I Put Half Of My Retirement Into These Investments

One area we often have to remind retirees and investors about is allocations. Not just to maintain diversity across multiple securities – The Rule of 40 – but also through how much of your portfolio you allocate to each sector.

Think of an orchard for a second. Each tree can be expected to produce a certain amount of fruit. So each tree could represent an individual security – the fruit being its income yield. The types of trees you plant, or the family of trees you plant, would be your sector allocations. Apples are REITs, pears are fixed income, cherries are energy, and so forth. As such you need to be cognizant of how many trees you plant of each type of tree. Too much of any one tree could expose your portfolio to additional risks. As an investor, being nimble means not planting too many trees but also being ready to adjust your portfolio as needed. This is where the orchard idea breaks down – it can be hard to uproot, move a tree, and replant a different one especially when compared to the three to four clicks it takes to trade a security online.

I've Got 60% of My Retirement in Two Sectors

Personally, I have 60% of my retirement in two "sectors" that I see as stable to generate income and containing many undervalued opportunities.

Why do only two sectors make up 60% of my retirement savings?

They produce reliable income streams They provide additional clarity into the companies finances They are anchored by external forces

40% Is Fixed Income

When I first started HDO, fixed income was an small portion of the portfolio. Why? Because the bull market was still strong. So we allocated heavily to common equity to capture as much upside and income as possible.

However early in 2019, we saw clouds forming on the horizon and started moving more and more of our portfolio into fixed income. This was designed to protect our income streams and protect against market turbulence.

By buying preferred stocks and bonds, you climb higher in the capital stack. This means you are less likely to see price volatility in your portfolio and you can achieve a safer income in the form of dividends and interest. Also in case of a market crash, they tend to be the first to recover, and good ones recover very quickly!

Many of our preferred picks in the midst of the COVID-19 panic selling have seen strong and rapid recoveries:

Take these examples:

On March 24 we released a report to buy Invesco Mortgage Capital, 7.50% Fixed/Float Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (IVR.PC). It was trading for $4.99 at the time, and now it trades for $21.12. By buying this preferred we achieved massive 323% capital gains and a high-yield income for as long as we hold them. Furthermore, our holdings in Sachem Capital's (SACH) baby bonds Sachem Capital Corp., 6.875% Notes due 12/30/2024 (SACC), and Sachem Capital Corp., 7.125% Notes due 6/30/2024 (SCCB) have provided steady income and never missed a beat. Some of our members grabbed these at sky-high yields during the Spring liquidity crisis.

Allocating 40% of my portfolio to fixed income during such a time has provided steady income and exciting opportunities to lock in additional capital gains.

Preferred stocks and baby bonds benefit from having PAR values that also are tied to their liquidation value. In most cases, the PAR value of a baby bond or preferred stocks is $25 per share. SCCB and SACC for example at maturity will pay $25 per share. So even in moments of extreme trading, an investor who's holding for income knows they have an expected return of capital plus some gains at maturity.

Dividends provide a level of psychological benefit as holders of fixed income securities and other dividend-paying securities can see their dividends coming in and locking in a return with each payment. Those who hold non-dividend-paying securities have to depend on the price alone to generate a return.

Fixed income deserves a large place in your portfolio during these turbulent times.

20% Allocation to Property REITs

Real estate is one of the safest asset class to invest in. This has been proven throughout history. The reason is that real estate is a hard asset that produces income. Over time, real estate tends to go up in price, and so does the income it generates. As an investor, you can chose to invest in property REITs instead of directly investing in physical properties. Not only are property REITs much more liquid, but you also are buying the management of the real estate, and you don't have to bother about running your own properties which is a big headache. In addition to being a property REIT investor, I also own a lot of apartments and I know what I'm talking about. Tenants can be a nightmare, and many times I chose not to rent my properties and leave them vacant so that I don't have to bother with all the negatives that come with having tenants. In recent years, I have been selling my rental properties and investing in property REITs instead.

One very important point to note. In addition to their income generation power, property REITs are one of the best hedges against inflation. When inflation rises, investors tend to buy real estate to protect their hard-earned money. This results in a self-reinforcing price pressure, with more demand for real estate resulting in even higher prices.

With governments printing massive amounts of money, inflation will creep on us over the coming years. Someone will have to pay for all this spending and debt accumulation. This will be devastating for savers and retirees. One of the best solutions is investing in property REITs. They are in one of the sweetest spots today. Not only are valuations still low and attractive, but if you are a smart investor, buying real estate early in the cycle is a great move. This should result in solid capital gains in addition to collecting nice high yields.

We already can see the fear of inflation and high liquidity impacting the price of gold. Today investors have pushed the price of gold to all-time highs. For those investors who think that they have missed the boat on gold, my reply is that you have not. The potential of real estate prices should be as pronounced as gold, if not more.

I personally don't like gold for several reasons. Gold is thinly traded relative to global demand, controlled by a few institutions and producers, speculative, and can easily be manipulated. Gold prices can easily reverse and result in big losses. This is not the same as real estate where prices are determined by real supply and demand. Therefore if you think you have missed the boat on gold, my best advice is to load up on property REITs today.

Conclusion

Don't let the crowd screams "this time is different" get you heading in the wrong direction. Tech names are flying higher and normally-grounded analysts are blinding throwing their own and other's money into the grinder as they continue to climb. This bubble looks much like the dot.com bubble before it burst. At the same time, many dividend stocks including property REITs are trading at multi-year low valuations. Our job is to highlight these opportunities to members of our investment community to solidify and grow their income.

Some of you may not remember how the dot.com crash occurred, and many investors were incredibly hurt. Right now the name of the game for income investors should be focus on income growth and inflation protection. By investing in fixed income and dividend stocks, you are buying today into cheap asset classes in an expensive market. We've been adjusting our holdings to keep our income flow going through thick or thin and to ensure when inflation arrives, that we are not caught off guard.

I'm betting my retirement on it. 60% of my retirement savings are in fixed income and property REITs. That not all, 100% of my retirement is invested into income producing securities, including high dividend stocks. I'm not one to stand and point at an opportunity and not have my skin in the game.

High Dividend Opportunities and our Income Method are leading the way in securing the retirement of countless investors against the risks of loss of income and the dangers of rapid inflation. I have been actively taking steps myself to keep my savings working for me. Receiving high income from my savings is key securing my retirement. I look forward to the discussion below, and if you decide to join my community, I look forward to chatting with you.

Later this week we'll publish a deeper comparison between gold and property REITs as inflation hedges. Please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive notification of our future publications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SACC, SCCB, IVR.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

