baidu App surged by more than 4 folds and monthly viewership grew by 80% in the last 3 months."

Baidu could also use the proceeds from the sale of its iQIYI stake to buy back its arguably undervalued stock. The search engine titan recently announced an expansion of its share repurchase program from USD 1 billion to USD 3 billion. In response to a question on the potential funding avenues for the share buyback, Herman Yu, the chief financial officer of Baidu, said the company could "sell our investment down as appropriate if we feel like there's no strategic need for the previous investments."

Last but not least, iQIYI would be able to benefit from a stronger parent in the form of Tencent and achieve its vision of becoming an entertainment powerhouse in the likes of Disney (DIS). At the same time, it would also be freed of its commitment to its founding parent, Baidu. In earlier statements, the video-streaming platform operator had already alluded to such an outcome.

"Our business has benefited significantly from Baidu’s advanced technological capabilities and strong market position in China. In addition, we have benefited from Baidu’s financial support in the past. We cooperate with Baidu in a number of areas, including AI technology, cloud services and traffic. However, we cannot assure you that we will continue to maintain our cooperative relationships with Baidu and its affiliates in the future. To the extent we cannot maintain our cooperative relationships with Baidu at reasonable prices or at all, we will need to source other business partners to provide services, which could result in material and adverse effects to our business and results of operations. We may also need to obtain financing through other means if Baidu ceases to provide financial support to us. In addition, our current customers and content partners may react negatively to our carve-out from Baidu. Our inability to maintain a cooperative relationship with Baidu could materially and adversely affect our business, growth and prospects." - Risk Factors, iQIYI 2018 Annual Report (emphasis mine)

Although analysts are projecting iQIYI's losses to ameliorate rapidly in the next few years, none are expecting it to turn a profit before December 2023 on a yearly basis. iQIYI could perhaps do better with a merger with Tencent Video or another major player.

A powerful relief rally could ensue if the allegations made against iQIYI are proven unfounded

iQIYI surged 12.72 percent upwards last week. The gains served to close the "gap" formed when the Baidu-backed company plunged from the open on August 14. The day before, it revealed an SEC investigation related to a more than four-month-old report claiming accounting issues at iQIYI, causing shareholders to bolt, disregarding the earlier reported consensus-beating third-quarter revenue growth and income.

Xiaodong Wang, the chief financial officer of iQIYI, claimed that the SEC investigation was a voluntary disclosure which "actually shows the confidence of the management on the potential results of this internal review." He added (emphasis mine):

"And we do believe due to the solid and disciplined internal control process and the corporate governance we built in the past 10 years, and together with the corporate culture we're promoting in the company, we do believe the results will be quite positive to the company. That's our belief. And also, here, because a lot of people are asking similar questions. I just want everybody, including those non-Chinese speaking investors, I think you have to understand, unlike those short seller[s] or the politicians, we are -- we have some -- we are people who create not destroy. We are someone who [indiscernible] not interest. So I do believe and together under the lead of Dr. Gong Yu, we will be up again. We will show all the investors the quality of the company and the potential of the management."

Readers could dismiss whatever was said by the management as obfuscation. However, I found it incredulous that iQIYI could pull any accounting tricks right under the nose of Baidu, a fellow Chinese company. Baidu's Herman Yu said his company has "zero tolerance for fraud" and that an independent external adviser has been hired to review the short-seller report and "perform forensic procedures on the rest of the financial numbers."

It's also unbelievable that Baidu would be complicit with iQIYI. The video-streaming platform is just one of its myriad businesses. It is incomprehensible what would make Baidu willing to get into trouble for a single business unit. In the event that iQIYI is validated to be clean by the investigators, we could witness a powerful relief rally.

iQIYI could be on the verge of a technical breakout

From the technical chart of iQIYI, the stock could be on the verge of a breakout from a two-and-a-half month old downsloping trading channel. The share price appreciation in the past six trading sessions was accompanied by a rising volume trend, similar to what happened near mid-June before the stock gapped up strongly.

I suspect there's more than meets the eye. The sharp price action coupled with rising traded volumes suggest that momentum has been building for a while. Perhaps market players are anticipating progress in the discussions leading to iQIYI being acquired by Tencent. It could also be one or more of the earlier mentioned catalysts.

If the anticipated breakout does happen, we should expect some "back-testing" of the resistance-turned-support (the top of the green parallel lines in the chart above) in the subsequent few trading sessions before a more convincing exponential climb upwards. Recall that JD.com (JD) experienced several "back-testing" in May before it skyrocketed to where it is today.

Investor takeaway

Fundamental players could consider the various catalysts listed in this article for investing in iQIYI as a recovery play. Aggressive technical traders could consider entering a position now to play on the breakout. Conservative players should wait for the "back-testing" of the anticipated resistance-turned-support to happen before considering a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, BABA, NTES, TCEHY, TCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in IQ over the next 72 hours.