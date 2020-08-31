Chairman Powell said that the inflation rate target is an average rather than a line in the sand.

Gold is a currency. It is the oldest means of exchange in the world. Long before there were dollars, euros, pounds, or any other world foreign exchange instruments in circulation today, there was gold. Thousands of years ago, gold was a currency, a store of wealth, and a symbol of affluence. Gold is a unique commodity as it is a metal and an exchange instrument.

Central banks around the globe validate the role of gold in the financial system. Many governments hold the yellow metal and report their ownership monthly in statistics released by the International Monetary Fund. Some countries, like China and Russia, do not report their stockpiles of the precious metal, as they consider the data a state secret and matter of national security.

Over the past years, countries have been net buyers of the precious metal. The decline of fiat currencies has thrust the gold market into a bullish trend that started after the turn of this century.

London is the hub of the international gold market. Ironically, the British government sold half their gold stash at prices below $300 per ounce back in 1999-2001. Gold broke out of its long-term consolidation pattern in June 2019 when the price rose above technical resistance at $1377.50 per ounce. Over the past year and two months, the price rose to a high that was $685.50 above the breakout level on the continuous futures contract on the COMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) often outperforms the price action in the gold market on the upside.

At the annual Jackson Hole conference, which went virtual this year because of the pandemic, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announced a significant policy shift to “average inflation targeting.”

The US central bank will now allow inflation to run higher than the previous 2% target rate before increasing short-term interest rates. The Fed also altered its approach to employment to focus on those workers at the lower end of the income scale. Chairman Powell called the move in inflation a “robust updating” of Fed policy. The Chairman commented that “inflation that is persistently too low can pose serious risks to the economy.” In the aftermath of Powell’s comments, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan put some meat on the bone when he told CNBC he would be content with inflation running from 2.25% to 2.50%.

Gold is a barometer of inflation, and the Fed’s plans to allow the economic condition to rise caused the price of the yellow metal to close last week on a bullish note. Nearby December futures settled at $1974.90 per ounce, a lot closer to the high than the week’s low.

Gold has been consolidating since the early August new high and correction

After reaching a new all-time high of $2089.20 on August 7, gold corrected to a low of $1874.20 on August 12.

As the daily chart of December futures highlights, gold was trading just below the midpoint of the trading range since August 7 at the end of last week. Price momentum and relative strength indices dropped from overbought conditions to either side of neutral territory. Daily historical volatility at just below the 28% level was down from over 29% on August 19. The yellow metal rose steadily from the March low but has been consolidating after the most recent correction. Gold continues to make higher lows and higher highs, and the recent move that alleviated the overbought condition could set the stage for the next leg to the upside. Chairman Powell’s comments about the shift in Fed policy on inflation and the falling dollar continue to support further gains in the gold price.

Open interest reflects a continuation of the bull market in gold

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. The metric can offer significant clues about herd behavior when it comes to buying and selling activity by hedgers, speculators, investors, and other market participants.

The solid line on the daily gold futures chart reflects the change in open interest. The metric peaked in February but collapsed when the gold price fell during the risk-off period in March. Open interest fell to a low of below 470,000 contracts on June 8, as gold was around the $1700 level. The total number of positions then rose with the price of gold, reaching a high at over 610,000 contracts as gold approached the most recent peak at almost $2090 per ounce. Since then, open interest declined with the price.

In a futures market, rising price and increasing open interest is typically a technical validation of a bull market. When the metric falls with the price, it is often a sign that the downward trajectory will run out of steam and reverse. Gold’s open interest has moved higher during rallies and lower during dips, which is a technical validation that the bull market remains intact at the $1975 level at the end of last week.

The trend in the dollar, uncertainty, and rising inflation is bullish for gold

The Fed stated that it is prepared to watch inflation climb above its target rate. Many commodity prices and the stock market are already telling us that inflationary pressures are bubbling. The leading stock indices were all at or near record levels at the end of last week.

Copper was trading above $3 per pound for the first time since mid-2018. Lumber prices have exploded to over $900 per 1,000 board feet on the nearby futures contract. Crude oil has doubled in value since the April low. Grain and many other agricultural commodity prices have been moving to the upside. The rise in raw material prices is a sign of inflation.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US currency’s value against other leading foreign exchange instruments, moved from an eighteen year high in March to the lowest level since 2018 over the past five months.

The dollar index’s weekly chart shows the decline from 103.96 in March to the most recent low of 92.110 in August. The dollar index fell below a critical medium-term support level at the September 2018 low of 93.395. the next technical target on the downside is the February 2018 low of 88.150.

A falling dollar tends to be bullish for the price of gold. However, gold has moved to record levels in all currencies over the past year. The move above the 2011 high at $1920.70 in dollar terms was the last shoe to drop in the currency markets. Gold had already moved to record levels in euros, pounds, yen, and many other foreign exchange instruments in 2019. Earlier this year, it did the same in Swiss francs. Gold has been warning that the value of all currencies is declining, and its new high in dollar terms was a continuation of the message.

Historically low interest rates, a tidal wave of government and central bank stimulus, and liquidity and uncertainty in markets have been potent bullish fuel for gold, and that trend may only be starting. Bank of America analysts believe that gold can reach $3000 per ounce. I think that projection could turn out to be conservative as the yellow metal has the potential to shock on the upside.

Gold bulls should consider JNUG to turbocharge results during the next rally

Bull markets rarely move in a straight line. The gold market correction in early August was a reminder that the road to the upside is likely to be bumpy. I am a buyer of gold on dips. When it comes to the tool for positioning for the next leg to the upside, gold mining shares tend to outperform the price action in the gold futures market on the upside and underperform during corrections. Junior gold mining shares of companies that explore for the yellow metal tend to provide even more leverage during rallies.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is a short-term trading tool for gold bulls looking for the next leg to the upside. JNUG magnifies the price action in the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF product (NYSEARCA:GDXJ). The most recent top holdings of GDXJ include:

GDXJ holds a diversified portfolio of leading junior mining companies, and JNUG magnifies the performance of the ETF product. The fund summary and top holdings of JNUG include:

JNUG has net assets of $674.31 million, trades an average of over 2.1 million shares each day, and charges a 1.12% expense ratio. JNUG offers a short-term double percentage exposure to the GDXJ, which tends to be a lot more volatile than the gold price. December gold futures rose from $1458.80 in March to a high of $2089.20 on August 7 or 43.2%. The GDXJ rallied from $19.52 to $65.95 per share or 237.9% from March through early August.

Over the same period, JNUG moved from $33.20 to $191.17 per share or 475.8%.

I believe it will not be long until the next leg to the upside in gold gets underway, taking the yellow metal’s price to higher heights. JNUG is a trading tool that magnifies short-term trading results. Time decay is the price of the leverage, so timing is a critical factor for success when trading from the long side with the JNUG product. I tend to use both price and time stops when approaching the market with leveraged tools.

I think we will the price of gold continue its explosive path to the upside over the coming months and years. The decline of fiat currencies is rocket fuel for the yellow metal.

